Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 31, 2022 / 11:28 AM

Study: Ivermectin doesn't reduce hospitalization of COVID-19 patients

By Doug Cunningham
Study: Ivermectin doesn't reduce hospitalization of COVID-19 patients
United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. A New England Journal of Medicine study published Wednesday found that ivermectin is not effective in treating COVID-19. Photo by Rod Lamkey /UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Ivermectin does not reduce hospitalization in people with COVID-19, a large study of 3,515 patients in Brazil found.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, concluded that giving ivermectin to patients with COVID-19 did not result in lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital or prolonged emergency department observation due to clinical worsening of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Out of 679 patients in the ivermectin group, 100 (14.7%) in the ivermectin group were hospitalized or had lengthy emergency department visits, compared with 111 (16.3%) in the placebo group.

The study also said there were no significant effects of ivermectin use on secondary outcomes, including duration of hospitalization, time to clinical recovery, death from any cause and mechanical ventilation.

RELATED Study: Political affiliation spurred hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin use for COVID-19

Authors of the study said they did not find "a significantly or clinically meaningful lower risk of medical admission" for COVID-19 patients treated with ivermectin.

The ivermectin COVID-19 study also noted that, "A large collaboration of clinical trialists working on ivermectin treatment for COVID-19 has conducted a meta-analysis of trials and has concluded that ivermectin did not offer a treatment benefit when trials that were considered to be of moderate or better quality were examined."

Advertisement

The 3,515 Brazilian patients in the study were randomly assigned to receive ivermectin, placebo or another intervention. The study was a randomized, placebo-controlled, adaptive platform trial in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

RELATED Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds

Median age of the patients was 49. Most of the patients were mixed race and 58.2% were women.

A Journal of the American Medical Association study in February found also found that ivermectin failed to prevent patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 from progressing to serious illness.

Ivermectin is a dewormer that was touted by celebrities and others as a treatment for COVID-19.

RELATED Hospitals refused to give patients ivermectin; political pressure followed

The World Health Organization has recommended against the use of ivermectin for treatment of patients with COVID-19.

"The findings in our trial are consistent with these conclusions," the study authors wrote.

RELATED New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say

Latest Headlines

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduced hospitalizations of kids during Omicron
Health News // 18 minutes ago
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduced hospitalizations of kids during Omicron
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduced U.S. children's risk of severe illness and hospitalization during the recent Omicron surge, according to a new study.
Lung cancer screening has saved more than 10,000 lives in the U.S.
Health News // 38 minutes ago
Lung cancer screening has saved more than 10,000 lives in the U.S.
More than 10,000 American lives have been saved since lung cancer screening was introduced for high-risk people who are over 55 and have a history of smoking, a new study shows.
Implant may treat nerve pain resistant to drugs, researchers say
Health News // 1 hour ago
Implant may treat nerve pain resistant to drugs, researchers say
March 31 (UPI) -- A new implantable device appears to reduce nerve pain that does not respond to drug treatment, a study published Thursday by the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering found.
Implant allows ALS patients to operate a computer using brain waves
Health News // 9 hours ago
Implant allows ALS patients to operate a computer using brain waves
A handful of "locked-in" amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients can now work a laptop computer using their brain waves, thanks to an implant lodged in a major vein inside their skull.
Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers
Health News // 10 hours ago
Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers
New research by scholars in Australia and England suggests that naps help preschoolers map letters to sounds, a key to reading success later on.
Avocados may protect heart health, study shows
Health News // 11 hours ago
Avocados may protect heart health, study shows
Avocado toast has become the favored breakfast of the healthy and fit, and now new research suggests their choice may protect their hearts.
IV anemia meds carry low risk for triggering severe allergic reactions
Health News // 22 hours ago
IV anemia meds carry low risk for triggering severe allergic reactions
The chances of a severe allergic reaction being triggered by intravenous (IV) iron formulations for anemia are higher with some than others, but all pose a low risk, a new study says.
Skin rashes are common in children and have many triggers
Health News // 22 hours ago
Skin rashes are common in children and have many triggers
A sudden rash can be a puzzling and alarming symptom in a child. But as one expert explains, rashes are common in kids and often caused by eczema or an allergic reaction.
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and flu at higher risk for severe illness, death
Health News // 23 hours ago
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and flu at higher risk for severe illness, death
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients who also have the flu have a double whammy that brings a much higher risk of severe illness and death than COVID-19 alone, according to a new study.
Small study shows COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids after MIS-C
Health News // 1 day ago
Small study shows COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids after MIS-C
COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe for kids who have had a rare complication called MIS-C after being infected by the coronavirus, according to a new small study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Secondhand smoke from marijuana bong generates high pollutant levels
Study: Secondhand smoke from marijuana bong generates high pollutant levels
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
COVID-19 can lead to lingering nerve damage
COVID-19 can lead to lingering nerve damage
Avocados may protect heart health, study shows
Avocados may protect heart health, study shows
Skin rashes are common in children and have many triggers
Skin rashes are common in children and have many triggers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement