Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 30, 2022 / 11:10 AM

Study shows higher COVID-19 death rates for Indigenous people

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study shows higher COVID-19 death rates for Indigenous people
American Indians and Alaska Natives appear to be at higher risk for death from COVID-19 despite having similar rates of chronic health conditions, a new study has found. Photo by Adi Weda/EPA-EFE

March 30 (UPI) -- American Indians and Alaska Natives in the United States are more likely to die from COVID-19 than Black and White Americans, even without the chronic conditions that place people at higher risk for serious illness from the virus, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.

Black Americans in Mississippi hospitalized with COVID-19 were 75% less likely to die from the virus compared to American Indians and Alaska Natives, the data showed.

Advertisement

Similarly, White Americans in the state hospitalized with the virus had a 77% lower risk for death after infection than these Indigenous populations, the researchers said.

This is despite American Indians and Alaska Natives in the study having similar or lower rates of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity compared to Black and White American participants, according to the researchers.

RELATED CDC data highlight racial disparities in spread, scope of COVID-19 pandemic

Previous research has found that having heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and/or obesity increases a person's risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19 infection, making them "comorbidities" in medical terms, they said.

Advertisement

"American Indian and Alaska Native adults [were] younger than all other races when admitted [to the hospital] with COVID-19 and [had] a lower mean comorbidity prevalence than Black or White patients," study co-author Leslie A. Musshafen told UPI in an email.

Still, "they had the longest average length of stay in the hospital and died while in the hospital at two to four times the rate of all other races," said Musshafen, executive director of research at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

RELATED COVID-19 hospitalization rate for minorities far beyond share of population

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, communities of color, including American Indians and Alaska Natives, have been at increased risk for infection, serious illness and death from the virus, research indicates.

This is due to many factors, including poorer overall health in these communities and lack of access to needed care services, studies have found.

Early in the pandemic, American Indian reservations experienced some of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks seen nationally.

RELATED Pandemic's unequal toll on people of color underlines U.S. health inequities

The findings of this study are based on an analysis of data for nearly 19,000 people in Mississippi hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2020.

Most of the included patients were adults ages 50 to 75 years, and 54% were women, the researchers said.

Advertisement

Just over 1% of the patients in the study American Indians and Alaska Natives, while 49% were Black Americans and 49% were White Americans, according to the researchers.

COVID-19 deaths were evaluated against rates of 31 chronic health conditions known to increase the risk for severe illness from the virus for Black, White and American Indian and Alaska Native patients included in the study, they said.

For example, 27% of the American Indian and Alaska Native patients in the study had obesity compared with 33% of Black patients and 24% of White patients, the data showed.

In addition, 39% of the American Indian and Alaska Native patients in the study had "uncomplicated" high blood pressure, or high blood pressure without heart-related complications, the researchers said.

For the Black and White patients in the study, this figure was 47% and 48%, respectively, according to the researchers.

Despite these findings, American Indian and Alaska Native patients were more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as Black or White patients, the data showed.

"The significant impact that social determinants have on the health of all populations is undeniable, during the pandemic and beyond, [and] we must account for these complex factors to improve the health of a population," Musshafen said.

Advertisement

"In Mississippi, for instance, a single Indian Health Service facility provides healthcare for American Indians across the entire state [and] those needing higher acuity care [there] had to be transferred to a facility in another region of the state, potentially delaying care," she said.

Latest Headlines

Small study shows COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids after MIS-C
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Small study shows COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids after MIS-C
COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe for kids who have had a rare complication called MIS-C after being infected by the coronavirus, according to a new small study.
Study: Secondhand smoke from marijuana bong generates high pollutant levels
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Secondhand smoke from marijuana bong generates high pollutant levels
March 30 (UPI) -- Smoking pot from a bong at home generates four times as much potentially harmful secondhand smoke as tobacco cigarettes, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
'Overgrowth' in part of brain in infancy may help diagnose autism
Health News // 52 minutes ago
'Overgrowth' in part of brain in infancy may help diagnose autism
Researchers report that overgrowth of a part of the brain that's associated with autism occurs during infancy, a finding that may make it possible to diagnose the disorder at an earlier age.
Motivational conversations have little impact on weight-loss efforts
Health News // 9 hours ago
Motivational conversations have little impact on weight-loss efforts
It takes a lot of will to successfully lose weight, but a new research review suggests that "motivational" conversations with a health provider may make little difference.
Harmful effects of social media on kids' life satisfaction vary by age
Health News // 11 hours ago
Harmful effects of social media on kids' life satisfaction vary by age
Your child's risk of harm from social media is higher at certain ages and it's different for girls and boys, researchers report.
Gene therapy may help kids with deadly blistering skin condition
Health News // 22 hours ago
Gene therapy may help kids with deadly blistering skin condition
An experimental cream-based gene therapy may soon become the first U.S. government-approved means for treating a rare and devastating skin disease that produces "butterfly children."
COVID-19 can lead to lingering nerve damage
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 can lead to lingering nerve damage
For many people, damage from COVID-19 continues well beyond the initial infection. A case in point: Pain, tingling and numbness in the hands and feet can occur for weeks or months afterward, a new study reveals.
UnitedHealth to acquire LHC Group in $5.4 billion deal
Health News // 1 day ago
UnitedHealth to acquire LHC Group in $5.4 billion deal
March 29 (UPI) -- UnitedHealth, the largest healthcare insurance company in the United States, announced Tuesday that it intends to purchase LHC Group, a leader in home healthcare services, for approximately $5.4 billion.
Careful measures during embryo transfer can improve success of IVF
Health News // 1 day ago
Careful measures during embryo transfer can improve success of IVF
Ultrasound guidance and soft catheters are among the measures that can be used during embryo transfer to help improve the chances of successful in-vitro fertilization (IVF), according to a British study.
Babies whose fathers took diabetes drug had higher risk for birth defects
Health News // 1 day ago
Babies whose fathers took diabetes drug had higher risk for birth defects
Babies born to fathers who were taking the common diabetes drug metformin may have a slightly increased risk of certain birth defects, a large new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
UnitedHealth to acquire LHC Group in $5.4 billion deal
UnitedHealth to acquire LHC Group in $5.4 billion deal
Antiviral drugs from HIV may protect against COVID-19 infection
Antiviral drugs from HIV may protect against COVID-19 infection
COVID-19 can lead to lingering nerve damage
COVID-19 can lead to lingering nerve damage
Babies whose fathers took diabetes drug had higher risk for birth defects
Babies whose fathers took diabetes drug had higher risk for birth defects
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement