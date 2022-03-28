Trending
March 28, 2022 / 6:30 PM

Study: Cardiovascular disease deaths in older men occur more on warmer nights

By Sommer Brokaw
Cardiovascular disease deaths in older men are more likely to occur on warmer-than-usual summer nights, a study published Monday found. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Cardiovascular disease deaths in older men are more likely to occur on warmer-than-usual summer nights, a study published Monday found.

Researchers from the University of Toronto analyzed cardiovascular disease mortality and meteorological data over a 15-year period in Britain and the United States for the study.

In Britain, cardiovascular disease mortality rose 3.1% when there was a rise of 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in the usual summer night temperature among men aged 60 to 64, but men who were older or either of those age group in women, the study found.

In data from the United States, which only included men, cardiovascular disease mortality rose 4.8% with that temperature change among men aged 65 and under, but not in men who were older.

Researchers obtained mortality data from the Office for National Statistics for the months of June and July between 2001 and 2015 in England and Wales for the study because heat waves are most frequent during those months. They obtained U.S. data from King County, Wash.

The two areas were compared because they are similar sea-facing regions at a parallel latitude and have a similarly low prevalence of residential air conditioning, according to researchers.

Over the 15-year period, researchers said that cardiovascular disease mortality declined due to more use of effective preventative therapies, but a residual risk persisted.

This was worrying because populous regions such as the one studied had experienced a rise in nighttime heat in recent years, researchers added.

"The present findings should stimulate similar investigation of exposure and event rates in other populous mid-latitude to high-latitude regions," they concluded in a statement on the study.

"Considering the growing likelihood of extreme summers in Western USA and UK, our results invite preventative population health initiatives and novel urban policies aimed at reducing risk of CVD [cardiovascular disease] events."

