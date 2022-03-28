Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 28, 2022 / 12:40 PM

Hospitalization after COVID-19 vaccination or prior infection is rare

By HealthDay News
Hospitalization after COVID-19 vaccination or prior infection is rare
Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 were: six in 10,000 for vaccinated patients three in 10,000 for previously infected but unvaccinated people and one in 10,000 for vaccinated people who had previously been infected, a recent study found. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Been vaccinated? Already had COVID-19? New research shows that your chances of winding up in the hospital if you get a breakthrough infection are practically nil.

In the study, scientists looked at more than 106,000 hospitalized primary care patients, aged 18 and older, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., who had tested positive for COVID-19 and/or were vaccinated against the disease.

Advertisement

Of those patients, only 69 were hospitalized because of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 were: six in 10,000 for vaccinated patients three in 10,000 for previously infected but unvaccinated people and one in 10,000 for vaccinated people who had previously been infected.

RELATED Spread of COVID-19 to animals raises concern for further mutations

The differences between the groups was not statistically significant, according to the authors of the study published recently in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

"In the general primary care patient population, those who have been vaccinated have very low risk of subsequent hospitalization for breakthrough COVID-19," said lead author Benjamin Pollock, a researcher in the Mayo Clinic's Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery.

"Our study shows that while it can and does happen, that these occurrences are extremely uncommon," Pollock added in a clinic news release.

Advertisement
RELATED Aspirin linked to lower risk for death in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

"We found these results to be in line with previous studies, although the interpretation shouldn't necessarily be that natural immunity provides the same protection as vaccination," Pollock noted. "Rather, this study found that among our primary care population, both natural immunity and vaccine immunity appeared to lead to very low rates of breakthrough hospitalizations."

The study did not compare immunity after infection and vaccination among people with mild or asymptomatic breakthrough cases that did not require hospitalization.

Study co-author Dr. Aaron Tande said, "We know that vaccination remains the safest route to protection from COVID-19 infection and severe disease." Tande is a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases physician.

RELATED Study: Variant behind infection may determine long COVID-19 symptoms

"I explain to my patients that a COVID-19 vaccine provides additional protection, even if they have been previously infected. For those who have not been infected, vaccination remains the safest and most reliable route of protection," he said.

"Because it's impossible to tell in advance how severe a first infection may be, or who among vulnerable populations the virus may spread to, waiting for natural immunity is a gamble and not a safe alternative," Tande cautioned.

More information

For more on COVID-19 vaccines, go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Kids with special needs have higher medical costs for specialists
Health News // 41 minutes ago
Kids with special needs have higher medical costs for specialists
Special needs children often require out-of-network care from specialists, which means more out-of-pocket costs and extra stress for families, a new study finds.
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
March 28 (UPI) -- Nearly 30% of adolescents and teens in the United States meet the criteria for prediabetes, an analysis published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics found.
Black smartwatch users may see less accurate heart rate data
Health News // 9 hours ago
Black smartwatch users may see less accurate heart rate data
Millions of Americans use smartwatches or fitness trackers to check on their heart rate, but the accuracy may fall short for people of color, a new research review finds.
Many people face extended recovery after foot surgery
Health News // 11 hours ago
Many people face extended recovery after foot surgery
Most people who have had major foot surgery are able to return to the activities they enjoy, but it may take a long time, new research suggests.
Some patients suffer mental decline after a heart attack
Health News // 2 days ago
Some patients suffer mental decline after a heart attack
As if recovering from a heart attack wasn't hard enough, new research shows many patients may suffer severe thinking declines.
'Magic mushroom' therapy may interact with other medicines
Health News // 2 days ago
'Magic mushroom' therapy may interact with other medicines
New research warns there is little data on how Psilocybin, the psychedelic substance in "magic" mushrooms, might interact with more traditional psychiatric medications.
Living in a noisy neighborhood could raise risk for heart attack
Health News // 2 days ago
Living in a noisy neighborhood could raise risk for heart attack
Living in a noisy neighborhood may not only cost you sleep, it could also increase your odds for a heart attack, researchers say.
Diagnoses of tuberculosis dropped during COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
Diagnoses of tuberculosis dropped during COVID-19 pandemic
Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline.
Over decade of annual screening, half of women have false-positive mammogram
Health News // 3 days ago
Over decade of annual screening, half of women have false-positive mammogram
March 25 (UPI) -- As many as half of women who undergo breast-cancer screenings experience a false-positive mammogram result during 10 years of annual evaluations, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
FDA authorizes several tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA authorizes several tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized several tobacco-flavored vaping products made by the company Logic on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some patients suffer mental decline after a heart attack
Some patients suffer mental decline after a heart attack
Black smartwatch users may see less accurate heart rate data
Black smartwatch users may see less accurate heart rate data
Many people face extended recovery after foot surgery
Many people face extended recovery after foot surgery
'Magic mushroom' therapy may interact with other medicines
'Magic mushroom' therapy may interact with other medicines
Over decade of annual screening, half of women have false-positive mammogram
Over decade of annual screening, half of women have false-positive mammogram
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement