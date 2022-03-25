Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 25, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Aspirin linked to lower risk for death in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

By HealthDay News
Aspirin linked to lower risk for death in patients hospitalized with COVID-19
Compared to COVID-19 patients who weren't given aspirin, those who received aspirin within the first day of hospitalization had a 1.6% lower risk of death, and also had a lower risk of blood clots, a new study found. Photo by LizM/Pixabay

Something as simple as aspirin may help lower the risk of death in hospital patients who are fighting a tough case of COVID-19, a new study found.

George Washington University researchers analyzed data on more than 112,000 patients hospitalized with moderate COVID-19 at 64 health systems in the United States from Jan. 1, 2020, through Sept. 10, 2021.

Advertisement

Compared to patients who weren't given aspirin, those who received aspirin within the first day of hospitalization had a 1.6% lower risk of death, and also had a lower risk of blood clots.

Elderly patients and those with other health conditions appeared to especially benefit from early aspirin therapy, according to the study, published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

RELATED Lying prone is not well-tolerated among COVID-19 patients, study finds

"This is our third study and the culmination of 15 months of work looking at aspirin use in hospitalized COVID-19 patients," said lead researcher Dr. Jonathan Chow, an associate professor at the university's School of Medicine.

"We continue to find that aspirin use is associated with improved outcomes and lower rates of death in hospitalized patients," Chow said in a university news release. "What's more, it's low-cost and readily available, which is important in parts of the world where more expensive therapeutics might not be as accessible."

Advertisement

The team's first study was published in April 2021, while the second was published in November 2021.

RELATED COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows

"This research is vital to providing physicians and patients effective and accessible COVID-19 treatments to help reduce in-hospital mortality rates and help people recover from this potentially devastating disease," said co-author Keith Crandall, director of the university's Computational Biology Institute.

More information

For more on COVID-19, see the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Statins may lower risk for Parkinson's-like movement, balance problems
Health News // 2 hours ago
Statins may lower risk for Parkinson's-like movement, balance problems
Millions of people taking statin drugs to lower their cholesterol may be less likely to develop movement and balance problems like those seen in Parkinson's disease, a new study suggests.
Study: Variant behind infection may determine long COVID-19 symptoms
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Variant behind infection may determine long COVID-19 symptoms
March 24 (UPI) -- New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 may generate different "long COVID" symptoms than earlier strains of the virus, a European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases study found.
Shift work may delay menopause, harm women's health
Health News // 12 hours ago
Shift work may delay menopause, harm women's health
Women whose jobs require shift work may experience delayed menopause, according to a new study, and it could be bad for their health.
Daily coffee may boost heart health, lower mortality
Health News // 13 hours ago
Daily coffee may boost heart health, lower mortality
New studies show that having two to three cups a day not only wakes you up, it's also good for your heart and may help you live longer.
Dental therapists offer a low-cost alternative to dentists
Health News // 13 hours ago
Dental therapists offer a low-cost alternative to dentists
Dental therapists are fast becoming members of a typical dental care team, along with hygienists and dental assistants, in many underserved or low-income areas across the United States.
Artificial sweeteners boost cancer risk, study finds
Health News // 13 hours ago
Artificial sweeteners boost cancer risk, study finds
March 24 (UPI) -- Consuming foods and soft drinks that use artificial sweeteners as a sugar substitute may increase a person's risk for cancer, a study published Thursday by the journal PLOS Medicine found.
Surgery for carpal tunnel more common among men than women
Health News // 15 hours ago
Surgery for carpal tunnel more common among men than women
Men are more likely than women to be offered surgery to ease carpal tunnel syndrome, but a small new study from one hospital suggests that gender may have nothing to do with the disparity.
Lying prone is not well-tolerated among COVID-19 patients, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Lying prone is not well-tolerated among COVID-19 patients, study finds
Lying facedown may improve breathing in COVID-19 patients who are awake, but many can't stay in a prone position long enough to reap the benefit, a new study finds.
Double-lung transplant saves Chicago man with terminal lung cancer
Health News // 16 hours ago
Double-lung transplant saves Chicago man with terminal lung cancer
March 24 (UPI) -- In what may be a first in the United States, surgeons at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago performed a successful double-lung transplant on a patient with terminal lung cancer, the hospital announced Thursday.
COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows
Health News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows
A lower dose of a widely used COVID-19 drug is just as effective as a higher dose, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
Artificial sweeteners boost cancer risk, study finds
Artificial sweeteners boost cancer risk, study finds
BA.2 variant of COVID-19 may not lead to deadly surge, Fauci says
BA.2 variant of COVID-19 may not lead to deadly surge, Fauci says
COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows
COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows
Study: Variant behind infection may determine long COVID-19 symptoms
Study: Variant behind infection may determine long COVID-19 symptoms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement