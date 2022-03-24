Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 24, 2022 / 10:50 AM

COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows

By HealthDay News
COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows
New research showing tocilizumab is effective at a lower dose suggests that twice as many patients could be treated by using lower doses of the COVID-19 treatment. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A lower dose of a widely used COVID-19 drug is just as effective as a higher dose, new research shows.

Tocilizumab (Actemra) is a rheumatoid arthritis drug that has become the standard of care for treating severe COVID-19, but high demand and production limitations have prompted shortages of the medication in many countries.

Advertisement

These findings suggest that twice as many patients could be treated by using lower doses of the monoclonal antibody, the researchers said.

They analyzed data from the province of British Columbia in Canada, which was faced with a shortage of tocilizumab and switched from the standard weight-based dose of 8 milligrams per kilogram of body weight to a fixed dose of 400 milligrams, which is about half the average typical dose for adults.

RELATED Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows

The research team, which included scientists from Yale University, compared outcomes among three groups of COVID-19 patients: 40 who received the weight-based dose, 59 who received the fixed dose, and 53 who did not receive tocilizumab and acted as a control group.

Among patients who received either dose of tocilizumab, measures of inflammation fell by more than 90% within five days, which was significantly larger than in the control group.

Advertisement

Death rates over 28 days were similar in all three groups of patients, according to the study published March 23 in the journal Lancet Regional Health - Americas.

RELATED Moderna says smaller doses of COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 6

"What was really significant was the lack of significance," said study co-first author Sophie Stukas, an associate research scientist at the University of British Columbia.

"Between the two doses, we also didn't see any differences in terms of how many patients needed ventilation, how many needed life-sustaining therapies, or length of stay in the intensive care unit," Stukas said in a Yale University news release.

The team also conducted a cost analysis and concluded that lower dosages of tocilizumab are cost-effective when supplies are limited.

RELATED AstraZeneca treatment effective against Omicron COVID-19 variant

"An important thing to keep in mind is that this study was done out of necessity. We just didn't have enough medication," said study senior author Dr. Luke Chen, a clinical associate professor at the University of British Columbia.

"If you have enough medication, you should use it the way it's been studied," Chen said in the release. "But this strategy was able to tide us through the worst times of the pandemic and the worst part of the drug shortages."

More information

For more on COVID-19 treatment, see the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Double-lung transplant saves Chicago man with terminal lung cancer
Health News // 12 minutes ago
Double-lung transplant saves Chicago man with terminal lung cancer
March 24 (UPI) -- In what may be a first in the United States, surgeons at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago performed a successful double-lung transplant on a patient with terminal lung cancer, the hospital announced Thursday.
BA.2 variant of COVID-19 may not lead to deadly surge, Fauci says
Health News // 1 hour ago
BA.2 variant of COVID-19 may not lead to deadly surge, Fauci says
The new Omicron subvariant, BA.2, is spreading across the United States and will soon take over as the major COVID variant, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A class of commonly used drugs designed to relieve nausea and vomiting caused by migraine, cancer treatment or surgery has been linked with an increased risk for ischemic stroke, a study published by the BMJ found.
Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
Health News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
The more blazes firefighters battle, the higher their risk for a heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation (a-fib), a new study shows.
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Health News // 23 hours ago
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
For those waiting during the pandemic for a new kidney or liver, new research is reassuring: Organs from deceased donors who had COVID-19 did not cause infection in recipients and posed no risk to healthcare workers.
Heat waves from climate change tied to rise in heart disease deaths
Health News // 23 hours ago
Heat waves from climate change tied to rise in heart disease deaths
An increase in heat waves driven by climate change is causing hundreds more heart disease deaths in the United States each year, with men and Black people at particular risk, researchers say.
Only 1 in 4 people with opioid use disorder in U.S. receive medication, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Only 1 in 4 people with opioid use disorder in U.S. receive medication, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- Just over one in four people who may have needed prescription treatment for opioid use disorder, or addiction, received medication, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Non-hormonal pill for male contraception works in mice, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Non-hormonal pill for male contraception works in mice, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A non-hormonal male contraceptive prevents pregnancy in mice, without obvious side effects, a study presented Wednesday during the American Chemical Society spring meeting in San Diego found.
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A person's cholesterol and blood-sugar levels as early as in the mid-30s could determine the risk for developing Alzheimer's disease later in life, a study published by the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia found.
Knee replacement surgery for people over 80 may be safer than expected
Health News // 1 day ago
Knee replacement surgery for people over 80 may be safer than expected
Knee replacement surgery is increasingly common among people over 80 sidelined with knee pain, and the procedure isn't as hazardous for them as often assumed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement