Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 24, 2022 / 2:00 PM

Artificial sweeteners boost cancer risk, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Artificial sweeteners boost cancer risk, study finds
Artificial sweeteners found in food and soft drinks may increase cancer risk, according to a new study. Photo by Nica444/Pixabay

March 24 (UPI) -- Consuming foods and soft drinks that use artificial sweeteners as a sugar substitute may increase a person's risk for cancer, a study published Thursday by the journal PLOS Medicine found.

Products containing the commonly used artificial sweeteners aspartame and acesulfame-K increased the risk for cancer for those who consumed them by 13%, the data showed.

Advertisement

The risk was even higher for breast cancer specifically, at 22%, and other so-called "obesity-related" cancers such as stomach, liver and colon and rectal cancers, at up to 15%, the researchers said.

"Artificial sweeteners, which are used in many food and beverage brands worldwide, were associated with increased cancer risk," study co-author Mathilde Touvier told UPI in an email.

RELATED Diet beverages may thwart efforts to lose weight, study suggests

"[Our] findings provide important and novel information to address the controversies about the potential adverse health effects of these additives," said Touvier, director of the nutritional epidemiology research team at the Sorbonne in Paris.

The findings do not support the use of artificial sweeteners as safe alternatives for sugar in foods or beverages, though they need to be confirmed in larger studies, she added.

Artificial sweeteners are designed to reduce added sugar content and corresponding calories while maintaining sweetness, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Advertisement
RELATED Science unclear on whether artificial sweeteners are healthful

Previous research has called into question the health benefits of artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, sold as NutraSweet or Equal, and sucralose, or Splenda, linking them with Type 2 diabetes and obesity, or being severely overweight.

An earlier study specifically linked Splenda with leukemia, or blood cancers.

However, high consumption of real sugar is also linked with Type 2 diabetes and certain forms of cancer, according to previously published research.

RELATED Study links Splenda to higher risk of leukemia

For this study, Touvier and her colleagues analyzed diet and cancer diagnosis data for 102,865 French adults who provided their own medical history and sociodemographic as well as diet, lifestyle and health information.

The researchers estimated artificial sweetener intake for the participants based on their consumption of foods and beverages containing them over a 24-hour period.

Among the participants, 3,358 were diagnosed with some form of cancer, including 601 who were considered "high consumers" of artificial sweeteners and 744 who were determined to be "low consumers," the data showed.

Aspartame accounted for 58% of participants' artificial sweetener intakes, while acesulfame-K and sucralose were 29% and 10%, respectively, the researchers said.

After adjusting for other factors such as participant weight, family history of cancer and overall diet, they determined that those who had higher levels of artificial sweetener intake were at increased risk for cancer compared to those with lower intake levels, they said.

Advertisement

About 4% of consumers of artificial sweeteners developed cancer compared with the 3% of non-consumers, the data showed.

"The recommendation of public health authorities is to limit processed foods with either added sugar or artificial sweeteners," Touvier said.

"This objective must be achieved by reducing the overall sweet taste of food, and this from an early age," she said.

Latest Headlines

Surgery for carpal tunnel more common among men than women
Health News // 1 hour ago
Surgery for carpal tunnel more common among men than women
Men are more likely than women to be offered surgery to ease carpal tunnel syndrome, but a small new study from one hospital suggests that gender may have nothing to do with the disparity.
Lying prone is not well-tolerated among COVID-19 patients, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Lying prone is not well-tolerated among COVID-19 patients, study finds
Lying facedown may improve breathing in COVID-19 patients who are awake, but many can't stay in a prone position long enough to reap the benefit, a new study finds.
Double-lung transplant saves Chicago man with terminal lung cancer
Health News // 3 hours ago
Double-lung transplant saves Chicago man with terminal lung cancer
March 24 (UPI) -- In what may be a first in the United States, surgeons at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago performed a successful double-lung transplant on a patient with terminal lung cancer, the hospital announced Thursday.
COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows
Health News // 3 hours ago
COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows
A lower dose of a widely used COVID-19 drug is just as effective as a higher dose, new research shows.
BA.2 variant of COVID-19 may not lead to deadly surge, Fauci says
Health News // 4 hours ago
BA.2 variant of COVID-19 may not lead to deadly surge, Fauci says
The new Omicron subvariant, BA.2, is spreading across the United States and will soon take over as the major COVID variant, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
Health News // 19 hours ago
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A class of commonly used drugs designed to relieve nausea and vomiting caused by migraine, cancer treatment or surgery has been linked with an increased risk for ischemic stroke, a study published by the BMJ found.
Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
Health News // 1 day ago
Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
The more blazes firefighters battle, the higher their risk for a heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation (a-fib), a new study shows.
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
For those waiting during the pandemic for a new kidney or liver, new research is reassuring: Organs from deceased donors who had COVID-19 did not cause infection in recipients and posed no risk to healthcare workers.
Heat waves from climate change tied to rise in heart disease deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
Heat waves from climate change tied to rise in heart disease deaths
An increase in heat waves driven by climate change is causing hundreds more heart disease deaths in the United States each year, with men and Black people at particular risk, researchers say.
Only 1 in 4 people with opioid use disorder in U.S. receive medication, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Only 1 in 4 people with opioid use disorder in U.S. receive medication, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- Just over one in four people who may have needed prescription treatment for opioid use disorder, or addiction, received medication, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
BA.2 variant of COVID-19 may not lead to deadly surge, Fauci says
BA.2 variant of COVID-19 may not lead to deadly surge, Fauci says
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement