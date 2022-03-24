Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 24, 2022 / 12:15 PM

Lying prone is not well-tolerated among COVID-19 patients, study finds

By HealthDay News
Lying prone is not well-tolerated among COVID-19 patients, study finds
Photo by blickpixel/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/images/id-502887/

Lying facedown may improve breathing in COVID-19 patients who are awake, but many can't stay in a prone position long enough to reap the benefit, a new study finds.

Prone positioning is standard for patients with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), because it encourages a larger part of the lung to expand, so patients can take bigger breaths. However, these patients are typically sedated and on a ventilator.

Advertisement

Reports that prone positioning may also help COVID-19 patients who are awake have led to its widespread use, but a number of studies have yielded conflicting results.

To learn more, researchers assessed 248 awake COVID-19 patients admitted to 15 hospitals in Canada and the United States from May 2020 until May 2021. The patients, average age 56, were not critically ill but needed supplemental oxygen.

RELATED COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows

Some of the patients were instructed to stay in a prone position for up to two hours four times a day, and encouraged to sleep in a prone position for up to seven nights, while others didn't receive such advice (standard care).

Advertisement

In the prone group, the average time spent prone in the first 72 hours was around 2.5 hours per day. Discomfort was the main reason cited by patients for spending only a few of the recommended hours in the prone position.

None of the patients in the standard care group spent any time in the prone position.

RELATED Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows

After accounting for other factors, the researchers found that the risk of death, mechanical ventilation or worsening respiratory failure was similar between the prone group (18 events) and the standard care group (17 events).

The difference in the ratio of oxygen saturation to fraction of inspired oxygen (an indication of how well the lungs are transferring oxygen to the blood) after 72 hours was also similar between the two groups, according to the study, published March 23 in the BMJ.

The trial was stopped early when it became clear that sufficient benefits would not be achieved in the prone group.

RELATED Moderna says smaller doses of COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 6

The study highlights that prone positioning "is generally not well-tolerated and innovative approaches are needed to improve adherence," because "simply instructing patients to lie prone and providing them with reminders is insufficient for most patients to spend a prolonged period in the prone position," Dr. Michael Fralick, from the Division of General Internal Medicine at Sinai Health in Toronto, and colleagues wrote.

Advertisement

Further research is needed to determine whether a greater amount of time spent in the prone position might benefit COVID-19 patients, they concluded.

This and previous studies show "that both duration and timing of awake prone positioning are important determinants of its efficacy in patients with COVID-19," Dr. Joseph Barker, an academic clinical fellow in cardiology at the University of Leicester in England, and colleagues wrote in an accompanying editorial.

"Future studies must focus on finding optimal means of maintaining awake prone positioning in the care of severe, likely late-stage COVID-19," the editorial authors said in a journal news release.

More information

There's more on COVID-19 and prone positioning at Mount Nittany Health.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Double-lung transplant saves Chicago man with terminal lung cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Double-lung transplant saves Chicago man with terminal lung cancer
March 24 (UPI) -- In what may be a first in the United States, surgeons at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago performed a successful double-lung transplant on a patient with terminal lung cancer, the hospital announced Thursday.
COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 drug tocilizumab just as effective at lower dose, study shows
A lower dose of a widely used COVID-19 drug is just as effective as a higher dose, new research shows.
BA.2 variant of COVID-19 may not lead to deadly surge, Fauci says
Health News // 2 hours ago
BA.2 variant of COVID-19 may not lead to deadly surge, Fauci says
The new Omicron subvariant, BA.2, is spreading across the United States and will soon take over as the major COVID variant, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A class of commonly used drugs designed to relieve nausea and vomiting caused by migraine, cancer treatment or surgery has been linked with an increased risk for ischemic stroke, a study published by the BMJ found.
Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
Health News // 1 day ago
Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
The more blazes firefighters battle, the higher their risk for a heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation (a-fib), a new study shows.
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
For those waiting during the pandemic for a new kidney or liver, new research is reassuring: Organs from deceased donors who had COVID-19 did not cause infection in recipients and posed no risk to healthcare workers.
Heat waves from climate change tied to rise in heart disease deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
Heat waves from climate change tied to rise in heart disease deaths
An increase in heat waves driven by climate change is causing hundreds more heart disease deaths in the United States each year, with men and Black people at particular risk, researchers say.
Only 1 in 4 people with opioid use disorder in U.S. receive medication, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Only 1 in 4 people with opioid use disorder in U.S. receive medication, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- Just over one in four people who may have needed prescription treatment for opioid use disorder, or addiction, received medication, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Non-hormonal pill for male contraception works in mice, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Non-hormonal pill for male contraception works in mice, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A non-hormonal male contraceptive prevents pregnancy in mice, without obvious side effects, a study presented Wednesday during the American Chemical Society spring meeting in San Diego found.
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A person's cholesterol and blood-sugar levels as early as in the mid-30s could determine the risk for developing Alzheimer's disease later in life, a study published by the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement