Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 23, 2022 / 6:30 PM

Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds
Anti-nausea and vomiting medication may increase the risk for a common type of stroke, according to a new study. File Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathon Fowler/U.S. Air Force

March 23 (UPI) -- 0A class of commonly used drugs designed to relieve nausea and vomiting has been linked with an increased risk for ischemic stroke, a study published Wednesday by the BMJ found.

Patients on antidopaminergic antiemetics, which are typically used to relieve nausea and vomiting caused by migraine, chemotherapy or radiotherapy for cancer, as well as surgery, had a more than three-fold higher risk for ischemic stroke than those not on the drugs, the data showed.

Advertisement

Ischemic stroke is the most common type of stroke, and it is caused by clots that block blood vessels in the brain, keeping blood from flowing to the brain, according to the National Library of Medicine.

All three antidopaminergic antiemetics included in the analysis -- domperidone, metopimazine and metoclopramide -- increased the risk for ischemic stroke among users, particularly after early doses, the researchers said.

RELATED Widely used antipsychotics may not ease delirium in ICU

However, metopimazine and metoclopramide were associated with the highest risk for ischemic stroke among the three drugs, they said.

The action of antidopaminergic antiemetics on blood flow to the brain could explain this higher risk, according to the researchers.

"The study we performed raises a strong signal associating the use of antiemetics to an increased risk of ischemic stroke," study co-author Antoine Pariente told UPI in an email.

Advertisement
RELATED People with high blood pressure could be taking other meds that worsen it

"This is not the first adverse effects identified for these drugs, and potentially not even the most serious one, [but] this will need to be considered by prescribers," said Pariente, director of the pharmaco-epidemiology team at the Bordeaux Population Health Center in France.

Like antipsychotics used to treat mental illness, these antiemetics, or anti-nausea and vomiting drugs are antidopaminergic, meaning they work by blocking dopamine activity in the brain, he and his colleagues said.

Antipsychotics also have been associated with an increased risk of ischemic stroke in earlier studies.

RELATED New clot-busting drug may be safer for treating strokes

For this study, Pariente and his colleagues identified 2,612 patients who suffered their first ischemic stroke between 2012 and 2016 and had received at least one prescription for domperidone, metopimazine or metoclopramide 70 days or fewer before their stroke.

Patients were an average age of 72 years and 34% were men, the researchers said.

They compared the incidence of ischemic stroke among these patients with that among a healthy control group of 21,859 randomly selected people who received an antidopaminergic antiemetic drug during the same time period, they said.

Among patients who suffered an ischemic stroke, 1,250, or 48%, received an antidopaminergic antiemetic drug at least once within 14 days before their stroke, the data showed.

Advertisement

Men were found to be at the highest risk for ischemic stroke following antidopaminergic antiemetic use, with a 3.6-fold increased risk, the researchers said.

Users of metopimazine also had a 3.6-fold higher risk for ischemic stroke, while those taking metoclopramide had a 3.5-fold higher risk, according to the researchers.

"All drugs convey some health risks or risk of adverse effects," Pariente said.

"As always and for all drugs, the best way to reduce harm is a rational use of the drugs, in situations in which they are most likely to benefit to patient and less likely to harm," he said.

Latest Headlines

Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
Health News // 7 hours ago
Firefighters face higher risk for atrial fibrillation with more blazes fought
The more blazes firefighters battle, the higher their risk for a heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation (a-fib), a new study shows.
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Health News // 8 hours ago
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
For those waiting during the pandemic for a new kidney or liver, new research is reassuring: Organs from deceased donors who had COVID-19 did not cause infection in recipients and posed no risk to healthcare workers.
Heat waves from climate change tied to rise in heart disease deaths
Health News // 8 hours ago
Heat waves from climate change tied to rise in heart disease deaths
An increase in heat waves driven by climate change is causing hundreds more heart disease deaths in the United States each year, with men and Black people at particular risk, researchers say.
Only 1 in 4 people with opioid use disorder in U.S. receive medication, study finds
Health News // 8 hours ago
Only 1 in 4 people with opioid use disorder in U.S. receive medication, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- Just over one in four people who may have needed prescription treatment for opioid use disorder, or addiction, received medication, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Non-hormonal pill for male contraception works in mice, study finds
Health News // 9 hours ago
Non-hormonal pill for male contraception works in mice, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A non-hormonal male contraceptive prevents pregnancy in mice, without obvious side effects, a study presented Wednesday during the American Chemical Society spring meeting in San Diego found.
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Health News // 12 hours ago
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A person's cholesterol and blood-sugar levels as early as in the mid-30s could determine the risk for developing Alzheimer's disease later in life, a study published by the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia found.
Knee replacement surgery for people over 80 may be safer than expected
Health News // 16 hours ago
Knee replacement surgery for people over 80 may be safer than expected
Knee replacement surgery is increasingly common among people over 80 sidelined with knee pain, and the procedure isn't as hazardous for them as often assumed.
Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
Health News // 18 hours ago
Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
Medical marijuana could be a viable alternative to opioid painkillers for people dealing with arthritis or chronic back pain, two new studies show.
Abortion pills are safe without ultrasounds, medical exams, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Abortion pills are safe without ultrasounds, medical exams, study shows
Women can safely use abortion pills without first getting ultrasound scans, or having an in-person medical appointment at all, a new study confirms.
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
Health News // 1 day ago
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
At-home COVID-19 tests are a key tool in containing the spread of the coronavirus. But a few safety precautions are in order to prevent serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
Study: Ultrasound approach accurately identifies women at risk for ovarian cancer
Study: Ultrasound approach accurately identifies women at risk for ovarian cancer
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement