Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Knee replacement surgery for people over 80 may be safer than expected

By HealthDay News
Knee replacement surgery for people over 80 may be safer than expected
People aged 80 and older had similar risks to those aged 65 to 79 for medical complications (such as pneumonia and other infections) in the 90 days following knee replacement surgery, researchers found. Photo by Taokinesis/Pixabay

Knee replacement surgery is increasingly common among people over 80 sidelined with knee pain, and the procedure isn't as hazardous for them as often assumed.

That's the main message from a new study of more than 1.7 million seniors who underwent knee replacement surgery.

Advertisement

The findings come as no surprise to Dr. Thomas Fleeter, whose oldest knee replacement patient was 96.

Age is just a number when it comes to knee replacement surgery, said Fleeter, an orthopedic surgeon with offices in Reston and Centreville, Va. He was not involved with the new study.

RELATED Outpatient hip, knee replacement is safe for many, study suggests

"Nobody wants to live in pain, and one of the greatest fears of elderly people is being dependent," he said. These folks want to go to the grocery store, see their grandchildren, travel, garden and live their lives to the fullest, he added.

For many of them, knee replacement surgery can help meet these goals.

Advertisement

Octogenarians do have longer hospital stays after knee replacement surgery and are also more likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 90 days than patients aged 65 to 79, but the two age groups tend to have similar risks for other complications, the study team found.

RELATED One-third of people in U.S. with arthritis get no exercise, study says

"We are seeing an increase in life expectancy, and more people want to sustain a good quality of life and activity, so patients older and older are considering knee replacement as a way to overcome chronic knee pain," said study author Priscilla Varghese, a medical student at SUNY Downstate in New York City.

Varghese conducted the study at Maimonides Medical Center, in Brooklyn, during a summer research program. "Knee replacement surgery carries a very low risk for people aged 80 and older, and they will likely have a substantial, if not complete, reduction of pain after surgery," Varghese said.

The new findings could change the way older people are counseled about the risks and benefits of knee replacement, she added.

RELATED Acupuncture during knee replacement may lessen post-surgery pain

For the study, the researchers analyzed medical claims data on more than 1.7 million people aged 65 and older who got a new knee. The investigators compared complication rates among people aged 80 and older to those experienced by patients aged 65 to 79.

Advertisement

Rates of readmission and length of hospital stay were higher and longer among octogenarians, the results showed.

Both age groups had similar risks for medical complications (such as pneumonia and other infections) in the 90 days following their surgery.

But folks aged 80 and up had lower rates of implant-related complications - such as erosion, infection, implant failure and mechanical loosening - than their younger counterparts after two years.

This makes sense, she said: "The younger group of patients may be more active so they have a higher risk of wear and tear on the hardware."

Surgery isn't the only option for these older patients. Other treatments such as weight loss or steroid injections may help, but knee pain typically doesn't get better on its own, Varghese said.

The findings were scheduled for presentation at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held March 22 to 26 in Chicago. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Not every 80-plus-year-old is a candidate for knee replacement, Fleeter noted. "If you are overweight and have other pre-existing health conditions, the risk of knee replacement surgery may be too high," he said.

Advertisement

But "an 83-year-old who is thin and otherwise healthy, yet can't walk from his car to the door due to knee pain, will probably sail through this operation."

The bottom line? "Age isn't the issue," he said. "It's all the other determining factors that go into it."

More information

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons tells you what to expect after knee replacement surgery.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
Health News // 3 hours ago
Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
Medical marijuana could be a viable alternative to opioid painkillers for people dealing with arthritis or chronic back pain, two new studies show.
Abortion pills are safe without ultrasounds, medical exams, study shows
Health News // 14 hours ago
Abortion pills are safe without ultrasounds, medical exams, study shows
Women can safely use abortion pills without first getting ultrasound scans, or having an in-person medical appointment at all, a new study confirms.
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
Health News // 14 hours ago
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
At-home COVID-19 tests are a key tool in containing the spread of the coronavirus. But a few safety precautions are in order to prevent serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
Signs of appendicitis may be cancer
Health News // 15 hours ago
Signs of appendicitis may be cancer
What appears to be appendicitis can actually be cancer of the appendix in some cases, especially in patients under the age of 50, a new study suggests.
Scars after facial surgery can be jarring for patients
Health News // 17 hours ago
Scars after facial surgery can be jarring for patients
Scars from facial surgery look worse to skin cancer patients themselves than to others, so it's important for surgeons to prepare patients beforehand, researchers say.
Study: Hypoglycemic newborns not at higher risk for poor school work as they age
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Hypoglycemic newborns not at higher risk for poor school work as they age
March 22 (UPI) -- Children who had hypoglycemia at birth are not more likely to perform poorly in school compared to those who did not have the condition, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
Study: Ultrasound approach accurately identifies women at risk for ovarian cancer
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Ultrasound approach accurately identifies women at risk for ovarian cancer
March 22 (UPI) -- Ovarian lesions seen on ultrasound can help predict cancer risk and help women avoid unnecessary surgery, a study published Tuesday by the journal Radiology found.
MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds
March 22 (UPI) -- The psychedelic drug MDMA, known as "ecstasy" or "molly" is an effective treatment for PTSD when combined with conventional psychotherapy, a study presented during the American Chemical Society spring meeting found.
Drug infusion pumps can be a hazard due to damage, hackers
Health News // 1 day ago
Drug infusion pumps can be a hazard due to damage, hackers
Damaged infusion pumps placed No. 3 on ECRI's list of Top 10 technology hazards for 2022, mainly due to the potential for something to go mechanically wrong with them.
Excess weight in midlife may raise risk for chronic health conditions later
Health News // 1 day ago
Excess weight in midlife may raise risk for chronic health conditions later
A new study finds that middle-aged people who are obese, or even simply overweight, may face more health problems down the road.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drug infusion pumps can be a hazard due to damage, hackers
Drug infusion pumps can be a hazard due to damage, hackers
MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds
MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds
Cancer screenings lag pre-pandemic numbers, could affect death rates
Cancer screenings lag pre-pandemic numbers, could affect death rates
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
COVID-19 may lead to delays in treatment for gynecologic cancers
COVID-19 may lead to delays in treatment for gynecologic cancers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement