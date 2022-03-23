Watch Live
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson returns to Senate for 2nd day of questioning
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 23, 2022 / 11:14 AM

Heat waves from climate change tied to rise in heart disease deaths

By HealthDay News
Heat waves from climate change tied to rise in heart disease deaths
Between 2008 and 2017, each additional day of extreme heat in a month was associated with an overall 0.13% increase in deaths from heart disease, amount to an average of 600 to 700 extra deaths per year, a new study found. Photo by geralt/Pixabaylink

An increase in heat waves driven by climate change is causing hundreds more heart disease deaths in the United States each year, with men and Black people at particular risk, researchers say.

Each year, the United States now has about three times as many heat waves as in the 1960s. Heat can put increased strain on the heart and trigger heart attacks and other cardiac problems.

Advertisement

"These results suggest the full extent of the adverse health effects of extreme heat is broader than previously realized," said study lead author Dr. Sameed Ahmed Khatana. He is an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia.

"Climate change and its consequences will have a very large impact on our society in terms of health, and cardiovascular health is an important component of that," Khatana said in a news release from the American College of Cardiology.

RELATED British study projects rise in heat-related deaths due to global warming

For this study, his team analyzed temperature trends and heart-related deaths in all 3,108 U.S. counties in the 48 contiguous states. The researchers determined each county's average daily maximum temperature from 1979 to 2007, and then identified extreme heat days from 2008 through 2017.

Extreme heat days were defined as those when the heat index reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, and the maximum was in the 99th percentile for that day.

Advertisement

Between 2008 and 2017, each additional day of extreme heat in a month was associated with an overall 0.13% increase in deaths from heart disease. That worked out to an average of 600 to 700 extra deaths per year.

RELATED Study: Carbon monoxide deaths soar during power outages

But there were significant gender and racial differences, the investigators found. Each day of extreme heat was associated with a 0.21% increase in heart disease deaths among men. There was no significant link for women.

And each day of extreme heat was associated with a 0.27% increase in heart disease deaths among Black people. No significant association for White people or Hispanic individuals was found.

These findings indicate that men and Black people are at higher risk for fatal heart events in heat waves, according to the study authors.

RELATED Study: COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 improved air quality, saved 800 lives in Europe

The study findings are scheduled for presentation April 2 at a meeting of the American College of Cardiology, which will be held online and in Washington, D.C. Research presented at meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Khatana said policy leaders need to realize that climate negotiations have a real impact on people's health.

"The health impacts of climate change have been happening for a while and are likely to continue to get worse with rising temperatures," he added.

Advertisement

More information

For more on climate change and Americans' health, go to GlobalChange.gov.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows
For those waiting during the pandemic for a new kidney or liver, new research is reassuring: Organs from deceased donors who had COVID-19 did not cause infection in recipients and posed no risk to healthcare workers.
Only 1 in 4 people with opioid use disorder in U.S. receive medication, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Only 1 in 4 people with opioid use disorder in U.S. receive medication, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- Just over one in four people who may have needed prescription treatment for opioid use disorder, or addiction, received medication, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Non-hormonal pill for male contraception works in mice, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Non-hormonal pill for male contraception works in mice, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A non-hormonal male contraceptive prevents pregnancy in mice, without obvious side effects, a study presented Wednesday during the American Chemical Society spring meeting in San Diego found.
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
March 23 (UPI) -- A person's cholesterol and blood-sugar levels as early as in the mid-30s could determine the risk for developing Alzheimer's disease later in life, a study published by the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia found.
Knee replacement surgery for people over 80 may be safer than expected
Health News // 9 hours ago
Knee replacement surgery for people over 80 may be safer than expected
Knee replacement surgery is increasingly common among people over 80 sidelined with knee pain, and the procedure isn't as hazardous for them as often assumed.
Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
Health News // 11 hours ago
Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
Medical marijuana could be a viable alternative to opioid painkillers for people dealing with arthritis or chronic back pain, two new studies show.
Abortion pills are safe without ultrasounds, medical exams, study shows
Health News // 22 hours ago
Abortion pills are safe without ultrasounds, medical exams, study shows
Women can safely use abortion pills without first getting ultrasound scans, or having an in-person medical appointment at all, a new study confirms.
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
Health News // 22 hours ago
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
At-home COVID-19 tests are a key tool in containing the spread of the coronavirus. But a few safety precautions are in order to prevent serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
Signs of appendicitis may be cancer
Health News // 23 hours ago
Signs of appendicitis may be cancer
What appears to be appendicitis can actually be cancer of the appendix in some cases, especially in patients under the age of 50, a new study suggests.
Scars after facial surgery can be jarring for patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Scars after facial surgery can be jarring for patients
Scars from facial surgery look worse to skin cancer patients themselves than to others, so it's important for surgeons to prepare patients beforehand, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
COVID-19 may lead to delays in treatment for gynecologic cancers
COVID-19 may lead to delays in treatment for gynecologic cancers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement