Watch Live
Senate panel begins questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in confirmation hearing
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 22, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: Hypoglycemic newborns not at higher risk for poor school work as they age

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Hypoglycemic newborns not at higher risk for poor school work as they age
Children who had hypoglycemia as newborns are not at higher risk for poorer academic performance later in life, according to a new study. Photo by Stevepb/Pixabay

March 22 (UPI) -- Children who had hypoglycemia at birth are not more likely to perform poorly in school compared to those who did not have the condition, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.

Of children who were hypoglycemic, or had low blood sugar, at birth, 47% later had documented low education achievement, the data showed.

Advertisement

In comparison, 48% of those who did not have hypoglycemia at birth later experienced low educational achievement, the researchers said.

In addition, 31% of children who were not hypoglycemic as newborns were later rated by teachers as being below or well below the curriculum level for reading, according to the researchers.

RELATED Low blood sugar in newborns tied to brain problems later

This figure was 24% for children who were hypoglycemic as newborns, they said.

"Exposure to hypoglycemia may alter the shape of the early developmental course," wrote the researchers, from New Zealand.

However, "this study suggests that at-risk children reach similar end points by the end of primary schooling," they said.

RELATED Trials: Generic vaccine reverses effects of type 1 diabetes

About one in six children globally is born with hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, and many children have no outward symptoms, according to the World Health Organization.

It is the most common metabolic disorder of infancy, and it can cause permanent brain injury, previous studies have found.

Advertisement

This is because newborns' brains rely on glucose, or blood sugar, as fuel, they said.

Most newborns have "transitional hypoglycemia," or low blood sugar due to a delayed changes in where they get their glucose from, according to the researchers.

In the womb, glucose is supplied by the placenta initially before transitioning to the liver, the researchers said.

Hypoglycemia at birth is usually caused by poor nutrition for the mother during pregnancy, poorly controlled diabetes in the mother and incompatible blood types between mother and baby, among other factors, according to Stanford Children's Health.

The findings of this study are based on an analysis of data on 587 children, most of whom were assessed for academic performance at age 9 or 10 years.

More than half of the children included in the study had hypoglycemia as newborns, the researchers said.

The low academic performance of nearly half the children in the study "suggests that the underlying risk factors for neonatal hypoglycemia, such as late preterm birth, fetal growth restriction and maternal diabetes ... may have a greater effect," the researchers wrote.

Latest Headlines

Scars after facial surgery can be jarring for patients
Health News // 24 minutes ago
Scars after facial surgery can be jarring for patients
Scars from facial surgery look worse to skin cancer patients themselves than to others, so it's important for surgeons to prepare patients beforehand, researchers say.
Study: Ultrasound approach accurately identifies women at risk for ovarian cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Ultrasound approach accurately identifies women at risk for ovarian cancer
March 22 (UPI) -- Ovarian lesions seen on ultrasound can help predict cancer risk and help women avoid unnecessary surgery, a study published Tuesday by the journal Radiology found.
MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds
March 22 (UPI) -- The psychedelic drug MDMA, known as "ecstasy" or "molly" is an effective treatment for PTSD when combined with conventional psychotherapy, a study presented during the American Chemical Society spring meeting found.
Drug infusion pumps can be a hazard due to damage, hackers
Health News // 8 hours ago
Drug infusion pumps can be a hazard due to damage, hackers
Damaged infusion pumps placed No. 3 on ECRI's list of Top 10 technology hazards for 2022, mainly due to the potential for something to go mechanically wrong with them.
Excess weight in midlife may raise risk for chronic health conditions later
Health News // 10 hours ago
Excess weight in midlife may raise risk for chronic health conditions later
A new study finds that middle-aged people who are obese, or even simply overweight, may face more health problems down the road.
Cancer screenings lag pre-pandemic numbers, could affect death rates
Health News // 19 hours ago
Cancer screenings lag pre-pandemic numbers, could affect death rates
The early months of the COVID-19 pandemic kept millions of Americans away from routine cancer screenings. Now a new study finds that many U.S. screening programs were still not back to normal by 2021.
Alcohol use disorder led to 232 million missed workdays a year in U.S.
Health News // 21 hours ago
Alcohol use disorder led to 232 million missed workdays a year in U.S.
Problem drinking led to more than 232 million missed workdays a year in the United States before the pandemic, and the situation likely became worse with more people working at home, a new study suggests.
COVID-19 may lead to delays in treatment for gynecologic cancers
Health News // 22 hours ago
COVID-19 may lead to delays in treatment for gynecologic cancers
A COVID-19 diagnosis can lead to potentially life-threatening treatment delays for women with gynecological cancers, a new study finds.
AstraZeneca treatment effective against Omicron COVID-19 variant
Health News // 22 hours ago
AstraZeneca treatment effective against Omicron COVID-19 variant
March 21 (UPI) -- New scientific data shows AstraZeneca's antibody combination Evusheld is effective against the highly contagious Omicron BA.1 and BA.1.1 variants of COVID-19, the company said Monday.
Losing weight might not improve fertility for women
Health News // 23 hours ago
Losing weight might not improve fertility for women
If you are obese and you want to try to lose some weight to boost your chances of getting pregnant, a new study suggests it might not help.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable
Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable
Study shows improvements to severe asthma after bronchial thermoplasty
Study shows improvements to severe asthma after bronchial thermoplasty
AstraZeneca treatment effective against Omicron COVID-19 variant
AstraZeneca treatment effective against Omicron COVID-19 variant
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement