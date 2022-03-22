Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 22, 2022 / 2:18 PM

Abortion pills are safe without ultrasounds, medical exams, study shows

By HealthDay News
Abortion pills are safe without ultrasounds, medical exams, study shows
Eleven states mandate ultrasounds for every woman seeking an abortion. Photo by Khakimullin Aleksandr/Shutterstock

Women can safely use abortion pills without first getting ultrasound scans, or having an in-person medical appointment at all, a new study confirms.

For more than 20 years, U.S. women have had access to medication abortions for ending early pregnancies, using the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol. But for most of that time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration required them to have an in-person appointment to get a prescription.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, many states came out with their own restrictions, including requiring women to have ultrasound tests before they could get a prescription.

That's despite evidence from studies in multiple countries that medication abortion is effective and safe without such pre-testing, according to Dr. Jennifer Karlin, a primary care physician with the University of California, Davis.

RELATED Demand for abortion-inducing medication spiked after Texas' near-total ban

"Unfortunately," Karlin said, "we have a lot of political-based decision-making when it comes to abortion care."

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. It moved the FDA to temporarily lift the in-person visit requirement, allowing women to make virtual "telemedicine" appointments and get abortion pills by mail.

Advertisement

Last December, the agency made that change permanent.

RELATED Menstrual cycle irregularity may impact abortion access, study finds

The new study -- published online Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine -- offers more support for that move, the researchers said. It also adds to a body of evidence that ultrasound requirements are unnecessary.

"This makes the evidence even more robust," said Karlin, who co-wrote an editorial published with the findings.

The study looked at records from nearly 3,800 U.S. women who had medication abortions between February 2020 and January 2021. None had an ultrasound or pelvic exam beforehand, and about one-third received their prescription through a virtual visit.

RELATED Study: Abortion medically safe, unwanted pregnancy poses greater health risk

Overall, the study found, 0.5% of the women had an "adverse event," such as a hospital admission for pain or excessive bleeding.

That's similar to rates seen in past studies of both medication and surgical abortion, according to the researchers. And there was no significant difference between women who had in-person or virtual visits.

A body of research over the years has demonstrated the safety of medication abortion, said Ushma Upadhyay, who led the new study.

"It's extremely safe -- safer than Viagra, Tylenol and other medications that don't have these restrictions," said Upadhyay, an associate professor at the University of California, San Francisco.

Advertisement

And restrictions do remain, despite the FDA's lifting of the in-person requirement. Nineteen states, Upadhyay said, ban virtual visits for medication abortion.

Meanwhile, 11 states mandate ultrasounds for every woman seeking an abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Medication abortion is approved through the 10th week of pregnancy. It's been argued that ultrasounds are necessary to determine how far along a pregnancy is, and to detect ectopic pregnancies. Ectopic means the fertilized egg is implanted outside the uterus, and medication abortion is not effective in those cases.

But medical groups, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, say that routine ultrasound is unnecessary.

Ectopic pregnancy is rare, Upadhyay said, and women can be screened for it by asking them about their risk factors and any potential symptoms of the condition.

Similarly, despite some claims to the contrary, women are quite good at remembering the date of their last menstrual period, Upadhyay said.

In this study, four ectopic pregnancies were detected and treated after the women were prescribed abortion pills. And nine women (0.4%) were past the 10th week of pregnancy -- six of whom needed a procedure to complete the abortion.

Advertisement

Upadhyay said she hopes evidence like this will sway the states that deny women access to virtual or no-test visits for medication abortion.

As it stands, Karlin said, women in those states "are not getting evidence-based medicine."

But Karlin agreed that accumulating scientific evidence could change that. "Eventually," she said, "there's so much evidence, there's a tipping point where people can't keep fighting it."

The FDA, meanwhile, still has other restrictions on medication abortion: Both healthcare providers and pharmacies have to be certified in order to dispense pills. The pharmacy rule is new, and it's unclear what the certification process will be, Upadhyay said.

But again, Karlin said, there's no evidence base for the requirement.

She stressed that the point is to give women options. Some will want in-person care, others will prefer prescriptions by mail.

"We want to meet people where they are," Karlin said. "This is about making high-quality care available in the form they want."

More information

The nonprofit Plan C has more on medication abortion.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
Health News // 1 hour ago
At-home COVID-19 tests can pose risks if used improperly, FDA warns
At-home COVID-19 tests are a key tool in containing the spread of the coronavirus. But a few safety precautions are in order to prevent serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
Signs of appendicitis may be cancer
Health News // 2 hours ago
Signs of appendicitis may be cancer
What appears to be appendicitis can actually be cancer of the appendix in some cases, especially in patients under the age of 50, a new study suggests.
Scars after facial surgery can be jarring for patients
Health News // 3 hours ago
Scars after facial surgery can be jarring for patients
Scars from facial surgery look worse to skin cancer patients themselves than to others, so it's important for surgeons to prepare patients beforehand, researchers say.
Study: Hypoglycemic newborns not at higher risk for poor school work as they age
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Hypoglycemic newborns not at higher risk for poor school work as they age
March 22 (UPI) -- Children who had hypoglycemia at birth are not more likely to perform poorly in school compared to those who did not have the condition, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
Study: Ultrasound approach accurately identifies women at risk for ovarian cancer
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Ultrasound approach accurately identifies women at risk for ovarian cancer
March 22 (UPI) -- Ovarian lesions seen on ultrasound can help predict cancer risk and help women avoid unnecessary surgery, a study published Tuesday by the journal Radiology found.
MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds
Health News // 9 hours ago
MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds
March 22 (UPI) -- The psychedelic drug MDMA, known as "ecstasy" or "molly" is an effective treatment for PTSD when combined with conventional psychotherapy, a study presented during the American Chemical Society spring meeting found.
Drug infusion pumps can be a hazard due to damage, hackers
Health News // 11 hours ago
Drug infusion pumps can be a hazard due to damage, hackers
Damaged infusion pumps placed No. 3 on ECRI's list of Top 10 technology hazards for 2022, mainly due to the potential for something to go mechanically wrong with them.
Excess weight in midlife may raise risk for chronic health conditions later
Health News // 13 hours ago
Excess weight in midlife may raise risk for chronic health conditions later
A new study finds that middle-aged people who are obese, or even simply overweight, may face more health problems down the road.
Cancer screenings lag pre-pandemic numbers, could affect death rates
Health News // 22 hours ago
Cancer screenings lag pre-pandemic numbers, could affect death rates
The early months of the COVID-19 pandemic kept millions of Americans away from routine cancer screenings. Now a new study finds that many U.S. screening programs were still not back to normal by 2021.
Alcohol use disorder led to 232 million missed workdays a year in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
Alcohol use disorder led to 232 million missed workdays a year in U.S.
Problem drinking led to more than 232 million missed workdays a year in the United States before the pandemic, and the situation likely became worse with more people working at home, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
Drug infusion pumps can be a hazard due to damage, hackers
Drug infusion pumps can be a hazard due to damage, hackers
Cancer screenings lag pre-pandemic numbers, could affect death rates
Cancer screenings lag pre-pandemic numbers, could affect death rates
MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds
MDMA improves post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, study finds
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement