Watch Live
Senate opens confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 21, 2022 / 10:45 AM

Chronic pelvic pain is most common symptom of endometriosis

By HealthDay News
Chronic pelvic pain is most common symptom of endometriosis
It takes an average of seven to 10 years for a woman to get a confirmed diagnosis of endometriosis. Photo by nastya_gepp/Pixabay

Chronic pelvic pain -- typically during menstruation -- is the most common indication of endometriosis, an incurable inflammatory condition that can cause infertility, an expert says.

About 10% of women have the disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside of it and can spread to areas such as the fallopian tubes, ovaries and pelvis.

Advertisement

"The most common symptom of endometriosis is painful periods," said Dr. Kristin Riley, interim chief of the Division of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa.

"We're talking about the kind of pain that doesn't go away with a simple treatment, like over-the-counter medications," she said in a center news release. "Pain that keeps you from going to work or school or from participating in social activities."

RELATED Tanning bed use linked to higher risk for endometriosis in study

Typically, the pain occurs before, during or just after periods. But Riley said some women may only have pain during ovulation or intercourse, while others experience pain only during bowel movements.

"Some people get painful flares and then get relief for a long period of time," Riley said.

It takes an average of seven to 10 years for a woman to get a confirmed diagnosis, mainly because there is no noninvasive test for endometriosis.

Advertisement
RELATED Valium, Xanax linked to higher risk for ectopic pregnancy

"We can try an MRI or ultrasound, but most of the time patients with endometriosis have normal pelvic imaging," Riley said. Research is underway to develop diagnostic blood tests, but for now, a definitive diagnosis can only come from laparoscopy. That's a minimally invasive surgery in which doctors use a long, skinny camera to examine the pelvis.

However, treatment can begin before doctors confirm the disease.

Among the treatments are anti-inflammatories suppressing menstruation with a birth control or progesterone pill or intrauterine device other hormonal treatments nerve pain drugs or endometriosis-specific medications, and laparoscopic surgery to remove abnormal tissue.

RELATED Tall, thin girls have greater risk for endometriosis, study suggests

Most patients Riley sees for endometriosis are in their 30s and 40s, but some are in their teens and their 50s.

"In most patients, the pain gets better after menopause, but a small percentage will continue to have pain," she said.

More information

The U.S. Office on Women's Health has more about endometriosis.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Saliva testing for COVID-19 accurate, provides earlier diagnosis, study finds
Health News // 28 minutes ago
Saliva testing for COVID-19 accurate, provides earlier diagnosis, study finds
March 21 (UPI) -- Genetic testing of saliva identifies the virus that causes COVID-19 more rapidly than screening of nasal swabs, a study published Monday by the journal Microbiology Spectrum found.
Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
Health News // 7 hours ago
Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
NEW YORK, March 21 (UPI) -- The United States has not experienced unusual shortages of prescription medications during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite fears fueled in part by supply chain issues that affect other consumer products.
Study shows improvements to severe asthma after bronchial thermoplasty
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study shows improvements to severe asthma after bronchial thermoplasty
Inhalers, pills or injections help most people control their asthma, but some with severe disease opt for cutting-edge surgery that "remodels" their airways to improve their breathing.
'Switching off' certain brain cells may boost stress, anxiety response, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
'Switching off' certain brain cells may boost stress, anxiety response, study finds
March 18 (UPI) -- People seeking relief from stress may find it by "switching off" specific brain cells, researchers at Osaka University in Japan said in an article published Friday by Science Advances.
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
Health News // 2 days ago
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows.
Abnormalities in brain scans linked to binge eating disorder in kids
Health News // 2 days ago
Abnormalities in brain scans linked to binge eating disorder in kids
Children who binge eat may be hardwired to do so: New research reveals they have abnormalities in regions of the brain associated with reward and inhibition.
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
March 18 (UPI) -- Many people given a medical marijuana card for the treatment of pain, anxiety or depression symptoms become addicted to the drug, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open says.
Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable
Health News // 3 days ago
Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable
Most brain studies that rely on MRI scans don't include enough people to provide trustworthy results, researchers say.
More adults living longer, disability-free lives, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
More adults living longer, disability-free lives, study shows
Older adults may not only be living longer, but better as well, according to a new British study.
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
Health News // 3 days ago
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
The potentially deadly tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across the United States and has now been found in Georgia, Emory University researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study shows improvements to severe asthma after bronchial thermoplasty
Study shows improvements to severe asthma after bronchial thermoplasty
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
Deadly form of skin cancer 'overdiagnosed' in some patients, study finds
Deadly form of skin cancer 'overdiagnosed' in some patients, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement