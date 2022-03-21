Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 21, 2022 / 1:16 PM

COVID-19 may lead to delays in treatment for gynecologic cancers

By HealthDay News
COVID-19 may lead to delays in treatment for gynecologic cancers
Delays or discontinuation of cancer treatment due to COVID-19 occurred for 28% of the patients in a recent study, with chemotherapy and surgery being the most frequently delayed treatments, the study authors noted. Photo by klbz/pixabay https://pixabay.com/en/chemotherapy-chemo-infusion-cancer-448578/

A COVID-19 diagnosis can lead to potentially life-threatening treatment delays for women with gynecological cancers, a new study finds. That's especially true for non-White patients, the researchers said.

"We found that concurrent COVID-19 had significant negative effects on these cancer patients, especially among those who identified as Black or Asian," said study leader Dr. Gretchen Glaser, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Advertisement

The study included 348 patients at seven U.S. institutions. The patients had low- and high-grade endometrial, high-grade ovarian, cervical, vulvar and other gynecological cancers when diagnosed with COVID-19.

At the time of their COVID-19 diagnosis, 37% of the patients had active cancer and one-quarter were receiving cancer treatment. Seven out of 10 patients were White, while 18% were Black and 2% were Asian.

RELATED Cancer patients at higher risk for death from COVID-19, study finds

Of the 101 patients hospitalized for the coronavirus, 18 were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and eight died of COVID-19 complications. Overall, 5% of the patients died within 30 days after their COVID-19 diagnosis.

Delays or discontinuation of cancer treatment due to COVID-19 occurred for 28% of the patients, with chemotherapy and surgery being the most frequently delayed treatments, the study authors noted.

Among these patients, older age, having two or more other health conditions, and being non-White were associated with a higher risk of hospitalization, including ICU admission. Patients who died were also more likely to be older or have active cancer.

Advertisement
RELATED Cancer patients may be more susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

The study findings were presented Saturday at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology's annual meeting, in Phoenix, Ariz. Data and conclusions presented at meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

"While it is well-known that the pandemic has impacted the delivery of care in patients who have conditions other than COVID-19, including cancer, our study is the first to examine how a diagnosis of COVID-19 affects care and outcomes for gynecologic cancer patients," Glaser said in a society news release.

"Additional studies are needed to examine the long-term outcomes and mortality in gynecologic cancer patients who also have COVID-19, with particular attention given to identifying the reasons for the disproportionate effect that concurrence has on patients of non-white race," Glaser concluded.

RELATED Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer

More information

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology offers advice on patient resources.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Alcohol use disorder led to 232 million missed workdays a year in U.S.
Health News // 1 minute ago
Alcohol use disorder led to 232 million missed workdays a year in U.S.
Problem drinking led to more than 232 million missed workdays a year in the United States before the pandemic, and the situation likely became worse with more people working at home, a new study suggests.
AstraZeneca treatment effective against Omicron COVID-19 variant
Health News // 1 hour ago
AstraZeneca treatment effective against Omicron COVID-19 variant
March 21 (UPI) -- New scientific data shows AstraZeneca's antibody combination Evusheld is effective against the highly contagious Omicron BA.1 and BA.1.1 variants of COVID-19, the company said Monday.
Losing weight might not improve fertility for women
Health News // 2 hours ago
Losing weight might not improve fertility for women
If you are obese and you want to try to lose some weight to boost your chances of getting pregnant, a new study suggests it might not help.
National poll finds rise in adolescent mental health problems, lack of care
Health News // 3 hours ago
National poll finds rise in adolescent mental health problems, lack of care
March 21 (UPI) -- More than one in four parents in the United States report that their adolescent-aged children have seen a mental health specialist, with nearly 60% having done so within the past year.
Saliva testing for COVID-19 accurate, provides earlier diagnosis, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Saliva testing for COVID-19 accurate, provides earlier diagnosis, study finds
March 21 (UPI) -- Genetic testing of saliva identifies the virus that causes COVID-19 more rapidly than screening of nasal swabs, a study published Monday by the journal Microbiology Spectrum found.
Chronic pelvic pain is most common symptom of endometriosis
Health News // 3 hours ago
Chronic pelvic pain is most common symptom of endometriosis
Chronic pelvic pain -- typically during menstruation -- is the most common indication of endometriosis, an incurable inflammatory condition that can cause infertility, an expert says.
Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
Health News // 10 hours ago
Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
NEW YORK, March 21 (UPI) -- The United States has not experienced unusual shortages of prescription medications during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite fears fueled in part by supply chain issues that affect other consumer products.
Study shows improvements to severe asthma after bronchial thermoplasty
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study shows improvements to severe asthma after bronchial thermoplasty
Inhalers, pills or injections help most people control their asthma, but some with severe disease opt for cutting-edge surgery that "remodels" their airways to improve their breathing.
'Switching off' certain brain cells may boost stress, anxiety response, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
'Switching off' certain brain cells may boost stress, anxiety response, study finds
March 18 (UPI) -- People seeking relief from stress may find it by "switching off" specific brain cells, researchers at Osaka University in Japan said in an article published Friday by Science Advances.
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
Health News // 3 days ago
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study shows improvements to severe asthma after bronchial thermoplasty
Study shows improvements to severe asthma after bronchial thermoplasty
Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
Experts call U.S. drug shortages 'national security issue' that predates pandemic
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
Chronic pelvic pain is most common symptom of endometriosis
Chronic pelvic pain is most common symptom of endometriosis
Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable
Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement