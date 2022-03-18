Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 18, 2022 / 2:00 PM

'Switching off' certain brain cells may boost stress, anxiety response, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
'Switching off' certain brain cells may boost stress, anxiety response, study finds
Researchers in Japan have identified specific cells in the brain that may govern human stress response, they say in a new study. Photo by stevedimatteo/Pixabay

March 18 (UPI) -- People seeking relief from stress may find it by "switching off" specific brain cells, researchers at Osaka University in Japan said in an article published Friday by Science Advances.

In experiments with mice, the researchers identified a group of brain cells that control anxiety-related behaviors, they said.

Advertisement

The cells are found in the claustrum of the brain, a thin region that connects the prefrontal cortex and the thalamus, or the areas involved in attention, perception, awareness, thought, memory, language and consciousness, according to the researchers.

When these cells were activated using chemogenetic technology, or drugs designed to stimulate them, the mice exhibited anxiety-related behaviors, the researchers said.

RELATED Severe COVID-19 may lead to lingering mental health issues

However, deactivation of the cells made mice more resilient in response to chronic stress, they said.

This means the cells in the claustrum could serve as a treatment target for drugs designed to manage anxiety-related conditions, the researchers said.

"Inactivation of stress-responsive claustrum [brain cells] can serve as at least a partially preventative measure for the emergence of depression-like behavior," study co-author Hitoshi Hashimoto said in a press release.

RELATED Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety

It can also "increase resilience to emotional stress," said Hashimoto, a professor of molecular neuropharmacology at Osaka University.

Advertisement

Long-term exposure to stress can lead to serious psychiatric problems, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

However, many of the ways in which these disorders develop, and what governs the human stress response, remains unknown, though studies suggest the processing of stress relies on the communication between cortical and subcortical regions of the brain, the Japanese researchers said.

RELATED Study gives new view of anxiety disorders

The key to their discovery was the use of block-face serial microscopy tomography, sometimes called FAST, which was developed by researchers at Osaka University, the researchers said.

The technology allowed them to examine changes in cellular activity at the resolution of a single cell, they said.

Using the FAST technique, the researchers collected whole-brain images of control mice and mice exposed to stressful conditions.

Of the 22 brain regions studied, the claustrum was identified as a key region that differentiated stressed brains from non-stressed brains, the researchers said.

"A combined approach using brain activation mapping and machine learning showed that the claustrum activation serves as a reliable marker of exposure to acute stressors," study co-author Misaki Niu, a researcher at Osaka University, said in a press release.

Latest Headlines

Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
Health News // 2 hours ago
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows.
Abnormalities in brain scans linked to binge eating disorder in kids
Health News // 3 hours ago
Abnormalities in brain scans linked to binge eating disorder in kids
Children who binge eat may be hardwired to do so: New research reveals they have abnormalities in regions of the brain associated with reward and inhibition.
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
March 18 (UPI) -- Many people given a medical marijuana card for the treatment of pain, anxiety or depression symptoms become addicted to the drug, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open says.
Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable
Health News // 11 hours ago
Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable
Most brain studies that rely on MRI scans don't include enough people to provide trustworthy results, researchers say.
More adults living longer, disability-free lives, study shows
Health News // 13 hours ago
More adults living longer, disability-free lives, study shows
Older adults may not only be living longer, but better as well, according to a new British study.
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
Health News // 23 hours ago
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
The potentially deadly tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across the United States and has now been found in Georgia, Emory University researchers report.
Tobacco use declined among U.S. adults in 2020, CDC reports
Health News // 1 day ago
Tobacco use declined among U.S. adults in 2020, CDC reports
March 17 (UPI) -- Use of tobacco products including traditional cigarettes and vaping devices has declined to its lowest levels since the mid-1960s, when it was at its peak, according to data released Thursday by the CDC.
Rise in tobacco taxes linked to drop in infant deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
Rise in tobacco taxes linked to drop in infant deaths
A new study suggest that pregnant women are less likely to smoke when tobacco taxes are raised, leading to fewer infants being exposed to secondhand smoke.
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Rates of postpartum depression among American mothers rose nearly three-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with large increases in major depression and thoughts of self-harm, according to a new study.
Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke
If your blood pressure spikes when you stand, you may be at increased risk for heart attack and stroke, Italian researchers warn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Advanced prostate cancers rates rose as use of PSA tests fell
Advanced prostate cancers rates rose as use of PSA tests fell
Deadly form of skin cancer 'overdiagnosed' in some patients, study finds
Deadly form of skin cancer 'overdiagnosed' in some patients, study finds
Study: Kids who spend more time on screens exhibit mental, behavior problems
Study: Kids who spend more time on screens exhibit mental, behavior problems
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement