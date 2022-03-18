Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable

By HealthDay News
Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable
"Underpowered" studies can show strong but incorrect associations by chance while missing real but weaker ones, researchers said. Photo by Riff/Shutterstock

Most brain studies that rely on MRI scans don't include enough people to provide trustworthy results, researchers say.

These brain-wide association studies use MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) to see how brain structure and function connect with personality, behavior, thinking, neurological conditions and mental illness.

Advertisement

Such studies require thousands of participants to get accurate results, but typically enroll just a few dozen people, according to the authors of a report published recently in the journal Nature.

These "underpowered" studies can show strong but incorrect associations by chance while missing real but weaker ones, the researchers explained.

RELATED Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys

"For decades, we've been highlighting the potential for MRI to assist in the clinical care -- including the diagnosis, risk, response to treatment, etc. -- for mental health disorders and neurologic conditions. However, the full potential has not been realized," said senior author Damien Fair. He is director of the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

"We now know our missteps and are redefining the required parameters, the so-called 'special sauce,' to move forward effectively," Fair added in a university news release.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from nearly 50,000 participants in brain-wide association studies. In those studies, the median sample size was 25 -- meaning half had fewer participants, half had more.

Advertisement
RELATED Scientists identify neurons that react to singing

Fair's team found that associations identified in such a small sample usually failed to replicate in a separate one.

Only as the sample size rose into the thousands were associations more likely to be replicated.

Senior study author Dr. Nico Dosenbach told The New York Times that enlisting study participants can be time-consuming and costly, ranging from $600 to $2,000 an hour. Studies that use MRI often include a note about the small size.

RELATED MRI may spot concussion-linked CTE in living patients

"It's not a problem with any individual researcher or study. It's not even unique to neuroimaging," said Dosenbach, an associate professor of neurology at Washington University in St. Louis. "The field of genomics discovered a similar problem about a decade ago with genomic data and they took steps to address it."

Dosenbach noted that the U.S. National Institutes of Health began funding larger data-collection efforts and requiring data to be shared publicly. That reduces bias, he said, and genome science has gotten much better as a result.

"Sometimes you just have to change the research paradigm," Dosenbach said. "Genomics has shown us the way."

If all data from multiple small studies were pooled and analyzed together, the result would likely be reliable, he noted.

Fair said the future rests in sharing data and resources across institutions in order to make large data sets available to any scientist who wants to use them.

Advertisement

"This very paper is an amazing example of that," Fair said.

More information

There's more on MRI at the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

More adults living longer, disability-free lives, study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
More adults living longer, disability-free lives, study shows
Older adults may not only be living longer, but better as well, according to a new British study.
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
Health News // 12 hours ago
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
The potentially deadly tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across the United States and has now been found in Georgia, Emory University researchers report.
Tobacco use declined among U.S. adults in 2020, CDC reports
Health News // 14 hours ago
Tobacco use declined among U.S. adults in 2020, CDC reports
March 17 (UPI) -- Use of tobacco products including traditional cigarettes and vaping devices has declined to its lowest levels since the mid-1960s, when it was at its peak, according to data released Thursday by the CDC.
Rise in tobacco taxes linked to drop in infant deaths
Health News // 15 hours ago
Rise in tobacco taxes linked to drop in infant deaths
A new study suggest that pregnant women are less likely to smoke when tobacco taxes are raised, leading to fewer infants being exposed to secondhand smoke.
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 15 hours ago
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Rates of postpartum depression among American mothers rose nearly three-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with large increases in major depression and thoughts of self-harm, according to a new study.
Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke
Health News // 16 hours ago
Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke
If your blood pressure spikes when you stand, you may be at increased risk for heart attack and stroke, Italian researchers warn.
Long-term obesity increases risk for colon, rectal cancer, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Long-term obesity increases risk for colon, rectal cancer, study finds
March 17 (UPI) -- Being overweight or obese nearly triples a person's likelihood of developing colon and rectal cancer, with the risk increasing the longer they live with an unhealthy weight, a study published by JAMA Oncology found.
'Long COVID' impacts thinking, memory in many sufferers, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
'Long COVID' impacts thinking, memory in many sufferers, study finds
March 17 (UPI) -- About 70% of people who suffer long-haul COVID-19 experience concentration and memory problems several months after becoming infected, a study published Thursday by Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience found.
Some COVID-19 patients take weeks to recover consciousness
Health News // 1 day ago
Some COVID-19 patients take weeks to recover consciousness
A new study shows that some survivors who required mechanical ventilation take days or even weeks to regain consciousness after sedation is halted and their breathing tube is removed.
Exposure to air pollution may raise risks for rheumatoid arthritis
Health News // 1 day ago
Exposure to air pollution may raise risks for rheumatoid arthritis
Long-term exposure to air pollution can wreak havoc on your lungs and heart, but new research suggests another vulnerability: It may increase your risk of rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Study: Kids who spend more time on screens exhibit mental, behavior problems
Study: Kids who spend more time on screens exhibit mental, behavior problems
Advanced prostate cancers rates rose as use of PSA tests fell
Advanced prostate cancers rates rose as use of PSA tests fell
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement