Health News
March 18, 2022 / 11:32 AM

Abnormalities in brain scans linked to binge eating disorder in kids

By HealthDay News
Abnormalities in brain scans linked to binge eating disorder in kids
Investigators saw abnormality in brain development in brain regions specifically linked to reward and impulsivity, or the ability to inhibit reward, in children with binge eating disorder. Photo by ThorstenF/Pixabay

Children who binge eat may be hardwired to do so: New research reveals they have abnormalities in regions of the brain associated with reward and inhibition.

People with binge eating disorder have frequent episodes of eating large amounts of food and struggle to control the behavior. Those with the disorder are at increased risk for obesity, metabolic syndrome, heart problems and suicidal thoughts.

In this study, researchers analyzed brain scans and other data from 71 U.S. children with binge eating disorder and 74 children without the disorder. The children were between the ages of 9 and 10.

"In children with binge eating disorder, we see abnormality in brain development in brain regions specifically linked to reward and impulsivity, or the ability to inhibit reward," said study author Stuart Murray, director of the Eating Disorders Program at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine, in Los Angeles.

"These kids have a very, very heightened reward sensitivity, especially toward calorically dense, high-sugar foods. The findings underscore the fact that this is not a lack of discipline for these kids," Murray said in a university news release.

The study was published in the April issue of the journal Psychiatry Research.

"This study suggests to me that binge eating disorder is wired in the brain, even from a very, very early age," Murray said.

"The question that we don't know, which is something that we will address in time, is whether successful treatment of binge eating disorder in kids helps correct brain development," he said. "The prognosis of almost all psychiatric diseases is better if you can treat them in childhood."

Treatment seeks to reduce how often patients have binge eating episodes by removing "trigger foods," and dealing with underlying depression or anxiety, but treatment with medication and talk therapy is effective only about half the time, Murray added.

For more on binge eating disorder, go to the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
Health News // 1 hour ago
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children
The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows.
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds
March 18 (UPI) -- Many people given a medical marijuana card for the treatment of pain, anxiety or depression symptoms become addicted to the drug, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open says.
Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable
Health News // 10 hours ago
Studies using MRI brain scans are often too small to be reliable
Most brain studies that rely on MRI scans don't include enough people to provide trustworthy results, researchers say.
More adults living longer, disability-free lives, study shows
Health News // 12 hours ago
More adults living longer, disability-free lives, study shows
Older adults may not only be living longer, but better as well, according to a new British study.
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
Health News // 21 hours ago
Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.
The potentially deadly tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across the United States and has now been found in Georgia, Emory University researchers report.
Tobacco use declined among U.S. adults in 2020, CDC reports
Health News // 23 hours ago
Tobacco use declined among U.S. adults in 2020, CDC reports
March 17 (UPI) -- Use of tobacco products including traditional cigarettes and vaping devices has declined to its lowest levels since the mid-1960s, when it was at its peak, according to data released Thursday by the CDC.
Rise in tobacco taxes linked to drop in infant deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
Rise in tobacco taxes linked to drop in infant deaths
A new study suggest that pregnant women are less likely to smoke when tobacco taxes are raised, leading to fewer infants being exposed to secondhand smoke.
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Rates of postpartum depression among American mothers rose nearly three-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with large increases in major depression and thoughts of self-harm, according to a new study.
Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke
If your blood pressure spikes when you stand, you may be at increased risk for heart attack and stroke, Italian researchers warn.
Long-term obesity increases risk for colon, rectal cancer, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Long-term obesity increases risk for colon, rectal cancer, study finds
March 17 (UPI) -- Being overweight or obese nearly triples a person's likelihood of developing colon and rectal cancer, with the risk increasing the longer they live with an unhealthy weight, a study published by JAMA Oncology found.
