Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 17, 2022 / 1:51 PM

Tobacco use declined among U.S. adults in 2020, CDC reports

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Tobacco use declined among U.S. adults in 2020, CDC reports
Tobacco use declined among adults in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. File photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

March 17 (UPI) -- Use of tobacco products including traditional cigarettes and vaping devices has declined to its lowest levels since the mid-1960s, when it was at its peak, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From 2019 to 2020, the most recent year with statistics available, the percentage of adults who used tobacco nationally fell to 19% from 21%, the data showed.

Advertisement

Over the same period, the percentage of adults who smoke cigarettes dropped to 12.5% from 14%, the agency reported.

Meanwhile, e-cigarette, or vaping device, use decreased from 4.5% of adults across the country to 3.7%, it said.

RELATED Rise in tobacco taxes linked to drop in infant deaths

Still, an estimated 47.1 million adults nationally used tobacco products in 2020, according to the agency.

"This is definitely positive news as these numbers are continuing a downward trend in tobacco use we've seen in the past few years," Thomas A. Carr, national director, policy, at the American Lung Association, told UPI in a phone interview.

"That said, tobacco use is a big cause of lung disease, so the problem isn't solved," he said.

RELATED Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says

Tobacco use has been linked with an increased risk for lung cancer, emphysema and other respiratory illness, according to the American Lung Association.

Advertisement

The 2020 numbers, the release of which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is based on a survey of nearly 32,000 adults age 18 years and older from across the United States, the CDC said.

Current cigarette smoking was defined as smoking 100 or more cigarettes during one's lifetime and now smoking cigarettes "every day" or "some days," the agency said.

RELATED Poll: Some in U.S. gained better habits during the COVID-19 pandemic

For other products, such as cigars, pipes, hookahs and vaping pens, respondents were considered current users if they used them at least once and now did so "every day" or "some days," it said.

More men, about 25%, than women, about 14%, were current users of tobacco products in 2020 and use was more common in adults ages 25 to 44 years, at 23%, than in those ages 18 to 24 years, at 18%, or those age 65 years and older, at 12%, the data showed.

Nearly 35% of adults who identified as American Indian or Alaska Native were current users, more than those who identified as White, at 21%, or Black, at 19%, the CDC said.

Just under 12% of Hispanic Americans included in the survey were current tobacco users, according to the agency.

Current cigarette smoking was more common among people who resided in rural areas in 2020 than in urban-dwellers, particularly for White Americans, at 62% higher, but also for Black and Hispanic Americans, each at 38% higher, it said.

Advertisement

Continued efforts to education the public about the dangers of tobacco use -- such as the CDC's own TIPS campaign -- and laws designed to create more non-smoking areas can further reduce these numbers, Carr said.

In addition, taxes on tobacco products and banning flavored tobacco would also help, he said.

Latest Headlines

Rise in tobacco taxes linked to drop in infant deaths
Health News // 1 hour ago
Rise in tobacco taxes linked to drop in infant deaths
A new study suggest that pregnant women are less likely to smoke when tobacco taxes are raised, leading to fewer infants being exposed to secondhand smoke.
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 1 hour ago
Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic
Rates of postpartum depression among American mothers rose nearly three-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with large increases in major depression and thoughts of self-harm, according to a new study.
Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke
Health News // 2 hours ago
Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke
If your blood pressure spikes when you stand, you may be at increased risk for heart attack and stroke, Italian researchers warn.
Long-term obesity increases risk for colon, rectal cancer, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Long-term obesity increases risk for colon, rectal cancer, study finds
March 17 (UPI) -- Being overweight or obese nearly triples a person's likelihood of developing colon and rectal cancer, with the risk increasing the longer they live with an unhealthy weight, a study published by JAMA Oncology found.
'Long COVID' impacts thinking, memory in many sufferers, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
'Long COVID' impacts thinking, memory in many sufferers, study finds
March 17 (UPI) -- About 70% of people who suffer long-haul COVID-19 experience concentration and memory problems several months after becoming infected, a study published Thursday by Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience found.
Some COVID-19 patients take weeks to recover consciousness
Health News // 11 hours ago
Some COVID-19 patients take weeks to recover consciousness
A new study shows that some survivors who required mechanical ventilation take days or even weeks to regain consciousness after sedation is halted and their breathing tube is removed.
Exposure to air pollution may raise risks for rheumatoid arthritis
Health News // 13 hours ago
Exposure to air pollution may raise risks for rheumatoid arthritis
Long-term exposure to air pollution can wreak havoc on your lungs and heart, but new research suggests another vulnerability: It may increase your risk of rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.
Study: COVID-19 transmission to newborn is 'rare' during pregnancy
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 transmission to newborn is 'rare' during pregnancy
March 16 (UPI) -- The virus that causes COVID-19 can be passed from a pregnant person to their baby before, during and after childbirth, but such cases are rare, a study published Wednesday by BMJ found.
Study: Kids who spend more time on screens exhibit mental, behavior problems
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Kids who spend more time on screens exhibit mental, behavior problems
March 16 (UPI) -- Children who spend more time on using handheld devices and computers or watching television are more likely to exhibit behavior problems such as aggression, difficulties with attention, anxiety and depression.
Deadly form of skin cancer 'overdiagnosed' in some patients, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Deadly form of skin cancer 'overdiagnosed' in some patients, study finds
March 16 (UPI) -- Up to 60% of White adults diagnosed with a deadly form of skin cancer in the United States may not need aggressive treatment, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Dermatology found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Study: Kids who spend more time on screens exhibit mental, behavior problems
Study: Kids who spend more time on screens exhibit mental, behavior problems
Deadly form of skin cancer 'overdiagnosed' in some patients, study finds
Deadly form of skin cancer 'overdiagnosed' in some patients, study finds
Advanced prostate cancers rates rose as use of PSA tests fell
Advanced prostate cancers rates rose as use of PSA tests fell
Experts pursue multiple efforts to lower insulin prices
Experts pursue multiple efforts to lower insulin prices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement