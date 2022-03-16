Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 16, 2022 / 10:25 AM

Mammograms may detect risk for heart disease

By HealthDay News
Mammograms may detect risk for heart disease
Digital breast X-rays can also detect a build-up of calcium in the arteries of your breasts, an early sign of heart disease.  Photo by Rhoda Baer/Wikimedia Commons

Your annual screening mammogram may do more than spot breast cancer early -- it may give you a heads up on your heart disease risk, too.

Digital breast X-rays can also detect a build-up of calcium in the arteries of your breasts, an early sign of heart disease. These white areas -- known as breast arterial calcification, or BAC -- are markers of hardening in the arteries and tend to go along with advancing age, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and inflammation. (It is not the same as calcification of the inner layer of the arteries that is often found in smokers or people with high cholesterol.)

Advertisement

"A single test that is universally accepted can address the two leading causes of death in women," said study author Dr. Carlos Iribarren. He is a research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research, in Oakland.

Advertisement

For the study, his team reviewed health records of more than 5,000 women, aged 60 to 79, who underwent one or more screening mammograms. None of these women had a history of heart disease or breast cancer when the study began. They were followed for about 6.5 years.

RELATED Study: AI for accurate mammogram readings not yet ready for prime time

Those whose mammogram showed breast arterial calcifications were 51% more likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke compared with women without calcium build-up in their arteries, the study found.

In addition, women with calcium build-up were 23% more likely to develop any type of heart or vascular disorder, including heart disease, stroke, heart failure and related diseases, the study showed.

"BAC provides additional information and is not intended to replace any current risk factors for heart disease," Iribarren said.

RELATED Study: Risk for cancer greater in older women with high breast tissue density

Counseling should be done in the context of a woman's overall heart disease risk, he said.

"For women with low risk, BAC presence should be a trigger of adhering to healthy lifestyles including a heart-healthy diet, avoiding smoking and exercising regularly," he advised. "For women with intermediate-risk, BAC should also prompt a discussion with the doctor about initiating treatment for risk factors such as cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes that are not well controlled by lifestyle alone."

Advertisement

Although reporting of BAC levels is not mandatory, radiologists should include this information in their report, Iribarren said.

RELATED Study: Mammogram rates have rebounded since start of pandemic

"A relatively small proportion already do, but more importantly, there is research showing that women overwhelmingly want this information provided to them and their primary care doctors," he said.

Because this information can be obtained during a routine screening mammogram, there would be no extra cost or radiation exposure.

The findings were published Tuesday in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.

Dr. Natalie Avella Cameron, an instructor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, co-wrote an editorial that accompanied the findings.

"If future research shows that BAC improves heart disease risk prediction among women not yet on cholesterol-lowering medications, BAC could serve as a powerful tool to help guide heart disease prevention for the millions of women who undergo routine mammography each year," she said.

But, Cameron noted, women without calcium build-up on their breast arteries can still develop heart disease.

"We should be assessing heart disease risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes, and discussing how to optimize heart health through lifestyle changes such as eating a plant-based diet and staying active, regardless of BAC status," she said.

Advertisement

Knowledge of BAC status could be powerful and potentially life-saving information, said cardiologist Dr. Nieca Goldberg, who reviewed the findings. She's medical director at Atria New York City and a clinical associate professor of medicine at New York University.

"Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, yet many women are more worried about breast cancer," Goldberg said. "Women's health issues are not siloed. A test for breast cancer can give us clues to heart disease risk, too."

Calcium build-up in arteries is an early sign of heart disease risk, she said.

"We don't know how any intervention would change calcifications, but exercising, quitting smoking, getting diabetes under control, eating a healthier diet, and managing cholesterol and blood pressure can help lower risk for heart attack," Goldberg said.

More information

Women can learn more about their risk for heart attack and strokes at Go Red for Women.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian refugees face deep psychological scars
Health News // 16 minutes ago
Ukrainian refugees face deep psychological scars
Mental health experts warn of a Ukrainian refugee crisis that risks leaving a nation of 43 million with deep psychological scars for years to come.
Severe COVID-19 may lead to lingering mental health issues
Health News // 7 hours ago
Severe COVID-19 may lead to lingering mental health issues
People who have severe COVID-19 are at higher risk for depression and other mental woes that can last more than a year, a large study suggests.
Air pollution may increase depression in teens, study shows
Health News // 9 hours ago
Air pollution may increase depression in teens, study shows
Even "safe" levels of ozone air pollution may increase adolescents' risk of depression, a new study shows.
More time in day care linked to greater risk for behavior problems in kids
Health News // 18 hours ago
More time in day care linked to greater risk for behavior problems in kids
The more time kids spend in day care, the greater their risk for problem behaviors in primary school, according to a Swiss study.
CDC: Omicron variant fueled rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations among young children
Health News // 18 hours ago
CDC: Omicron variant fueled rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations among young children
March 15 (UPI) -- The Omicron variant of COVID-19 led to children age 4 years and younger being hospitalized at a rate that was five times higher than that seen during the peak of the Delta variant-fueled surge, according to CDC data.
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Health News // 21 hours ago
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Many Americans dismiss signs of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a stage that exists between the expected declines associated with aging and the more serious degeneration of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Even mild cases of COVID-19 may cause long-term lung damage
Health News // 22 hours ago
Even mild cases of COVID-19 may cause long-term lung damage
Even after a mild case of COVID-19, some people suffer breathing problems that last for months. Now, a new study suggests many of them may have abnormalities in the small airways of their lungs.
Study: Eating processed food at night raises risk for heart disease death in diabetics
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Eating processed food at night raises risk for heart disease death in diabetics
March 15 (UPI) -- Diabetics who eat fewer processed foods at night may live longer than those who consume more of them, a study published Tuesday by the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found.
Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
March 15 (UPI) -- Some people are genetically predisposed to getting a better night's sleep, drawing more rest from less time in bed and having more energy than others, a study published Tuesday by the journal iScience found.
Australia approves malaria drug tafenoquine for use in children
Health News // 1 day ago
Australia approves malaria drug tafenoquine for use in children
A new drug that can cure a certain type of malaria was approved in Australia Monday for kids and teens.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Statins lower cholesterol, but not necessarily heart attack risk, study finds
Statins lower cholesterol, but not necessarily heart attack risk, study finds
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
U.S. children's mental health becoming worse, surveys suggest
U.S. children's mental health becoming worse, surveys suggest
More time in day care linked to greater risk for behavior problems in kids
More time in day care linked to greater risk for behavior problems in kids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement