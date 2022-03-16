Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 16, 2022 / 1:00 AM

Air pollution may increase depression in teens, study shows

By HealthDay News
Air pollution may increase depression in teens, study shows
Teens who lived in areas with relatively higher ozone levels had significant increases in symptoms of depression over time, even though the ozone levels in their neighborhoods weren't higher than state or national limits, the study found. Photo by Jesús Rodríguez/Unsplash

Even "safe" levels of ozone air pollution may increase adolescents' risk of depression, a new study shows.

Researchers analyzed four years of mental health data from 213 adolescents, ages 9-13, in the San Francisco Bay area and compared it with air quality data for their home addresses.

Advertisement

Those who lived in areas with relatively higher ozone levels had significant increases in symptoms of depression over time, even though the ozone levels in their neighborhoods weren't higher than state or national limits.

The link between ozone pollution and depression symptoms such as chronic sadness or hopelessness, concentration problems, sleep disturbances and thoughts about suicide wasn't affected by the adolescents' sex, age, race, household income, parents' education or wealth of their neighborhoods, according to the study published online Monday in the journal Developmental Psychology.

RELATED Houseplants may remove common air pollutant

"It was surprising that the average level of ozone was fairly low even in the communities with relatively higher ozone exposure," and the study "really underscores the fact that even low levels of ozone exposure have potentially harmful effects," said lead researcher Erika Manczak, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Denver.

Ozone and other types of air pollution can contribute to high levels of inflammation in the body, which has been linked to depression. Adolescents may be especially sensitive because they spend more time outdoors, the study authors suggested.

Advertisement

Ozone is created when various pollutants from vehicle exhaust, power plants and other sources react to sunlight. Higher ozone levels have been connected to various physical conditions, including asthma, respiratory viruses and premature death from respiratory causes.

RELATED Support, exercise, sleep protect teens' mental health during pandemic

This study is the first to show an association between ozone levels and depression in adolescents, according to the researchers. But it only found an association, and not a cause-and-effect link.

"I think our findings really speak to the importance of considering air pollution's impact on mental health in addition to physical health," Manczak said in a journal news release.

"I believe state and federal air quality standards should be stricter, and we should have tighter regulations on industries that contribute to pollution," Manczak said. "Our findings and other studies suggest that even low levels of ozone exposure can pose potentially serious risks to both physical and mental health."

RELATED U.S. teens were in mental health crisis before COVID-19

More information

There's more on teen depression at the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

More time in day care linked to greater risk for behavior problems in kids
Health News // 9 hours ago
More time in day care linked to greater risk for behavior problems in kids
The more time kids spend in day care, the greater their risk for problem behaviors in primary school, according to a Swiss study.
CDC: Omicron variant fueled rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations among young children
Health News // 9 hours ago
CDC: Omicron variant fueled rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations among young children
March 15 (UPI) -- The Omicron variant of COVID-19 led to children age 4 years and younger being hospitalized at a rate that was five times higher than that seen during the peak of the Delta variant-fueled surge, according to CDC data.
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Health News // 12 hours ago
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Many Americans dismiss signs of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a stage that exists between the expected declines associated with aging and the more serious degeneration of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Even mild cases of COVID-19 may cause long-term lung damage
Health News // 13 hours ago
Even mild cases of COVID-19 may cause long-term lung damage
Even after a mild case of COVID-19, some people suffer breathing problems that last for months. Now, a new study suggests many of them may have abnormalities in the small airways of their lungs.
Study: Eating processed food at night raises risk for heart disease death in diabetics
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Eating processed food at night raises risk for heart disease death in diabetics
March 15 (UPI) -- Diabetics who eat fewer processed foods at night may live longer than those who consume more of them, a study published Tuesday by the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found.
Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
Health News // 14 hours ago
Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
March 15 (UPI) -- Some people are genetically predisposed to getting a better night's sleep, drawing more rest from less time in bed and having more energy than others, a study published Tuesday by the journal iScience found.
Australia approves malaria drug tafenoquine for use in children
Health News // 22 hours ago
Australia approves malaria drug tafenoquine for use in children
A new drug that can cure a certain type of malaria was approved in Australia Monday for kids and teens.
Costs of pregnancy, birth put many U.S. families at 'financial risk'
Health News // 1 day ago
Costs of pregnancy, birth put many U.S. families at 'financial risk'
Bringing home a baby should be an exciting and blissful time, but for many new parents, colossal out-of-pocket costs for pregnancy and delivery take the joy out of this milestone.
U.S. children's mental health becoming worse, surveys suggest
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. children's mental health becoming worse, surveys suggest
A fresh review of recent government surveys suggests the well-being of 73 million American kids is under strain and seems to be getting worse.
Many couples disagree about COVID-19 vaccination
Health News // 1 day ago
Many couples disagree about COVID-19 vaccination
A new study found that about 1 in 6 U.S. couples have one partner who is vaccinated against COVID-19 and one who is not, and there are several reasons why.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Statins lower cholesterol, but not necessarily heart attack risk, study finds
Statins lower cholesterol, but not necessarily heart attack risk, study finds
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
U.S. children's mental health becoming worse, surveys suggest
U.S. children's mental health becoming worse, surveys suggest
Study: Advanced kidney disease patients can survive, with quality life, without dialysis
Study: Advanced kidney disease patients can survive, with quality life, without dialysis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement