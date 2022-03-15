Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 15, 2022 / 3:35 PM / Updated at 3:47 PM

CDC: Omicron variant fueled rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations among young children

By Brian P. Dunleavy
CDC: Omicron variant fueled rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations among young children
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 led to children age 4 years and younger being hospitalized at a rate that was five times higher than that seen during the peak of the Delta variant-fueled surge. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Omicron variant of COVID-19 led to children age 4 years and younger being hospitalized at a rate that was five times higher than that seen during the peak of the Delta variant-fueled surge, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the Omicron surge, from Dec. 19 to Feb. 21, the hospitalization rate for children age 4 years and younger peaked at 14.5 per 100,000 people in the general population, the data showed.

Advertisement

At its peak during the Delta surge last summer, the hospitalization for people in this age group was 2.9 per 100,000 in the general population, the agency said.

Monthly intensive care unit admission rates were approximately 3.5 times as high for young children during the Omicron peak in January, at 10.6 per 100,000 people in the general population, as during the Delta predominance peak in September, when it was three per 100,000, it said.

RELATED CDC sees marked rise in COVID-19 children's hospitalizations

Of the children hospitalized during the Omicron surge, 63% had no underlying medical conditions that increased their risk for severe COVID-19, according to the CDC.

In addition, 44% of those hospitalized were age 6 months or less, the CDC said.

Advertisement

"The proportion of hospitalized infants and children with severe illness during all variant periods of predominance, coupled with the potential for longer-term [complications including multisystem inflammatory syndrome, highlight the importance of preventing COVID-19 among infants and children," the agency researchers wrote.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports

The CDC reported a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations among children in January.

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for use in people age 16 years and younger, though it is still not cleared for those age 4 and younger.

The company is still seeking Food and Drug Administration approval of the shot for this younger age group.

RELATED Reports: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 could be available this month

However, evidence suggests that infants age 6 months and younger "can receive protection through passive transplacental transfer of maternal antibodies acquired through vaccination," the CDC researchers wrote.

"CDC recommends that women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to become pregnant or might become pregnant get vaccinated and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination," they said.

In addition, recently released data suggests the shot may provide children ages 5 to 11 years with less protection against infection and severe illness.

The findings of the latest CDC report on child hospitalizations are based on data from 99 counties in 14 states, the agency said.

Advertisement

They suggest that hospitalizations in those age 4 years and younger peaked in early January and had dropped significantly by mid-February.

"Throughout the pandemic, infants aged 6 months [and younger] have been hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 at higher rates than have infants and children aged 6 months to 4 years," the CDC researchers wrote.

Latest Headlines

More time in day care linked to greater risk for behavior problems in kids
Health News // 7 minutes ago
More time in day care linked to greater risk for behavior problems in kids
The more time kids spend in day care, the greater their risk for problem behaviors in primary school, according to a Swiss study.
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Health News // 3 hours ago
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Many Americans dismiss signs of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a stage that exists between the expected declines associated with aging and the more serious degeneration of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Even mild cases of COVID-19 may cause long-term lung damage
Health News // 4 hours ago
Even mild cases of COVID-19 may cause long-term lung damage
Even after a mild case of COVID-19, some people suffer breathing problems that last for months. Now, a new study suggests many of them may have abnormalities in the small airways of their lungs.
Study: Eating processed food at night raises risk for heart disease death in diabetics
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Eating processed food at night raises risk for heart disease death in diabetics
March 15 (UPI) -- Diabetics who eat fewer processed foods at night may live longer than those who consume more of them, a study published Tuesday by the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found.
Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
March 15 (UPI) -- Some people are genetically predisposed to getting a better night's sleep, drawing more rest from less time in bed and having more energy than others, a study published Tuesday by the journal iScience found.
Australia approves malaria drug tafenoquine for use in children
Health News // 13 hours ago
Australia approves malaria drug tafenoquine for use in children
A new drug that can cure a certain type of malaria was approved in Australia Monday for kids and teens.
Costs of pregnancy, birth put many U.S. families at 'financial risk'
Health News // 15 hours ago
Costs of pregnancy, birth put many U.S. families at 'financial risk'
Bringing home a baby should be an exciting and blissful time, but for many new parents, colossal out-of-pocket costs for pregnancy and delivery take the joy out of this milestone.
U.S. children's mental health becoming worse, surveys suggest
Health News // 22 hours ago
U.S. children's mental health becoming worse, surveys suggest
A fresh review of recent government surveys suggests the well-being of 73 million American kids is under strain and seems to be getting worse.
Many couples disagree about COVID-19 vaccination
Health News // 1 day ago
Many couples disagree about COVID-19 vaccination
A new study found that about 1 in 6 U.S. couples have one partner who is vaccinated against COVID-19 and one who is not, and there are several reasons why.
Anti-inflammatory drug reduces foreign body reaction to medical device implants
Health News // 1 day ago
Anti-inflammatory drug reduces foreign body reaction to medical device implants
March 14 (UPI) -- Treatment with a new anti-inflammatory can help people fitted with pacemakers, cochlear implants and other devices by preventing their bodies from rejecting them, a study published by PNAS found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
Genes of 'elite sleepers' may protect them from brain diseases, study finds
New England fishermen reel in 12,000-year-old woolly mammoth tooth
New England fishermen reel in 12,000-year-old woolly mammoth tooth
Weight training may be best exercise to improve sleep
Weight training may be best exercise to improve sleep
Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement