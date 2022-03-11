Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 11, 2022 / 3:30 PM

Twice-a-year time changes pose health and safety risks

By HealthDay News
Twice-a-year time changes pose health and safety risks
Moving clocks ahead and losing an hour of sleep presents hazards that include: an increase in car crashes, a rise in missed medical appointments, a higher risk of stroke and hospital admissions, greater chance of mood disturbances, and a disruption of sleep quality. File Photo by Piotr Marcinski/Shutterstock.com

Spring and fall time changes for daylight saving time should be scrapped because they pose health and safety risks, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) says.

Moving clocks ahead and losing an hour of sleep presents hazards that include: an increase in car crashes and fatal crashes; a rise in missed medical appointments; a higher risk of stroke and hospital admissions; greater chance of mood disturbances, and a disruption of the body's internal clock that harms sleep quality and leads to sleep loss, according to the academy.

Advertisement

"Physicians, legislators and the general public have been talking about the health and safety benefits of eliminating seasonal time changes for years," said Erin Flynn-Evans, a sleep and circadian researcher who is a consultant to the AASM's Public Safety Committee.

"Research shows that time changes affect the body's circadian rhythm, or body clock, which makes it more difficult to achieve quality sleep and also negatively impacts health and safety," Flynn-Evans said in an academy news release.

Advertisement
RELATED Experts urge Congress to switch country to daylight saving time permanently

Americans will move clocks ahead one hour on Sunday, March 13.

A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee held a hearing this week on impacts of the seasonal time change, and a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate last year would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide. More than 40 states are considering changes to end the shifting.

A pair of experts who testified at the subcommittee hearing said the seasonal disruption is damaging to sleep and linked to significant health issues, according to the Washington Post.

RELATED Shift work linked with memory, brain function problems, study finds

But AASM says evidence supports the adoption of year-round standard time, rather than daylight saving time.

"There is no question that putting an end to seasonal time change is best for Americans' well-being," Flynn-Evans said. "However, a shift to permanent daylight time -- which would result in more morning darkness in the winter -- would result in most people experiencing a misalignment between the body's daily rhythm and the timing of routine social obligations like work and school. Therefore, permanent year-round standard time is the best choice to most closely match the circadian sleep-wake cycle."

To help you make the adjustment when clocks move ahead an hour this weekend, AASM offers some tips:

  • Adults should get at least seven hours of sleep and teens should strive for eight hours each night before and after the time change.
  • Go to bed 15 or 20 minutes earlier each night.
  • In the hour before bedtime, dim your lights and minimize screen use.
  • Adjust scheduling of other daily routines that are "time cues" for your body. For example, start eating dinner a little earlier each night.
  • On Saturday night, set your clocks ahead one hour in the early evening. Then go to sleep at your normal bedtime.
  • Go outside for some early morning sunlight on Sunday. That will help set your internal clock.
  • Then, go to bed early enough on Sunday to get plenty of sleep before the work week begins Monday.
Advertisement
RELATED Weight training may be best exercise to improve sleep

"We are hopeful that seasonal time changes will be eliminated in the near future," Flynn-Evans said. "Until then, it's important to be mindful of the health and safety consequences this time change can have and to prepare for it as best as possible."

More information

There's more on daylight saving time at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

New CDC data shows COVID-19 vaccine protects kids against multiple variants
Health News // 2 hours ago
New CDC data shows COVID-19 vaccine protects kids against multiple variants
March 11 (UPI) -- There is more evidence that parents of children ages 5 to 15 years should have them vaccinated against COVID-19 after the released new data Friday that shows the shots protect against symptomatic illness.
Exercise may protect brain functioning, study shows
Health News // 3 hours ago
Exercise may protect brain functioning, study shows
Just a bit of exercise can help keep your brain in shape as you age, according to the latest study that shows how physical activity can benefit older minds.
Excess deaths during pandemic may be triple official COVID-19 death count
Health News // 3 hours ago
Excess deaths during pandemic may be triple official COVID-19 death count
If you think the reported worldwide death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic is already too high, new research suggests the number of excess deaths may be triple that of official estimates.
Flu vaccine 'essentially ineffective' this season
Health News // 3 hours ago
Flu vaccine 'essentially ineffective' this season
This season's flu shot offered virtually no protection against infection, a new government report shows.
Substance use during pregnancy raises ADHD risk in children, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
Substance use during pregnancy raises ADHD risk in children, study finds
March 11 (UPI) -- Use of tobacco, opioids, alcohol and other substances during pregnancy increases the risk that newborns will develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder as they age, a study published by JAMA Network Open found.
Diet quality declines among older adults in U.S., study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
Diet quality declines among older adults in U.S., study finds
March 11 (UPI) -- Nearly two-thirds of adults age 65 years and older in the United States eat an unhealthy diet, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Health News // 12 hours ago
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
March 11 (UPI) -- Friday marks two years since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 -- and the virus still poses a significant threat, experts say.
Army reservists face higher risk for alcohol problems after deployment
Health News // 13 hours ago
Army reservists face higher risk for alcohol problems after deployment
U.S. National Guard soldiers are at heightened risk for problem drinking after military deployment, but less likely to receive help with their alcohol struggles than active-duty service members, a new study finds.
Therapy dogs may bring relief to emergency room patients
Health News // 15 hours ago
Therapy dogs may bring relief to emergency room patients
A day that includes a trip to the emergency room is probably a high-stress one, but man's best friend could help you cope, new research finds.
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Health News // 1 day ago
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Hugging a soft, mechanized pillow that simulates slow breathing may help test-stressed students ward off anxiety and stress, British researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Steroid spironolactone not linked to higher risk for cancer, study says
Steroid spironolactone not linked to higher risk for cancer, study says
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
Flu vaccine 'essentially ineffective' this season
Flu vaccine 'essentially ineffective' this season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement