Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Substance use during pregnancy raises ADHD risk in children, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Substance use during pregnancy raises ADHD risk in children, study finds
Substance use during pregnancy may increase the child's risk for later developing ADHD, according to a new study. Photo by ivabalk/Pixabay

March 11 (UPI) -- Use of tobacco, opioids, alcohol and other substances during pregnancy increases the risk that newborns will develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder as they age, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.

Children whose mothers used opioids during pregnancy, for example, had more than double the risk for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, compared to those whose mothers avoided the drugs, the data showed.

Advertisement

Opioids include prescription pain medications such as oxycontin and morphine, as well as illegal drugs such as heroin and opium, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

People who used more than one substance during pregnancy, combining tobacco and marijuana or opioids and alcohol, for example, raised their child's risk for developing ADHD by nearly 50%, the researchers said.

RELATED Autism, ADHD associated with higher risk for early death

This "study found that any increase in the number of substances used during [pregnancy] was associated with increases in the risk of developing ADHD in later childhood," wrote researchers from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, among others.

"Exposures to opioids combined with cannabis and opioids combined with tobacco smoking were of particular concern," they said.

However, combining alcohol with any of these substances also increased the risk, they added.

Advertisement
RELATED Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds

Earlier studies have linked gestational diabetes, or diabetes developed during pregnancy, with increased risk for ADHD, among other mental health disorders, in children.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that causes inattention, hyperactivity and poor impulse control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some people with ADHD also have difficulty regulating emotions and problems with learning and memory, the agency says.

RELATED Highly restrictive diet might ease ADHD symptoms, study suggests

At least 6 million children in the United States have been diagnosed with ADHD, the CDC estimates, and their symptoms can continue into adulthood, even with treatment.

The findings of this study are based on an analysis of data for more than 3,100 children and their mothers, the researchers said.

Just under 500 of the children, or 16%, were diagnosed with ADHD at some point during childhood, according to the researchers.

Roughly one in four of the mothers in the study reported using at least one substance during pregnancy, though this figure was higher -- just over 30% -- among those whose children developed ADHD, the data showed.

Tobacco and alcohol were the most common substances used during pregnancy among the study participants, the researchers said.

Marijuana use during pregnancy increased the risk for ADHD among children by more than 40%, while alcohol consumption boosted the risk by 15%, they said.

Advertisement

"These findings have public health implications for addressing polysubstance exposure among children during [pregnancy]," the researchers wrote.

"Future work is needed to identify potential mechanisms through which substances interact," they said.

Latest Headlines

Diet quality declines among older adults in U.S., study finds
Health News // 34 minutes ago
Diet quality declines among older adults in U.S., study finds
March 11 (UPI) -- Nearly two-thirds of adults age 65 years and older in the United States eat an unhealthy diet, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Health News // 7 hours ago
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
March 11 (UPI) -- Friday marks two years since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 -- and the virus still poses a significant threat, experts say.
Army reservists face higher risk for alcohol problems after deployment
Health News // 8 hours ago
Army reservists face higher risk for alcohol problems after deployment
U.S. National Guard soldiers are at heightened risk for problem drinking after military deployment, but less likely to receive help with their alcohol struggles than active-duty service members, a new study finds.
Therapy dogs may bring relief to emergency room patients
Health News // 10 hours ago
Therapy dogs may bring relief to emergency room patients
A day that includes a trip to the emergency room is probably a high-stress one, but man's best friend could help you cope, new research finds.
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Health News // 20 hours ago
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Hugging a soft, mechanized pillow that simulates slow breathing may help test-stressed students ward off anxiety and stress, British researchers say.
Steroid spironolactone not linked to higher risk for cancer, study says
Health News // 21 hours ago
Steroid spironolactone not linked to higher risk for cancer, study says
The often-used steroid spironolactone is not linked to any increased risk of a range of common cancers, according to a new study.
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
Health News // 21 hours ago
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
March 10 (UPI) -- Some 2.55 million middle school and high school students in the United States used tobacco products in 2021, a more than 40% decline from the previous year, according to figures released Thursday by the CDC.
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
March 10 (UPI) -- Patients with severe COVID-19 treated with blood oxygenation therapy may see significant lung recovery and return to normal lives with "meaningful" long-term health outcomes.
Houseplants may remove common air pollutant
Health News // 23 hours ago
Houseplants may remove common air pollutant
Houseplants can make your home or office air cleaner, according to British researchers.
Indigenous people in Bolivian Amazon have low rates of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Indigenous people in Bolivian Amazon have low rates of dementia
Two groups of indigenous people in the Bolivian Amazon have some of the world's lowest dementia rates, and that may offer insight on how to prevent Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement