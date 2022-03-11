Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 11, 2022 / 12:36 PM

Exercise may protect brain functioning, study shows

By HealthDay News
Exercise may protect brain functioning, study shows
The study found that brain network functioning improves with physical activity. Photo by Kzenon/Shutterstock

Just a bit of exercise can help keep your brain in shape as you age, according to the latest study that shows how physical activity can benefit older minds.

"This finding isn't saying, 'If you're older, you need to go out there and start running marathons,'" said lead author Marissa Gogniat, a recent doctoral graduate in psychology from the University of Georgia.

Advertisement

"This is saying if you get more steps, if you're moving around your environment a little bit more, that can be helpful to your brain health and keep you more independent as you age," Gogniat said in a university news release.

The researchers measured the fitness and physical activity of 51 older adults. Their thinking skills were measured using tests on cognitive functioning, and their brain functioning was assessed via MRIs.

RELATED Study offers more evidence that education protects against dementia

According to the study authors, this is the first study to examine how physical activity interacts with brain networks to affect how the brain functions.

These brain networks are in constant communication, but some are active at different times. One may be active when a person is at rest, but turn off when a person starts moving, while another network switches on, the researchers explained.

Advertisement

If this doesn't occur, it's a sign that the brain isn't functioning as well as it should. This may affect the ability to perform basic daily functions, such as remembering important information or having self-control.

RELATED Weight training may be best exercise to improve sleep

The study found that brain network functioning improves with physical activity.

"We've always been told it's good to exercise, but I think this is some evidence that exercise can actually change your brain," Gogniat said. "And that impacts the way you're able to function in your daily life."

The findings are "exciting because it gives us some evidence that when people whose brain networks aren't functioning optimally engage in physical activity, we see improvement in their executive function and their independence," Gogniat said.

RELATED Exercise may improve memory among seniors, study shows

"We're not saying you need to radically change your life. Maybe just take the stairs on the way to work," she added. "Stand up and walk around a little bit more. That's where you get the most bang for your buck, not crazy, high-intensity exercise."

The study results recently appeared in Sport Sciences for Health.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging offers fun ways for older adults to stay active.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Excess deaths during pandemic may be triple official COVID-19 death count
Health News // 37 minutes ago
Excess deaths during pandemic may be triple official COVID-19 death count
If you think the reported worldwide death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic is already too high, new research suggests the number of excess deaths may be triple that of official estimates.
Flu vaccine 'essentially ineffective' this season
Health News // 56 minutes ago
Flu vaccine 'essentially ineffective' this season
This season's flu shot offered virtually no protection against infection, a new government report shows.
Substance use during pregnancy raises ADHD risk in children, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Substance use during pregnancy raises ADHD risk in children, study finds
March 11 (UPI) -- Use of tobacco, opioids, alcohol and other substances during pregnancy increases the risk that newborns will develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder as they age, a study published by JAMA Network Open found.
Diet quality declines among older adults in U.S., study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Diet quality declines among older adults in U.S., study finds
March 11 (UPI) -- Nearly two-thirds of adults age 65 years and older in the United States eat an unhealthy diet, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Health News // 9 hours ago
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
March 11 (UPI) -- Friday marks two years since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 -- and the virus still poses a significant threat, experts say.
Army reservists face higher risk for alcohol problems after deployment
Health News // 10 hours ago
Army reservists face higher risk for alcohol problems after deployment
U.S. National Guard soldiers are at heightened risk for problem drinking after military deployment, but less likely to receive help with their alcohol struggles than active-duty service members, a new study finds.
Therapy dogs may bring relief to emergency room patients
Health News // 12 hours ago
Therapy dogs may bring relief to emergency room patients
A day that includes a trip to the emergency room is probably a high-stress one, but man's best friend could help you cope, new research finds.
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Health News // 21 hours ago
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Hugging a soft, mechanized pillow that simulates slow breathing may help test-stressed students ward off anxiety and stress, British researchers say.
Steroid spironolactone not linked to higher risk for cancer, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Steroid spironolactone not linked to higher risk for cancer, study says
The often-used steroid spironolactone is not linked to any increased risk of a range of common cancers, according to a new study.
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
March 10 (UPI) -- Some 2.55 million middle school and high school students in the United States used tobacco products in 2021, a more than 40% decline from the previous year, according to figures released Thursday by the CDC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement