Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Diet quality declines among older adults in U.S., study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Diet quality declines among older adults in U.S., study finds
A new study has found that diet quality is declining among older adults. Photo by cattalin/Pixabay

March 11 (UPI) -- Nearly two-thirds of adults age 65 years and older in the United States eat an unhealthy diet, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.

This is up from just over half two decades ago, the data showed.

Advertisement

Well under 1% of all adults in this age group nationally eat what is considered an "ideal" diet, the researchers said.

"It was a bit surprising to us that the diet quality deteriorated over the past nearly 20 years among older adults," study co-author Chenkai Wu told UPI in an email.

RELATED Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds

"We hope that our findings could make older adults and their caregivers aware of the importance of adhering to a healthy diet and increase public awareness of diet quality," said Wu, an assistant professor of global health at Duke Kunshan University in China.

The findings are based on an analysis of eating habits among adults age 65 years and older in the United States between 2001 and 2018, the most recent year for which statistics are available.

The researchers used diet-related responses from the nine National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys conducted during the study period and evaluated them against American Heart Association's 2020 Strategic Impact Goals for diet score and the Healthy Eating Index-2015.

Advertisement
RELATED Keeping weight stable may ward off cognitive decline

Both of these measures are used to evaluate diet quality, while the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention every two years to evaluate health and diet habits for people in the United States, the researchers said.

Among nearly 11,000 adults age 65 years and older included in this study, the average American Heart Association diet score declined to about 18 out of 50 in 2018 from 20 out of 50 in 2001, the data showed.

Over the same period, adults in this age group saw their Healthy Eating Index-2015 score drop to 45 out of 100 from 48 out of 100, the researchers said.

RELATED Consumption of ultra-processed foods rising in U.S., study finds

Based on both scoring systems, older adults increased their consumption of processed meats, sugar-sweetened beverages and salt-containing foods, according to the researchers.

At the same time, they reduced their intake of healthier options such as fruit and vegetables, fish and whole grains, the data showed.

To maintain a healthy weight, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that adults eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables and at least one serving of whole grains daily, while limiting consumption of red and processed meats, as well as sugar-containing foods and drinks.

Advertisement

Previous studies have found that older adults who eat a healthy diet can add as much as 10 years onto their lifespans, while warding off cognitive decline.

Still, research suggests that consumption of unhealthy, "ultra-processed" foods is rising nationally across all age groups.

"Studies have consistently shown that poor diet quality is a major risk factor for a wide variety of adverse health outcomes among older adults, such as chronic diseases, disability, frailty and death," Wu said.

"A deteriorating trend in diet quality is alarming as it will further exacerbate the diet-related disease burden among elders," he said.

Latest Headlines

Substance use during pregnancy raises ADHD risk in children, study finds
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Substance use during pregnancy raises ADHD risk in children, study finds
March 11 (UPI) -- Use of tobacco, opioids, alcohol and other substances during pregnancy increases the risk that newborns will develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder as they age, a study published by JAMA Network Open found.
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Health News // 7 hours ago
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
March 11 (UPI) -- Friday marks two years since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 -- and the virus still poses a significant threat, experts say.
Army reservists face higher risk for alcohol problems after deployment
Health News // 8 hours ago
Army reservists face higher risk for alcohol problems after deployment
U.S. National Guard soldiers are at heightened risk for problem drinking after military deployment, but less likely to receive help with their alcohol struggles than active-duty service members, a new study finds.
Therapy dogs may bring relief to emergency room patients
Health News // 10 hours ago
Therapy dogs may bring relief to emergency room patients
A day that includes a trip to the emergency room is probably a high-stress one, but man's best friend could help you cope, new research finds.
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Health News // 20 hours ago
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Hugging a soft, mechanized pillow that simulates slow breathing may help test-stressed students ward off anxiety and stress, British researchers say.
Steroid spironolactone not linked to higher risk for cancer, study says
Health News // 21 hours ago
Steroid spironolactone not linked to higher risk for cancer, study says
The often-used steroid spironolactone is not linked to any increased risk of a range of common cancers, according to a new study.
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
Health News // 21 hours ago
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
March 10 (UPI) -- Some 2.55 million middle school and high school students in the United States used tobacco products in 2021, a more than 40% decline from the previous year, according to figures released Thursday by the CDC.
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
March 10 (UPI) -- Patients with severe COVID-19 treated with blood oxygenation therapy may see significant lung recovery and return to normal lives with "meaningful" long-term health outcomes.
Houseplants may remove common air pollutant
Health News // 23 hours ago
Houseplants may remove common air pollutant
Houseplants can make your home or office air cleaner, according to British researchers.
Indigenous people in Bolivian Amazon have low rates of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Indigenous people in Bolivian Amazon have low rates of dementia
Two groups of indigenous people in the Bolivian Amazon have some of the world's lowest dementia rates, and that may offer insight on how to prevent Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Experts: On anniversary of pandemic declaration, threat of COVID-19 still significant
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Hugging a 'breathing pillow' may help reduce test anxiety
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
Big decline reported in U.S. teen tobacco use in 2021, government says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement