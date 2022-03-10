Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 10, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Children with crossed eyes at higher risk for mental illness, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Children with crossed eyes at higher risk for mental illness, study finds
Strabismus increases a child's risk for mental illness, according to a new study. Photo by SofieZborilova/Pixabay

March 10 (UPI) -- Children with strabismus, or what is sometimes called crossed eyes, are up to twice as likely to develop mental health problems than those without the condition, a study published Thursday by JAMA Ophthalmology found.

The risk for anxiety disorder, or persistent and uncontrollable feelings of anxiety and fear that affects a person's daily function, is twice as high in children with strabismus than it is in those without the eye condition, the data showed.

Advertisement

Children with the condition, which causes the eyes to not properly align with each other, also have an 83% higher risk for schizophrenia, a 64% higher risk for bipolar disorder and a 61% higher risk for depression as they age, the researchers said.

People with schizophrenia experience hallucinations, delusions, paranoia and disorganized thinking, while those with bipolar disorder suffer periods of severe depression, or sadness, followed by times of abnormally elevated mood, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

RELATED Untreated vision problems in U.S. preschoolers expected to skyrocket

"Strabismus causes many functional and psychosocial issues for children ranging from poor vision to social stigmas," study co-author Dr. Stacy L. Pineles told UPI in an email.

"Children with strabismus tend to have lower quality of life scores, more social isolation and other limitations due to their vision and appearance," said Pineles, an associate professor of ophthalmology at UCLA Health.

Advertisement

"Given these consequences, it makes sense that they may be more predisposed to anxiety or depression," she added.

RELATED Surgery for crossed eyes not just for kids

Previous studies have linked strabismus and other forms of eye divergence with mental health disorders.

About 4% of children in the United States have strabismus, which typically is caused by poor eye muscle control or farsightedness, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The condition usually develops in infants and young children, most often by age 3 years, and it can be treated with special eyeglasses or contact lenses, as well as medications and surgery, the academy says.

RELATED Eye divergence triples mental illness risk

For this study, Pineles and her colleagues compared rates of mental illness among more than 350,000 diagnosed with strabismus and more than 11.6 million without the eye condition, using insurance claims data.

Among children with strabismus, 12% developed anxiety disorder and 8% had depression, the data showed.

In addition, just over 1% were diagnosed with bipolar disorder and just under 1% were diagnosed with schizophrenia, the researchers said.

In comparison, among those without strabismus, 6% had anxiety and 6% had depression, while less than 1% had either schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, according to the researchers.

"If your child has any chronic eye diseases or strabismus, be sure to pay attention to their mental state and seek help from your pediatrician and other mental health specialists if you are concerned," Pineles said.

Advertisement

"Of course, treating the eye condition with medical or surgical treatment ... should always be considered," she said.

Latest Headlines

Indigenous people in Bolivian Amazon have low rates of dementia
Health News // 6 minutes ago
Indigenous people in Bolivian Amazon have low rates of dementia
Two groups of indigenous people in the Bolivian Amazon have some of the world's lowest dementia rates, and that may offer insight on how to prevent Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.
Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Health News // 8 hours ago
Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Oral appliances similar to mouthguards -- called mandibular advancement devices -- have been shown to work as well as CPAP in treating sleep apnea for many patients, experts say.
Poll: Some in U.S. gained better habits during the COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 10 hours ago
Poll: Some in U.S. gained better habits during the COVID-19 pandemic
About one-quarter of Americans say they made positive changes to their daily habits during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new poll shows.
Study: COVID-19 vaccines protect adults on dialysis against infection, severe disease
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 vaccines protect adults on dialysis against infection, severe disease
March 9 (UPI) -- Adults on dialysis who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are 69% less likely to get infected than those who receive the treatment for failing kidneys but are unvaccinated.
Study: Serious mental health conditions may double heart disease risk
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Serious mental health conditions may double heart disease risk
People with serious mental illness have up to double the risk of heart disease, and should have their heart health monitored from a young age, a new study finds.
Survey: Girls more likely than boys to think a lack of talent makes them fail
Health News // 21 hours ago
Survey: Girls more likely than boys to think a lack of talent makes them fail
March 9 (UPI) -- Girls are more likely than boys to think that a lack of talent makes them fail in school, according to the results of a survey published Wednesday by the journal Science Advances.
Women cancer survivors at higher risk for problematic leg swelling, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Women cancer survivors at higher risk for problematic leg swelling, study finds
March 9 (UPI) -- Nearly one-third of all women who survive cancer develop swelling in their legs following recovery, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study offers more evidence that education protects against dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Study offers more evidence that education protects against dementia
Not everyone who becomes forgetful as they age develops dementia, and a new study suggests that those with college degrees and advanced language skills are likely to get better.
Shift work linked with memory, brain function problems, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Shift work linked with memory, brain function problems, study finds
March 8 (UPI) -- Night-shift work can cause memory and other brain function problems, an analysis published Tuesday by the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine found.
Study in mice shows how genes from each parent may shape child behavior
Health News // 1 day ago
Study in mice shows how genes from each parent may shape child behavior
March 8 (UPI) -- How a child behaves and the decisions they make as they grow up may be influenced by a complex interaction between genes inherited from both parents, a study published Tuesday by Cell Reports found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Special mouthguard an effective alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea
Study offers more evidence that education protects against dementia
Study offers more evidence that education protects against dementia
Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
Women cancer survivors at higher risk for problematic leg swelling, study finds
Women cancer survivors at higher risk for problematic leg swelling, study finds
Study: Serious mental health conditions may double heart disease risk
Study: Serious mental health conditions may double heart disease risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement