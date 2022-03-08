Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 8, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: Body organs, systems age differently, based on lifestyle, genetic factors

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Body organs, systems age differently, based on lifestyle, genetic factors
New research suggests that organs in the human body may age differently, depending on lifestyle and genetic factors. Photo by silviarita/Pixabay

March 8 (UPI) -- The human body operates on multiple "clocks" that, based on lifestyle and genetic factors, influence the biological age of its organ systems, a study published Tuesday by Cell Reports found.

Using biomarkers -- measurable levels of specific cells or proteins in the body that can be used to spot changes -- and statistical modeling, an international team of researchers was able to gauge the biological ages of various organ systems, they said.

Advertisement

Based on the findings, there appear to be multiple "clocks" within the body that vary widely based on factors including genetics and lifestyle in each individual, the researchers said.

"There has been a lack of practical applications in a population-based sample for precisely estimating the aging rates of live people's organs and systems," study co-author Xiuqing Zhang said in a press release.

RELATED Zero gravity conditions in space may advance stem cell research, scientists say

"So, we decided to design one," said Zhang, a researcher with the Beijing Genomics Institute and China National GeneBank in Shenzhen, China.

Advertisement

In previous studies involving mice, researchers have been able to reverse the aging of organs and tissue by removing certain cells called senescent cells.

However, this study suggests that different organ systems within the body can age more slowly or more quickly, depending on their composition, which may be influenced by lifestyle factors -- such as health and diet -- and inherited characteristics passed down within families, the researchers said.

RELATED Scientists develop new regenerative tissue technology

For the study, the researchers recruited more than 4,000 volunteers ages 20 to 45 living in the Shenzhen region of China and asked them to supply blood and stool samples, as well as facial skin images.

Participants were also required to undergo physical fitness examinations, the researchers said.

With the collected data, the researchers were able to measure 403 features of the body, including physical fitness, digestion/metabolism, immunity, body fat and muscle composition, physical fitness, heart and lung function, skin health and brain function.

RELATED Scientists prolong the lifespan of mice, without adverse effects

The researchers then developed an aging-rate index that could be used to correlate different bodily systems with each other.

Based on their findings, they classified participants either as aging faster or aging slower than their chronological age.

The biological ages of different organs and systems had diverse correlations, and not all were expected, the researchers said.

Advertisement

Although healthy weight and high physical fitness levels were expected to have a positive impact, having a more diverse gut microbiota indicated a younger gut while at the same time having a negative impact on the aging of the kidneys, according to the researchers.

This may be due to the diversity of species causes the kidneys to do more work, they said.

The researchers plan to regularly follow up with the study participants to track the development of aging and confirm their findings.

"Our study used approaches that can help improve our understanding of aging and, more importantly, could be used some day in real healthcare practice," co-author Xun Xu said in a press release.

"We used biomarkers that could be identified from blood and stool samples plus some measurements from a routine body checkup," said Xu, who is also a researcher with the Beijing Genomics Institute and China National GeneBank in Shenzhen, China.

Latest Headlines

Study in mice shows how genes from each parent may shape child behavior
Health News // 3 minutes ago
Study in mice shows how genes from each parent may shape child behavior
March 8 (UPI) -- How a child behaves and the decisions they make as they grow up may be influenced by a complex interaction between genes inherited from both parents, a study published Tuesday by Cell Reports found.
Apps can help manage health conditions but few use them, poll finds
Health News // 8 hours ago
Apps can help manage health conditions but few use them, poll finds
Health and fitness apps are growing in popularity, but not among the people who might benefit most from them -- seniors and people with chronic health conditions.
Vaping may increase risk for diabetes, study suggests
Health News // 10 hours ago
Vaping may increase risk for diabetes, study suggests
People who vape may be setting themselves up for developing diabetes, even if they don't smoke traditional cigarettes, a new study suggests.
Smoking in underserved communities nearly twice national rate, study finds
Health News // 21 hours ago
Smoking in underserved communities nearly twice national rate, study finds
March 7 (UPI) -- Smoking is nearly twice as common in underserved communities in the United States as it is in wealthier areas, a study published by the journal CANCER found.
Moderna reaches deal to build vaccine factory in Kenya
Health News // 22 hours ago
Moderna reaches deal to build vaccine factory in Kenya
March 7 (UPI) -- Moderna reached a preliminary deal Monday to build an mRNA manufacturing facility in Kenya, which would produce doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Heart defects may raise odds for severe COVID-19, study says
Health News // 22 hours ago
Heart defects may raise odds for severe COVID-19, study says
People who were born with a heart defect have a nearly doubled risk for severe COVID-19 illness or death and need to get vaccinated, wear masks and take other steps to protect themselves, researchers report.
Study: Being optimistic doesn't help stress response, but may reduce frequency
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Being optimistic doesn't help stress response, but may reduce frequency
March 7 (UPI) -- Thinking positive thoughts does not make a difference in how older men respond to stress, a study published by Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences found.
WTC first responders have higher frequency of gene mutations linked to cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
WTC first responders have higher frequency of gene mutations linked to cancer
March 7 (UPI) -- First responders who worked at the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks have higher levels of genetic mutations linked with leukemia and other blood cancers, a study found.
Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests.
New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
Health News // 3 days ago
New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
March 4 (UPI) -- A new DNA test can accurately identify a range of hard-to-diagnose neurological and neuromuscular genetic diseases quicker and more accurately than currently available diagnostic tools.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
WTC first responders have higher frequency of gene mutations linked to cancer
WTC first responders have higher frequency of gene mutations linked to cancer
New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
Irregular periods associated with higher risk for liver disease
Irregular periods associated with higher risk for liver disease
Vaping may increase risk for diabetes, study suggests
Vaping may increase risk for diabetes, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement