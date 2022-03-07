Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 7, 2022 / 12:05 PM

Study: Being optimistic doesn't help stress response, but may reduce frequency

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Being optimistic doesn't help stress response, but may reduce frequency
Optimism may not help people respond to stress, but it could reduce how often they experience it, according to a new study. Photo by geralt/Pixabay

March 7 (UPI) -- Thinking positive thoughts does not make a difference in how older men respond to stress, a study published by Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences found.

However, being optimistic may reduce how often they experience it, the data showed.

Advertisement

It also seems to change the way they interpret situations as stressful or not, the researchers said.

"This study tests ... if more optimistic people handle daily stress more constructively," study co-author Lewina Lee said in a press release.

RELATED Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress

The findings also indicate they "therefore enjoy better emotional well-being," said Lee, a clinical psychologist at the National Center for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder at the VA Boston Healthcare System and assistant professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine.

Lee and her colleagues followed 233 people born between 1940 and 1949 who completed optimism questionnaires administered by the Veterans Affairs Health System, or VA, in 1986 and 1991.

Fourteen years later, these study participants were asked to report daily stressors, along with positive and negative moods, on eight consecutive evenings up to three times over an eight-year span.

RELATED Teens' mental health benefits with less screen time, more sports, art

More optimistic men were about 20% less likely to report negative mood and about twice as likely to report more positive mood compared with those who were more pessimistic, the data showed.

Advertisement

They also reported having up to 80% fewer stressors, which was unrelated to their higher positive mood but explained their lower levels of negative mood, the researchers said.

While earlier studies have supported the idea that optimism may promote good health and long life, why this is the case remains unknown, they said.

RELATED Personal resilience plays big part in heart health for Black Americans

"Stress, on the other hand, is known to have a negative impact on our health," Lee said.

"By looking at whether optimistic people handle day-to-day stressors differently, our findings add to knowledge about how optimism may promote good health as people age," she said.

Latest Headlines

WTC first responders have higher frequency of gene mutations linked to cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
WTC first responders have higher frequency of gene mutations linked to cancer
March 7 (UPI) -- First responders who worked at the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks have higher levels of genetic mutations linked with leukemia and other blood cancers, a study found.
Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
Health News // 9 hours ago
Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests.
New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
March 4 (UPI) -- A new DNA test can accurately identify a range of hard-to-diagnose neurological and neuromuscular genetic diseases quicker and more accurately than currently available diagnostic tools.
Postmenopausal women at higher risk for sleep apnea, joint pain
Health News // 3 days ago
Postmenopausal women at higher risk for sleep apnea, joint pain
Sleep apnea may be linked with joint pain and fatigue in postmenopausal women, a new study suggests.
COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in house cat in Pennsylvania
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in house cat in Pennsylvania
A cat in Pennsylvania that turned out to be infected with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the first known case of the variant occurring in a domestic feline in the United States.
Irregular periods associated with higher risk for liver disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Irregular periods associated with higher risk for liver disease
Women with long or irregular periods are at increased risk for a serious condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study.
Study: Depression, anxiety linger in some pregnant people despite treatment
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Depression, anxiety linger in some pregnant people despite treatment
March 4 (UPI) -- People with depression and anxiety experience lingering symptoms of both disorders during pregnancy and the postpartum period, even if they continue drug treatment, a new study found.
Varenicline, nicotine patch combo helps heavy drinkers quit smoking, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Varenicline, nicotine patch combo helps heavy drinkers quit smoking, study finds
March 4 (UPI) -- The combination of nicotine replacement therapy and the prescription drug varenicline is more effective for smoking cessation in people who are heavy drinkers than either method alone, a JAMA Network Open study found.
Traumatic brain injury may increase vets' long-term stroke risk
Health News // 3 days ago
Traumatic brain injury may increase vets' long-term stroke risk
Military veterans who had a traumatic brain injury may have an increased long-term risk of stroke, new research suggests.
Generic drug maker says it will sell insulin for no more than $30 per vial
Health News // 3 days ago
Generic drug maker says it will sell insulin for no more than $30 per vial
March 3 (UPI) -- Civica Rx announced Thursday its intent to produce its own insulin in order to dramatically reduce the cost of a widely used medicine that has seen its price soar in recent years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
Weight training may be best exercise to improve sleep
Weight training may be best exercise to improve sleep
New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
Excess sulfur amino acids may raise cardiovascular disease, death risk
Excess sulfur amino acids may raise cardiovascular disease, death risk
Size of blood pressure cuffs can affect accuracy of reading
Size of blood pressure cuffs can affect accuracy of reading
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement