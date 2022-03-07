Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

By HealthDay News
Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19
After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. Photo by Vector8DIY/Pixabay

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests.

After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease.

Advertisement

One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness determines blood type, suggesting that blood types (groups) play a major role in whether people develop severe forms of COVID-19, according to the authors of the study published Thursday in the journal PLOS Genetics.

"The enzyme helps determine the blood group of an individual and our study has linked it with both risk of hospitalization and the need of respiratory support or death," said study co-author Christopher Hübel. He is a research associate at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London, in the United Kingdom.

RELATED Diabetes triggered by COVID-19 may be temporary

"Our study does not link precise blood group with risk of severe COVID-19, but since previous research has found that [the] proportion of people who are group A is higher in COVID-19-positive individuals, this suggests that blood group A is a more likely candidate for follow-up studies," Hübel noted in a college news release.

Advertisement

The researchers also identified a causal link between three adhesion molecules and a lower risk of hospitalization and need for respiratory support. The three adhesion molecules are involved in the interaction between immune cells and blood vessels, so this new finding supports previous research suggesting that late-stage COVID-19 is also a disease involving the linings of blood vessels.

This is the first study to assess such a large number of blood proteins for their connection to COVID-19, and the findings could lead to new ways to treat and prevent severe illness, the study authors suggested.

RELATED New tool identifies severe COVID-19 patients at risk for death, researchers say

Co-author Alish Palmos, a postdoctoral research associate at IoPPN, said the team used a purely genetic approach to establish causal links to development of severe COVID-19.

"Honing in on this group of proteins is a vital first step in discovering potentially valuable targets for development of new treatments," Palmos said.

And co-author Gerome Breen, a professor of psychiatric genetics at IoPPN, added that the study provides a short list for the next stage of research.

RELATED FDA-approved drugs for diabetes, hepatitis C, HIV may help treat COVID-19

"Out of thousands of blood proteins we have whittled it down to about 14 that have some form of causal connection to the risk of severe COVID-19 and present a potentially important avenue for further research to better understand the mechanisms behind COVID-19, with an ultimate aim of developing new treatments but potentially also preventative therapies," Breen said.

Advertisement

More information

For more on risk factors for severe COVID-19, go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
March 4 (UPI) -- A new DNA test can accurately identify a range of hard-to-diagnose neurological and neuromuscular genetic diseases quicker and more accurately than currently available diagnostic tools.
Postmenopausal women at higher risk for sleep apnea, joint pain
Health News // 2 days ago
Postmenopausal women at higher risk for sleep apnea, joint pain
Sleep apnea may be linked with joint pain and fatigue in postmenopausal women, a new study suggests.
COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in house cat in Pennsylvania
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in house cat in Pennsylvania
A cat in Pennsylvania that turned out to be infected with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the first known case of the variant occurring in a domestic feline in the United States.
Irregular periods associated with higher risk for liver disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Irregular periods associated with higher risk for liver disease
Women with long or irregular periods are at increased risk for a serious condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study.
Study: Depression, anxiety linger in some pregnant people despite treatment
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Depression, anxiety linger in some pregnant people despite treatment
March 4 (UPI) -- People with depression and anxiety experience lingering symptoms of both disorders during pregnancy and the postpartum period, even if they continue drug treatment, a new study found.
Varenicline, nicotine patch combo helps heavy drinkers quit smoking, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Varenicline, nicotine patch combo helps heavy drinkers quit smoking, study finds
March 4 (UPI) -- The combination of nicotine replacement therapy and the prescription drug varenicline is more effective for smoking cessation in people who are heavy drinkers than either method alone, a JAMA Network Open study found.
Traumatic brain injury may increase vets' long-term stroke risk
Health News // 3 days ago
Traumatic brain injury may increase vets' long-term stroke risk
Military veterans who had a traumatic brain injury may have an increased long-term risk of stroke, new research suggests.
Generic drug maker says it will sell insulin for no more than $30 per vial
Health News // 3 days ago
Generic drug maker says it will sell insulin for no more than $30 per vial
March 3 (UPI) -- Civica Rx announced Thursday its intent to produce its own insulin in order to dramatically reduce the cost of a widely used medicine that has seen its price soar in recent years.
Excess sulfur amino acids may raise cardiovascular disease, death risk
Health News // 3 days ago
Excess sulfur amino acids may raise cardiovascular disease, death risk
Eating too much food containing sulfur amino acids -- primarily found in proteins such as beef, chicken and dairy -- may increase a person's risk of cardiovascular disease and death, according to preliminary research.
Wine with meals may lower Type 2 diabetes risk, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Wine with meals may lower Type 2 diabetes risk, study finds
March 3 (UPI) -- Drinking alcohol with meals, particularly wine, may reduce a person's risk for Type 2 diabetes. Consuming alcohol with meals was associated with a 14% lower risk for Type 2 diabetes compared with intake without eating.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Size of blood pressure cuffs can affect accuracy of reading
Size of blood pressure cuffs can affect accuracy of reading
Weight training may be best exercise to improve sleep
Weight training may be best exercise to improve sleep
COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in house cat in Pennsylvania
COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in house cat in Pennsylvania
New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
New DNA test can detect 50 rare genetic disorders, researchers say
Excess sulfur amino acids may raise cardiovascular disease, death risk
Excess sulfur amino acids may raise cardiovascular disease, death risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement