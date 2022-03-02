Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 2, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Overdose deaths higher among Black Americans than White Americans in 2020

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Overdose deaths higher among Black Americans than White Americans in 2020
Drug overdose deaths among Black Americans surpassed those of White Americans in 2020 for the first time in more than 20 years, according to a new study. Photo by stevepb/Pixabay

March 2 (UPI) -- Deaths after drug overdoses were 16% higher among Black Americans than in White Americans in 2020, the first time this has been the case since 1999, an analysis published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.

Overdose death rates among Black Americans increased to 37 per 100,000 people in the general population in 2020, up from 25 per 100,000 people in 2019, the data showed.

Advertisement

In 2020, the overdose death rate among White Americans was 32 per 100,000 people in the general population, the researchers said.

American Indian or Alaska Native individuals experienced the highest rate of overdose death in 2020, at 41 per 100,000 people in the general population, according to the researchers.

RELATED Report: 1.2M more opioid overdose deaths expected in North America by 2029

Drug overdose rates among Hispanic or Latin Americans people were the lowest among the groups assessed, at 17 per 100,000 people in the general population, they said.

"Overdose deaths must be treated as an urgent racial justice issue," study co-author Joseph Friedman told UPI in an email.

"Long-standing inequalities in access to harm reduction, treatment for substance use disorders and access to housing and social services must be addressed," said Friedman, a social sciences researcher at the University of California-Los Angeles.

Advertisement
RELATED CDC: Fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose nationally during pandemic

More than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States in 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These numbers are expected to increase in the coming years, driven at least in part by the availability of drugs such as fentanyl, which carry a high overdose risk, research suggests.

"One thing we know is key is that illicit drug supply has increasingly become more toxic," Friedman said.

RELATED More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says

"People think they are buying heroin or pills like Oxycontin, but are actually receiving illicit synthetic opioids, whose strength can fluctuate wildly," he said.

For this study, Friedman and his colleagues compared overdose deaths by race and ethnicity in the United States as reported to the CDC between 1999 and 2020.

Much of the change in the racial and ethnic make-up of overdose deaths nationally has occurred over the past decade, the researchers said.

In 2010, for example, the overdose death rate for White Americans was 16 per 100,000 people in the general population, or about twice that of Black Americans, the data showed.

From 2019 to 2020, the overdose death rate for Black Americans increased by nearly 50%, while it rose by 40% for Hispanic or Latin Americans and by 30% for American Indian or Alaska Natives, the researchers said.

Advertisement

It increased by 26% among White Americans over the same period, they said.

"Percent increases in 2020 were higher than during any prior year for all race and ethnic groups assessed," Friedman said.

"This is a problem across the board, although it has disproportionately affected minority communities," he said.

Latest Headlines

Wages for healthcare workers lag behind all other sectors
Health News // 7 minutes ago
Wages for healthcare workers lag behind all other sectors
Wages for healthcare workers rose less than the average across all U.S. employment sectors during the first and second years of the pandemic, according to a new study.
COVID-19 variants may 'hide out' in body, studies show
Health News // 29 minutes ago
COVID-19 variants may 'hide out' in body, studies show
It looks like coronavirus variants can hide out in the human body much like some of their viral cousins do, making it hard for infected people to get rid of the virus entirely, researchers report.
COVID-19 raises risk for cardiac arrest death, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 raises risk for cardiac arrest death, study finds
March 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 patients who suffer a cardiac arrest while in the hospital are more likely to die than those who are not infected and often experience delays in care for their heart issues due to virus fears.
Time on social media associated with onset of tic disorders in teens
Health News // 11 hours ago
Time on social media associated with onset of tic disorders in teens
New research warns that a spike in social media use during the pandemic might have worsened tic disorders in children.
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
March 1 (UPI) -- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provides children ages 5 to 11 years with less protection against emergency room and urgent care facility visits related to virus symptoms compared to teens, according to CDC data.
Some tech devices may throw off pacemaker/defibrillators
Health News // 23 hours ago
Some tech devices may throw off pacemaker/defibrillators
Some portable tech devices equipped with powerful magnets can interfere with your heart implant's ability to regulate dangerous irregular heart rhythms, a new study reports.
Overdiagnosis of breast cancer by mammograms less common than thought
Health News // 23 hours ago
Overdiagnosis of breast cancer by mammograms less common than thought
Screening mammograms can lead to overdiagnosis of breast cancer, but a new study finds it happens less often than experts have thought.
Vaping may have higher risk for nose, throat cancer than smoking
Health News // 1 day ago
Vaping may have higher risk for nose, throat cancer than smoking
E-cigarette and hookah water pipe users may be at greater risk than tobacco cigarette smokers for cancers of the nose, sinuses and throat, according to a new study.
Inflammatory bowel disease in kids raises lifetime cancer risk, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Inflammatory bowel disease in kids raises lifetime cancer risk, study finds
March 1 (UPI) -- Children diagnosed with inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, are more than twice as likely to develop cancers later in life compared with others, a JAMA Network Open analysis found.
16% of hernia surgery patients experience recurrence within 10 years, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
16% of hernia surgery patients experience recurrence within 10 years, study finds
March 1 (UPI) -- About one in six people in the United States who undergo hernia repair surgery need to have the procedure again within 10 years due to recurrence, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New technologies, treatments could slow vision loss from macular degeneration
New technologies, treatments could slow vision loss from macular degeneration
Muscle-strengthening activities cut risk of death from some diseases, study finds
Muscle-strengthening activities cut risk of death from some diseases, study finds
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
Clinical trials often overlook eating disorders in men
Clinical trials often overlook eating disorders in men
Report finds many heart tests, treatments are unnecessary
Report finds many heart tests, treatments are unnecessary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement