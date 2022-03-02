Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 2, 2022 / 11:35 AM

COVID-19 variants may 'hide out' in body, studies show

By HealthDay News
COVID-19 variants may 'hide out' in body, studies show
Researchers found that the COVID-19 virus can evolve distinctly in different cell types and adapt its immunity in the same infected person. File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

It looks like coronavirus variants can hide out in the human body much like some of their viral cousins do, making it hard for infected people to get rid of the virus entirely, researchers report.

Successive variants have appeared since the original version of SARS-CoV-2 triggered the global pandemic, and vaccines and antibody treatments have proven less effective against some of these variants.

Advertisement

"Our results showed that one can have several different virus variants in one's body," said Kapil Gupta, a senior research associate in biochemistry at the University of Bristol in the U.K. "Some of these variants may use kidney or spleen cells as their niche to hide, while the body is busy defending against the dominant virus type. This could make it difficult for the infected patients to get rid of SARS-CoV-2 entirely."

Gupta is lead author of one of two new studies recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

RELATED COVID-19 raises risk for cardiac arrest death, study finds

The international team of researchers found that the virus can evolve distinctly in different cell types and adapt its immunity in the same infected person.

They focused on the function of a specific pocket in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and concluded that it plays an essential role in the virus' ability to spread.

Advertisement

"An incessant series of variants have completely replaced the original virus by now, with Omicron and Omicron 2 dominating worldwide," said team leader Imre Berger, a professor of biochemistry at University of Bristol.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports

Researchers analyzed an early variant discovered in Bristol dubbed BrisDelta.

"It had changed its shape from the original virus, but the pocket we had discovered was there, unaltered," Berger explained.

BrisDelta represents a small subpopulation in samples from COVID-19 patients, but it appears to infect certain cell-types better than the virus that dominated the first wave, researchers noted.

RELATED Diabetes triggered by COVID-19 may be temporary

In a related study, researchers created synthetic, safe versions of the virus (virions) to determine how the pocket drives infection. They found that the spike protein on the virus changes shape after binding with a fatty acid. This makes it less visible to the immune system.

"It appears that this pocket, specifically built to recognize these fatty acids, gives SARS-CoV-2 an advantage inside the body of infected people, allowing it to multiply so fast," said study author Oskar Staufer. "This could explain why it is there, in all variants, including Omicron."

Staufer is a joint member of the Max Planck Institute in Heidelberg, Germany, and the Max Planck Center in Bristol, U.K.

Advertisement

"Intriguingly, the same feature also provides us with a unique opportunity to defeat the virus, exactly because it is so conserved -- with a tailor-made antiviral molecule that blocks the pocket," he added.

A company founded by the researchers is working to develop antiviral drugs that target the pocket.

More information

For more on COVID-19 variants, go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Wages for healthcare workers lag behind all other sectors
Health News // 9 minutes ago
Wages for healthcare workers lag behind all other sectors
Wages for healthcare workers rose less than the average across all U.S. employment sectors during the first and second years of the pandemic, according to a new study.
COVID-19 raises risk for cardiac arrest death, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 raises risk for cardiac arrest death, study finds
March 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 patients who suffer a cardiac arrest while in the hospital are more likely to die than those who are not infected and often experience delays in care for their heart issues due to virus fears.
Overdose deaths higher among Black Americans than White Americans in 2020
Health News // 1 hour ago
Overdose deaths higher among Black Americans than White Americans in 2020
March 2 (UPI) -- Deaths after drug overdoses were 16% higher among Black Americans than in White Americans in 2020, the first time this has been the case since 1999, an analysis published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Time on social media associated with onset of tic disorders in teens
Health News // 11 hours ago
Time on social media associated with onset of tic disorders in teens
New research warns that a spike in social media use during the pandemic might have worsened tic disorders in children.
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
March 1 (UPI) -- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provides children ages 5 to 11 years with less protection against emergency room and urgent care facility visits related to virus symptoms compared to teens, according to CDC data.
Some tech devices may throw off pacemaker/defibrillators
Health News // 23 hours ago
Some tech devices may throw off pacemaker/defibrillators
Some portable tech devices equipped with powerful magnets can interfere with your heart implant's ability to regulate dangerous irregular heart rhythms, a new study reports.
Overdiagnosis of breast cancer by mammograms less common than thought
Health News // 23 hours ago
Overdiagnosis of breast cancer by mammograms less common than thought
Screening mammograms can lead to overdiagnosis of breast cancer, but a new study finds it happens less often than experts have thought.
Vaping may have higher risk for nose, throat cancer than smoking
Health News // 1 day ago
Vaping may have higher risk for nose, throat cancer than smoking
E-cigarette and hookah water pipe users may be at greater risk than tobacco cigarette smokers for cancers of the nose, sinuses and throat, according to a new study.
Inflammatory bowel disease in kids raises lifetime cancer risk, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Inflammatory bowel disease in kids raises lifetime cancer risk, study finds
March 1 (UPI) -- Children diagnosed with inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, are more than twice as likely to develop cancers later in life compared with others, a JAMA Network Open analysis found.
16% of hernia surgery patients experience recurrence within 10 years, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
16% of hernia surgery patients experience recurrence within 10 years, study finds
March 1 (UPI) -- About one in six people in the United States who undergo hernia repair surgery need to have the procedure again within 10 years due to recurrence, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New technologies, treatments could slow vision loss from macular degeneration
New technologies, treatments could slow vision loss from macular degeneration
Muscle-strengthening activities cut risk of death from some diseases, study finds
Muscle-strengthening activities cut risk of death from some diseases, study finds
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
Clinical trials often overlook eating disorders in men
Clinical trials often overlook eating disorders in men
Report finds many heart tests, treatments are unnecessary
Report finds many heart tests, treatments are unnecessary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement