Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 2, 2022 / 12:18 PM

COVID-19 infection may confer long-lasting immunity, study shows

By HealthDay News
COVID-19 infection may confer long-lasting immunity, study shows
As long as 11 months after infection, memory B cells in patients not only appeared to react to the original virus, but also recognized so-called variants of concern. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

People who've had COVID-19 may have long-term immune protection against new variants of the virus, but researchers say vaccination remains the best safeguard against reinfection.

Their small new study analyzed blood samples from 24 people whose COVID-19 infections ranged from symptom-free to severe enough to send them to the hospital. While those who had mild or no symptoms didn't always have SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies in their blood, all 24 had patrolling immune cells called memory B cells that produced SARS-CoV-2 antibodies when exposed to the virus.

Advertisement

"We think these results give us real reason for optimism," said senior author Dr. Bill Messer, an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Oregon Health & Science University.

"The current variants of concern are not likely to truly escape the immune system of people who have recovered from infection," Messer said in a university news release.

RELATED COVID-19 variants may 'hide out' in body, studies show

As long as 11 months after infection, these memory B cells not only appeared to react to the original virus, but also recognized so-called variants of concern. The findings were recently published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases.

But researchers said it's not possible to say for sure whether the B-cell response they discovered would actually provide an effective immune response against virus variants.

Advertisement

Messer stressed that vaccination offers the best protection against reinfection, and also offers the best protection against serious illness or death for people who have not had COVID-19.

RELATED COVID-19 raises risk for cardiac arrest death, study finds

"We probably don't have enough longitudinal data at this point," said study lead author Zoe Lyski, a graduate student in Messer's lab. "These data do allow us to think optimistically about handling the variants. It suggests that if someone is exposed to a variant of concern, the memory B cells generated by vaccination or natural infection are poised to respond."

More information

There's more on COVID-19 reinfection at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Size of blood pressure cuffs can affect accuracy of reading
Health News // 1 hour ago
Size of blood pressure cuffs can affect accuracy of reading
A new study found an ill-fitting blood pressure cuff could make the difference between being accurately diagnosed with high blood pressure or not.
Wages for healthcare workers lag behind all other sectors
Health News // 1 hour ago
Wages for healthcare workers lag behind all other sectors
Wages for healthcare workers rose less than the average across all U.S. employment sectors during the first and second years of the pandemic, according to a new study.
COVID-19 variants may 'hide out' in body, studies show
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 variants may 'hide out' in body, studies show
It looks like coronavirus variants can hide out in the human body much like some of their viral cousins do, making it hard for infected people to get rid of the virus entirely, researchers report.
COVID-19 raises risk for cardiac arrest death, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 raises risk for cardiac arrest death, study finds
March 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 patients who suffer a cardiac arrest while in the hospital are more likely to die than those who are not infected and often experience delays in care for their heart issues due to virus fears.
Overdose deaths higher among Black Americans than White Americans in 2020
Health News // 2 hours ago
Overdose deaths higher among Black Americans than White Americans in 2020
March 2 (UPI) -- Deaths after drug overdoses were 16% higher among Black Americans than in White Americans in 2020, the first time this has been the case since 1999, an analysis published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Time on social media associated with onset of tic disorders in teens
Health News // 12 hours ago
Time on social media associated with onset of tic disorders in teens
New research warns that a spike in social media use during the pandemic might have worsened tic disorders in children.
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
March 1 (UPI) -- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provides children ages 5 to 11 years with less protection against emergency room and urgent care facility visits related to virus symptoms compared to teens, according to CDC data.
Some tech devices may throw off pacemaker/defibrillators
Health News // 1 day ago
Some tech devices may throw off pacemaker/defibrillators
Some portable tech devices equipped with powerful magnets can interfere with your heart implant's ability to regulate dangerous irregular heart rhythms, a new study reports.
Overdiagnosis of breast cancer by mammograms less common than thought
Health News // 1 day ago
Overdiagnosis of breast cancer by mammograms less common than thought
Screening mammograms can lead to overdiagnosis of breast cancer, but a new study finds it happens less often than experts have thought.
Vaping may have higher risk for nose, throat cancer than smoking
Health News // 1 day ago
Vaping may have higher risk for nose, throat cancer than smoking
E-cigarette and hookah water pipe users may be at greater risk than tobacco cigarette smokers for cancers of the nose, sinuses and throat, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New technologies, treatments could slow vision loss from macular degeneration
New technologies, treatments could slow vision loss from macular degeneration
Muscle-strengthening activities cut risk of death from some diseases, study finds
Muscle-strengthening activities cut risk of death from some diseases, study finds
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children 5 to 11, CDC reports
Report finds many heart tests, treatments are unnecessary
Report finds many heart tests, treatments are unnecessary
Time on social media associated with onset of tic disorders in teens
Time on social media associated with onset of tic disorders in teens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement