Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 2:53 PM

Diabetes triggered by COVID-19 may be temporary

By HealthDay News
Diabetes triggered by COVID-19 may be temporary
Acute insulin resistance appears to be the key mechanism underlying newly diagnosed diabetes in most COVID-19 patients, and if it occurs, it is generally not permanent. Photo by peejhunt/Pixabay

Newly diagnosed diabetes in many COVID-19 patients may be a temporary type triggered by COVID-19, according to a new study.

Blood sugar levels returned to normal in about half of the newly diagnosed diabetes patients after they left the hospital, and only 8% required insulin after one year, according to the report published online recently in the Journal of Diabetes and its Complications.

Advertisement

"We believe that the inflammatory stress caused by COVID-19 may be a leading contributor to 'new-onset' or newly diagnosed diabetes," said lead author Dr. Sara Cromer, an investigator at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston.

"Instead of directly causing diabetes, COVID-19 may push patients with pre-existing but undiagnosed diabetes to see a physician for the first time, where their blood sugar disorder can be clinically diagnosed," she added in a hospital news release. "Our study showed these individuals had higher inflammatory markers and more frequently required admission to hospital ICUs than COVID-19 patients with pre-existing diabetes."

RELATED FDA-approved drugs for diabetes, hepatitis C, HIV may help treat COVID-19

For the study, Cromer's team looked at 594 COVID-19 patients who had signs of diabetes when they were admitted to MGH at the height of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Of those, 78 had no previous diabetes diagnosis. Many had less severe blood sugar levels but more severe COVID-19 than those with a previous diabetes diagnosis, the study found.

Advertisement

However, blood sugar did revert to normal in about half of these COVID-linked cases.

RELATED 'Walkable' neighborhoods reduce diabetes, obesity risk, analysis finds

"This suggests to us that newly diagnosed diabetes may be a transitory condition related to the acute stress of COVID-19 infection," Cromer said.

Acute insulin resistance appears to be the key mechanism underlying newly diagnosed diabetes in most COVID-19 patients, and if it occurs, it is generally not permanent, she explained.

"These patients may only need insulin or other medications for a short time, and it's therefore critical that physicians closely follow them to see if and when their conditions improve," Cromer added.

RELATED Type 2 diabetes associated with higher risk for ovarian cysts

COVID-19 patients who were newly diagnosed with diabetes were more likely to be younger, non-white, and uninsured or on Medicaid than those with previously diagnosed diabetes, the study found.

The researchers said that finding suggests that many of the new cases were pre-existing but undiagnosed diabetes in people with limited access to healthcare services.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently published similar findings.

More information

Learn more about diabetes and COVID-19 at the American Diabetes Association.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

First-time moms, mothers of twins at higher risk for postpartum depression
Health News // 1 hour ago
First-time moms, mothers of twins at higher risk for postpartum depression
First-time moms and new mothers of twins may be among those at greatest risk of postpartum depression symptoms, a large new study suggests.
Clinical trials often overlook eating disorders in men
Health News // 3 hours ago
Clinical trials often overlook eating disorders in men
Men and some minority groups have been drastically underrepresented in clinical trials that research treatment options for eating disorders, a new study reports.
New tool identifies severe COVID-19 patients at risk for death, researchers say
Health News // 4 hours ago
New tool identifies severe COVID-19 patients at risk for death, researchers say
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A new data analysis tool developed by researchers at Yale University has identified specific immune cell types that can be used to spot people at increased risk for death from COVID-19, they said in Nature Biotechnology.
Deaths among those with dementia rose during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Deaths among those with dementia rose during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Older adults with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias had higher rates of death during the COVID-19 pandemic than in previous years, a study published Monday by JAMA Neurology found.
Adult-onset food allergies affect millions of Americans
Health News // 14 hours ago
Adult-onset food allergies affect millions of Americans
Researchers don't know for sure why some people become allergic to certain foods after adulthood, but there are several theories about triggers as well as possible remedies.
New studies bolster theory that COVID-19 came from Wuhan market
Health News // 1 day ago
New studies bolster theory that COVID-19 came from Wuhan market
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A pair of comprehensive, unpublished studies released Saturday indicate that COVID-19 originated at a market in Wuhan, China, countering claims that the virus leaked from a nearby virology lab.
FDA-approved drugs for diabetes, hepatitis C, HIV may help treat COVID-19
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA-approved drugs for diabetes, hepatitis C, HIV may help treat COVID-19
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Drugs used to treat diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, hepatitis C and HIV may stop the Delta variant of COVID-19 from replicating in, or infecting and spreading in, human cells.
5.2 million children worldwide have lost a parent, caregiver to COVID-19
Health News // 3 days ago
5.2 million children worldwide have lost a parent, caregiver to COVID-19
At least 5.2 million children worldwide have lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19, and researchers say urgent action is needed to help them.
Headphones change listeners' perceptions, judgements, behaviors
Health News // 3 days ago
Headphones change listeners' perceptions, judgements, behaviors
Headphones have a much greater impact on listeners than external speakers because they put voices "inside your head," a new study explains.
J&J, drug distributors proceed with $26 billion opioid settlement
Health News // 3 days ago
J&J, drug distributors proceed with $26 billion opioid settlement
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, and major drug distributors announced Friday, they will collectively move forward with a $26 billion settlement in lawsuits filed against them over the opioid crisis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New studies bolster theory that COVID-19 came from Wuhan market
New studies bolster theory that COVID-19 came from Wuhan market
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Adult-onset food allergies affect millions of Americans
Adult-onset food allergies affect millions of Americans
Report finds many heart tests, treatments are unnecessary
Report finds many heart tests, treatments are unnecessary
IUDs are about as effective as tubal ligation for birth control, study shows
IUDs are about as effective as tubal ligation for birth control, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement