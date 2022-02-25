Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 25, 2022 / 1:58 PM

FDA-approved drugs for diabetes, hepatitis C, HIV may help treat COVID-19

By Brian P. Dunleavy
FDA-approved drugs for diabetes, hepatitis C, HIV may help treat COVID-19
A new analysis reveals that several drugs already approved for use in other diseases may also work as treatments for COVID-19. Photo by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Drugs cleared for treating diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, hepatitis C and HIV may stop the Delta variant of COVID-19 from replicating in, or infecting and spreading in, human cells, an analysis published Friday by Communications Biology found.

After testing 64 drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in other diseases, the researchers identified eight that block activity of certain viral enzymes, called proteases, that are essential for replication of the virus that causes COVID-19 to replicate in infected human cells.

Advertisement

The identified drugs include the blood sugar-control medication sitagliptin, sold under the brand name Januvia, among others, and the hepatitis C treatments daclatasvir, sold under the brand name Daklinza, and lycorine HCl, the researchers said.

Other drugs showing potential were the HIV medications MG-101 and nelfinavir mesylate, they said.

RELATED Researchers seek antiviral pill that would ease COVID-19 severity

"Our research shows that repurposing certain FDA-approved drugs ... may be a useful strategy in the fight against [COVID-19]," study co-author Joyce Jose said in a press release.

Advertisement

"The development of broad-spectrum antiviral drugs against a wide range of coronaviruses is the ultimate treatment strategy for circulating and emerging coronavirus infections," said Jose, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Penn State University.

Earlier studies have shown that two enzymes, the proteases Mpro and PLpro, play a key role in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 in human cells.

RELATED Pfizer begins testing oral antiviral drug in U.S. to treat COVID-19

This makes them potential targets for treatments for the disease, particularly since they are relatively stable, meaning they are unlikely to develop drug-resistant mutations quickly, Jose and her colleagues said.

For example, the COVID-19 drug paxlovid, developed by Pfizer, targets Mpro, according to the researchers.

The virus that causes the disease "produces long proteins, called polyproteins, from its RNA genome that must be cleaved into individual proteins" by Mpro and PLpro," co-author Katsuhiko Murakami said in a press release.

Therefore, "if you inhibit one of these proteases, further spread of [the virus] in the infected person could be stopped," said Murakami, a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Penn State.

Researchers developed their own procedure for testing drugs and then used it to assess 64 medications for their ability to block production and activity of Mpro or PLpro.

Advertisement

From the 64 compounds, they identified eleven that affected Mpro activity and five that affected PLpro activity, they said.

In subsequent experiments, the team evaluated the antiviral activity of the 16 drugs against the virus that causes COVID-19, specifically the Delta variant.

Sitagliptin and paclatasvir inhibit PLpro, while MG-101, lycorine HCl and nelfinavir mesylate inhibit Mpro, the researchers said.

Of these, MG-101 also hindered the virus' ability to infect cells by inhibiting protease processing of its spike protein, they said.

In addition, treating cells with a combination of Mpro and PLpro inhibitors produced a stronger antiviral effect, providing even greater inhibition of virus replication, according to the researchers.

Although they studied the Delta variant of the virus, the drugs will likely be effective against Omicron and future variants because they target parts of the virus that are unlikely to mutate significantly, the researchers said.

They are in the process of developing new drugs that inhibit both Mpro and PLpro to treat COVID-19, they said.

"In cell culture, we showed that if you combine Mpro and PLpro inhibitors, you have a stronger effect on the virus without increasing toxicity," Jose said.

"This combination inhibition is highly potent," she said.

Latest Headlines

5.2 million children worldwide have lost a parent, caregiver to COVID-19
Health News // 1 hour ago
5.2 million children worldwide have lost a parent, caregiver to COVID-19
At least 5.2 million children worldwide have lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19, and researchers say urgent action is needed to help them.
Headphones change listeners' perceptions, judgements, behaviors
Health News // 2 hours ago
Headphones change listeners' perceptions, judgements, behaviors
Headphones have a much greater impact on listeners than external speakers because they put voices "inside your head," a new study explains.
J&J, drug distributors proceed with $26 billion opioid settlement
Health News // 2 hours ago
J&J, drug distributors proceed with $26 billion opioid settlement
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, and major drug distributors announced Friday, they will collectively move forward with a $26 billion settlement in lawsuits filed against them over the opioid crisis.
Study: Dosing change could reduce COVID-19 vaccine heart side effect in teens
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Dosing change could reduce COVID-19 vaccine heart side effect in teens
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Although teens' risk for a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine that causes potentially dangerous heart inflammation remains low, changes to dosing and the administration schedule could reduce them further.
Survey: Fewer in U.S. concerned about housing, medical, food costs in 2021 than 2020
Health News // 3 hours ago
Survey: Fewer in U.S. concerned about housing, medical, food costs in 2021 than 2020
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- People in the United States experienced less financial hardship last year than in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the findings of a small survey published Friday by JAMA Health Forum.
Older adults with pets may have lower risk for mental decline
Health News // 13 hours ago
Older adults with pets may have lower risk for mental decline
Add better brain health to the growing list of protections your beloved pet may provide you: New research suggests that older adults with a furry companion showed slower mental declines than those without one.
FDA approves condom for use during anal intercourse for first time
Health News // 23 hours ago
FDA approves condom for use during anal intercourse for first time
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved condoms specifically indicated for anal intercourse, an authorization long sought by sexual health experts because of increased risk for spreading STDs.
Benzene contamination in personal care products sparks string of recalls
Health News // 23 hours ago
Benzene contamination in personal care products sparks string of recalls
Dozens of different spray products -- deodorants, shampoos, sunscreens, athlete's foot treatments -- have been recalled in recent months due to contamination with the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Brain may generate memories of life as humans die, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Brain may generate memories of life as humans die, study finds
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Researchers believe they may have evidence that human beings' lives literally "flash before their eyes," as the old saying goes, as they die.
Blood pressure drugs may help reduce pancreatic cancer deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood pressure drugs may help reduce pancreatic cancer deaths
Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to treat and beat, but new research suggests that commonly prescribed high blood pressure drugs may boost survival in patients.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Report finds many heart tests, treatments are unnecessary
Report finds many heart tests, treatments are unnecessary
Brain may generate memories of life as humans die, study finds
Brain may generate memories of life as humans die, study finds
New COVID-19 vaccine offers 100% efficacy against hospitalization, makers say
New COVID-19 vaccine offers 100% efficacy against hospitalization, makers say
FDA approves condom for use during anal intercourse for first time
FDA approves condom for use during anal intercourse for first time
Experts: New COVID-19 subvariant more contagious, perhaps harder to treat
Experts: New COVID-19 subvariant more contagious, perhaps harder to treat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement