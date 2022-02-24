Trending
'Walkable' neighborhoods reduce diabetes, obesity risk, analysis finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
People who live in 'walkable' neighborhoods are at lower risk for diabetes and obesity, according to a new study. Photo by DanielReche/Pixabay

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Living in "walkable" neighborhoods with access to parks and other outdoor activities may reduce adults' risk for diabetes and obesity by allowing them to be more active, an analysis published Thursday by Endocrine Reviews found.

"The built environment can influence physical activity levels by promoting active forms of transportation, such as walking and cycling over passive ones, such as car use," co-author Dr. Gillian L. Booth said in a press release.

"Shifting the transportation choices of local residents may mean that more [people] can participate in physical activity during their daily routine without structured exercise programs," said Booth, a professor of health policy, management and evaluation at the University of Toronto in Canada.

Previous studies have found that "walkable cities," those in which most things people need to live are within walking distance of their homes, including shops, schools and businesses, have significant health as well as social benefits.

More than 40% of adults in the United States are obese, while 35 million people nationally, or 11% of the population have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency recommends that adults engage in 150 minutes of moderate physical activity, such as walking, per week, as this level of exercise can help reduce the risk for both diabetes and obesity.

Booth and her colleague define the "built environment" as manmade structures that provide people with living, working and recreational spaces, and suggest that the physical environment built by humans impacts health.

This includes buildings, neighborhoods, parks, bike paths, restaurants, shops, roads and public transportation, they said.

For this analysis, they reviewed data from several studies assessing the effects of the built environment on public health and found that walkable, activity-friendly cities and neighborhoods were associated with a lower risk of obesity and diabetes.

One large population-based study of nearly 33,000 people included in analysis, for example, found that the prevalence of obesity among adults living in highly walkable neighborhoods was 43%, while it was 53% in low walkability areas, the researchers said.

Similarly, a study of 1.1 million adults with normal blood sugar levels found the incidence of prediabetes was 20% higher among people living in less walkable areas compared with more walkable areas, according to the researchers.

Another study of 1.6 million adults found a 30% to 50% higher likelihood of developing diabetes among people living in low versus highly walkable areas, the data showed.

Air pollution and high concentrations of fast-food restaurants also increase the risk for diabetes and can substantially reduce the benefits of living in a walkable neighborhood, the researchers said.

"We need policies that promote healthier eating habits and opportunities to engage in active forms of transportation," Booth said.

"Designing neighborhoods that have safe and effective public transit options, cycling infrastructure and walking paths may reduce traffic related pollution," she said.

