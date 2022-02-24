Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 24, 2022 / 1:52 PM

Brain may generate memories of life as humans die, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Brain may generate memories of life as humans die, study finds
The human brain may generate memories of life at death, a new study suggests. File photo by Riff/Shutterstock

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Researchers believe they may have evidence that human beings' lives literally "flash before their eyes" as they die.

For what they claim is the first time, neurosurgeon Dr. Ajmal Zemmar and his colleagues recorded the activity of a dying human brain, according to an article published Thursday by the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Advertisement

In doing so, they said they discovered rhythmic brain wave patterns around the time of death that are similar to those occurring during dreaming, memory recall and meditation.

The findings provide a potential explanation for vivid life recall in near-death experiences, the researchers said.

RELATED Study: Brains, bodies of babies active during new sleep stage

"We measured 900 seconds of brain activity around the time of death and set a specific focus to investigate what happened in the 30 seconds before and after the heart stopped beating," said Zemmar, an assistant professor of neurological surgery at the University of Louisville.

"Just before and after the heart stopped working, we saw changes in a specific band of neural oscillations," or waves, he said.

Brain oscillations, or brain waves, are patterns of rhythmic brain activity normally present in living human brains, according to the Center for Brains, Minds and Machines at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Advertisement
RELATED Sounds matched to waves in sleeping brains could improve memory

These oscillations are involved in brain functions such as concentrating, dreaming, meditation, memory retrieval, information processing and conscious perception, the center says.

When an 87-year-old patient of theirs developed epilepsy, Zemmar and his colleagues used continuous electroencephalography, a device that measures brain oscillations, to detect coming seizures and treat the patient.

During one of these recording sessions, the patient had a heart attack and died, the researchers said.

This unexpected event allowed them to record the activity of a dying human brain, albeit one that had suffered damage due to seizures and swelling, they said.

Although Zemmar and his colleagues caution that the findings are based on one case, and need to be confirmed in larger studies, they do echo similar observations made in research involving rats that was published in 2013 by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"Through generating oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be playing a last recall of important life events just before we die, similar to the ones reported in near-death experiences," Zemmar said.

"These findings challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends and generate important subsequent questions, such as those related to the timing of organ donation," he said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

FDA approves condom for use during anal intercourse for first time
Health News // 29 minutes ago
FDA approves condom for use during anal intercourse for first time
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved condoms specifically indicated for anal intercourse, an authorization long sought by sexual health experts because of increased risk for spreading STDs.
Benzene contamination in personal care products sparks string of recalls
Health News // 58 minutes ago
Benzene contamination in personal care products sparks string of recalls
Dozens of different spray products -- deodorants, shampoos, sunscreens, athlete's foot treatments -- have been recalled in recent months due to contamination with the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Blood pressure drugs may help reduce pancreatic cancer deaths
Health News // 2 hours ago
Blood pressure drugs may help reduce pancreatic cancer deaths
Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to treat and beat, but new research suggests that commonly prescribed high blood pressure drugs may boost survival in patients.
'Walkable' neighborhoods reduce diabetes, obesity risk, analysis finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
'Walkable' neighborhoods reduce diabetes, obesity risk, analysis finds
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Living in "walkable" neighborhoods with access to parks and other outdoor activities may reduce adults' risk for diabetes and obesity by allowing them to be more active, an analysis published by Endocrine Reviews found.
Drug shows promise for treating COVID-19 inflammatory disorder in kids
Health News // 3 hours ago
Drug shows promise for treating COVID-19 inflammatory disorder in kids
A drug developed for an autoimmune disease shows promise in treating a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition in children who've had COVID-19, researchers say.
COVID-19 vaccines don't raise risk for sudden hearing loss, studies find
Health News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines don't raise risk for sudden hearing loss, studies find
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- People given a COVID-19 vaccine are not at higher-than-normal risk for developing sudden hearing loss, a study published Thursday by JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery found.
Dog ownership may ward off disability
Health News // 3 hours ago
Dog ownership may ward off disability
That daily 6 a.m. walk around the block with your dog may be tough but healthy: New research suggests the exercise and companionship is lowering your odds of developing a disability.
Many dental hygienists who left work during pandemic haven't returned
Health News // 4 hours ago
Many dental hygienists who left work during pandemic haven't returned
It might be harder to get your teeth cleaned this year, with a new study showing a shortage of dental hygienists in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FDA issues warning about dangers of unapproved antidepressant tianeptine
Health News // 12 hours ago
FDA issues warning about dangers of unapproved antidepressant tianeptine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued another pointed warning about the dangers posed by tianeptine, an antidepressant that is not approved for any type of medical treatment in the United States.
Study finds no lasting benefits to microdosing LSD
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study finds no lasting benefits to microdosing LSD
A new study finds that short-term microdosing of one hippy-era psychedelic, LSD, doesn't appear to cause any lasting or dramatic improvements to a person's disposition or brainpower.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
New COVID-19 vaccine offers 100% efficacy against hospitalization, makers say
New COVID-19 vaccine offers 100% efficacy against hospitalization, makers say
Experts: New COVID-19 subvariant more contagious, perhaps harder to treat
Experts: New COVID-19 subvariant more contagious, perhaps harder to treat
Vaping may damage teeth, gums, study finds
Vaping may damage teeth, gums, study finds
Dog ownership may ward off disability
Dog ownership may ward off disability
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement