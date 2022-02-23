Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 11:51 AM

Smoking around time of conception may affect growth of embryo

By HealthDay News
Smoking around time of conception may affect growth of embryo
By the 10th week of pregnancy, fetal development was nearly one day behind in mothers who smoked 10 or more cigarettes a day compared to nonsmokers, a new study found. Photo by ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock

Smoking in the weeks before and after conception has a potentially unhealthy effect on an embryo, Dutch research shows.

"Smoking not only impacts an embryo's growth during pregnancy and birth weight, but also embryo development right from the very early stages of pregnancy," said study leader Dr. Melek Rousian, a gynecologist at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Advertisement

The study included nearly 700 women in the Netherlands who had single-baby pregnancies between 2010 and 2018.

By the 10th week of pregnancy, fetal development was nearly one day behind in mothers who smoked 10 or more cigarettes a day compared to nonsmokers, the study found. It was behind by 1.6 days in smokers who conceived through assisted reproduction.

RELATED Majority of pregnant women in U.S. have heart health risks, study shows

Smokers' fetuses were unable to close the developmental gap, and their average birth weight was 0.2 pounds less than that of babies born to nonsmokers, the researchers said.

Their findings were published Wednesday in the journal Human Reproduction.

The developmental delays caused by mothers smoking soon after conception were also associated with smaller fetal measurements on ultrasound at 20 weeks' gestation, Rousian pointed out.

RELATED Marijuana use during pregnancy increases risk for complications, study finds

"We think that perhaps there is some catch-up growth during the second and third trimesters, but the delay in ... development cannot be fully recuperated during the course of the pregnancy, as is shown by the 20-week ultrasound scans and birth weights," Rousian said in a journal news release.

Advertisement

The researchers said their findings point to the importance of not smoking before conception and that efforts to help women quit should focus on this period.

"If possible, women should stop smoking from the very moment they plan to become pregnant, but it's always a good thing to stop smoking anyway, particularly at any stage of pregnancy," Rousian said.

RELATED Deaths among pregnant women with high blood pressure are soaring

More information

The March of Dimes has more about smoking and pregnancy.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Stopping teen drug abuse early can protect life success
Health News // 25 minutes ago
Stopping teen drug abuse early can protect life success
If they quit early on, there's a good chance that teenage drug abusers can still succeed in life, researchers say.
Extreme heat raises risk for mental health crises in U.S., study finds
Health News // 52 minutes ago
Extreme heat raises risk for mental health crises in U.S., study finds
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Adults in the United States are at increased risk for seeking emergency room care for mental health crises, including substance use, anxiety and stress, on extremely warm days, a new study has found.
Experts: New COVID-19 subvariant more contagious, perhaps harder to treat
Health News // 7 hours ago
Experts: New COVID-19 subvariant more contagious, perhaps harder to treat
NEW YORK, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Many experts are concerned that governments are loosening the reins on COVID-19 pandemic restrictions too soon as a new subvariant, BA.2, of Omicron begins to spread.
Household activities may reduce risk for heart disease
Health News // 8 hours ago
Household activities may reduce risk for heart disease
Household activities including dishwashing, gardening and cooking also count when it comes to helping older women reduce their risk for heart disease, a new study found.
Vaping may damage teeth, gums, study finds
Health News // 9 hours ago
Vaping may damage teeth, gums, study finds
Cigarette smoking is infamous for promoting gum disease, and now a new study adds to evidence that vaping also exacts a toll on the teeth and gums.
Expert urges prompt diagnosis, treatment of atrial fibrillation
Health News // 10 hours ago
Expert urges prompt diagnosis, treatment of atrial fibrillation
If you've been told you have the heart rhythm disorder known as atrial fibrillation (a-fib), you need to take it seriously, an expert emphasizes.
Study: Heart complication after COVID-19 vaccination rare in teens, young adults
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Heart complication after COVID-19 vaccination rare in teens, young adults
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Teens and young adults are less likely to develop a heart-related complication associated with COVID-19 after being vaccinated than they would be if they caught the virus, a study published by the Lancet said.
Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams
Health News // 23 hours ago
Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams
As winter winds leave your skin dry, cracked and prone to cuts and bleeding, a skin expert says you should resist the urge to use antibiotic creams or ointments.
Risk of second allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine is low, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Risk of second allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine is low, study finds
Among more than 1,300 patients who had a severe allergic reaction to a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, nearly 100% tolerated a second shot, the researchers found.
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- People who have been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer are not at increased risk for disease recurrence or death if they eat red or processed meat, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Highly infectious variant of HIV identified in Netherlands, researchers say
Highly infectious variant of HIV identified in Netherlands, researchers say
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
Florida basketball star named world's tallest teenager by Guinness
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement