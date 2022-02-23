Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Household activities may reduce risk for heart disease

By HealthDay News
Household activities may reduce risk for heart disease
Women who spent more time standing and moving were less likely to develop heart disease and/or die from it, a new study showed. Photo by Rewrite27/Pixabay

You don't need to run marathons or sweat it out on your indoor bike to boost your heart health.

This is the main message of a new study that found everyday household activities including dishwashing, gardening and cooking also count when it comes to helping older women reduce their risk for heart disease.

Advertisement

Women who got at least four hours of such daily life movement had a 43% lower risk of heart disease, a 30% lower risk of stroke, and a 62% lower risk of dying from heart disease compared to women who clocked fewer than two hours each day.

"The paradigm-shifting aspect is that we don't typically call a lot of these activities strenuous exercise, but your heart doesn't care what we call them, it knows when your body is moving and responds," said study co-author Andrea LaCroix. She is a professor and chief of epidemiology at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science.

Advertisement
RELATED Sexual violence associated with high blood pressure in women

Just like walking and other forms of exercise, daily life movement improves blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, and it helps maintain a normal weight, all of which will boost heart health, added study author Steve Nguyen, a postdoctoral scholar at UCSD.

For the study, more than 5,400 women wore a device for up to a week to track how much time they spent sitting, sitting in a vehicle, standing still, engaging in daily life movements, walking or running. (Daily life movement was defined as getting dressed, preparing meals or gardening.) Computer algorithms helped researchers classify this data.

The women ranged in age from 63 to 97 and did not have heart disease when the study began. After about 6.5 years of follow-up, 616 were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease (268 had coronary heart disease, 253 had a stroke and 331 women died of heart or artery disease).

RELATED Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say

Women who spent more time standing and moving were less likely to develop heart disease and/or die from it, the findings showed.

And the more you do, the greater the benefits, the study authors found.

On average, women in the study clocked about 3.2 hours of daily movement and 9.6 hours of sitting time a day, so there is definitely room for improvement, LaCroix said.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Loneliness, social isolation raise heart disease risk in post-menopausal women

From the second your feet hit the floor in the morning until you get back into bed at night, everything counts.

"Think about all the things you like doing that involve movement and do more of them," Nguyen said.

Gardening or housework isn't necessarily a replacement for more vigorous forms of exercise, however. "My aunt doesn't like to walk but likes gardening, so it could be a replacement for her, but my mom loves to walk and garden, so gardening is extra movement for her," he explained.

The findings were published online Tuesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

"Every time you are not sitting, you are doing something, and all movement counts," said Dr. Laura DeFina, president and chief executive officer of The Cooper Institute in Dallas, who reviewed the findings.

"Housework, gardening and other activities of daily living aren't direct replacements for strenuous exercise, but they certainly add up and count," DeFina said.

The number one most important thing is not to be sedentary, she said.

More information

This American Heart Association infographic breaks down how much physical activity you should be getting.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Experts: New COVID-19 subvariant more contagious, perhaps harder to treat
Health News // 19 minutes ago
Experts: New COVID-19 subvariant more contagious, perhaps harder to treat
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Many experts are concerned that governments are loosening the reins on COVID-19 pandemic restrictions too soon as a new subvariant, BA.2, of Omicron begins to spread.
Vaping may damage teeth, gums, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Vaping may damage teeth, gums, study finds
Cigarette smoking is infamous for promoting gum disease, and now a new study adds to evidence that vaping also exacts a toll on the teeth and gums.
Expert urges prompt diagnosis, treatment of atrial fibrillation
Health News // 3 hours ago
Expert urges prompt diagnosis, treatment of atrial fibrillation
If you've been told you have the heart rhythm disorder known as atrial fibrillation (a-fib), you need to take it seriously, an expert emphasizes.
Study: Heart complication after COVID-19 vaccination rare in teens, young adults
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Heart complication after COVID-19 vaccination rare in teens, young adults
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Teens and young adults are less likely to develop a heart-related complication associated with COVID-19 after being vaccinated than they would be if they caught the virus, a study published by the Lancet said.
Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams
Health News // 15 hours ago
Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams
As winter winds leave your skin dry, cracked and prone to cuts and bleeding, a skin expert says you should resist the urge to use antibiotic creams or ointments.
Risk of second allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine is low, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Risk of second allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine is low, study finds
Among more than 1,300 patients who had a severe allergic reaction to a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, nearly 100% tolerated a second shot, the researchers found.
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- People who have been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer are not at increased risk for disease recurrence or death if they eat red or processed meat, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Construction workers may expose families to toxic metals
Health News // 17 hours ago
Construction workers may expose families to toxic metals
Construction workers may bring home more than the bacon -- they may also be exposing their families to toxic metals, a new study reveals.
Sexual violence associated with high blood pressure in women
Health News // 17 hours ago
Sexual violence associated with high blood pressure in women
Sexual assault and workplace sexual harassment may increase women's long-term risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, a new study suggests.
Exercise may improve memory among seniors, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise may improve memory among seniors, study shows
New research shows that when sedentary older adults started to exercise, they showed improvements in episodic memory, or the ability to vividly recall meaningful moments and events.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams
Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement