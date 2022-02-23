Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 1:00 AM

Expert urges prompt diagnosis, treatment of atrial fibrillation

By HealthDay News
Expert urges prompt diagnosis, treatment of atrial fibrillation
Medications are often the first line of treatment for atrial fibrillation and typically involve blood thinners to help prevent blood clots from forming, as well as medications to control heart rhythm. Photo by Andrei Rahalski/Shutterstock

If you've been told you have the heart rhythm disorder known as atrial fibrillation (a-fib), you need to take it seriously, an expert emphasizes.

"While a-fib itself isn't life-threatening, it can lead to a blood clot forming in the heart," said Dr. Christopher Rogers. He is a cardiac electrophysiologist with Penn State Health Medical Group-Berks Cardiology.

Advertisement

"If a blood clot leaves the heart and goes to the brain, it can cause a stroke," he explained in a Penn State news release.

Rogers also noted that a-fib "is a progressive disease, and as it advances, it's harder to treat. That's why we recommend people get diagnosed and treated sooner than later."

RELATED Breast cancer diagnosis linked to higher odds for atrial fibrillation

Medications are often the first line of treatment and typically involve blood thinners to help prevent blood clots from forming, as well as medications to control heart rhythm.

But medications alone may not be enough to manage a-fib in some people, so minimally invasive electrophysiology procedures may be needed. Rogers outlined three of the most common ones:

  • Cardioversion. It uses electric current delivered through paddles on the chest and sometimes the back to "shock" the heart into a normal rhythm.
  • Ablation. It's a procedure where the heart tissue that causes a-fib is disabled. A catheter is inserted through the groin and threaded up to the left atrium, the chamber of the heart where a-fib typically originates. It typically takes three months to determine if ablation has been effective. "Initial procedures carry a success rate of about 80%," Rogers said, but some patients may need more than one ablation for successful treatment.
  • Watchman. Another option is a small quarter-sized implant that's inserted into the left atrial appendage of the heart, where blood clots most often form. "People with Watchman can eventually discontinue blood thinners and still have the same level of protection from clotting," Rogers said.
Advertisement

Procedures to treat a-fib are elective, so patients considering them should talk with their healthcare provider and weigh the benefits and risks, he advised.

RELATED Study: Alcohol the primary atrial fibrillation trigger, but others exist

People with weaker hearts, chronic and persistent a-fib or enlarged hearts may have less chance of a successful outcome, Rogers noted.

More information

For more on a-fib, go to the American Heart Association.

RELATED Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Heart complication after COVID-19 vaccination rare in teens, young adults
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Heart complication after COVID-19 vaccination rare in teens, young adults
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Teens and young adults are less likely to develop a heart-related complication associated with COVID-19 after being vaccinated than they would be if they caught the virus, a study published by the Lancet said.
Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams
Health News // 12 hours ago
Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams
As winter winds leave your skin dry, cracked and prone to cuts and bleeding, a skin expert says you should resist the urge to use antibiotic creams or ointments.
Risk of second allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine is low, study finds
Health News // 13 hours ago
Risk of second allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine is low, study finds
Among more than 1,300 patients who had a severe allergic reaction to a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, nearly 100% tolerated a second shot, the researchers found.
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- People who have been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer are not at increased risk for disease recurrence or death if they eat red or processed meat, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Construction workers may expose families to toxic metals
Health News // 14 hours ago
Construction workers may expose families to toxic metals
Construction workers may bring home more than the bacon -- they may also be exposing their families to toxic metals, a new study reveals.
Sexual violence associated with high blood pressure in women
Health News // 14 hours ago
Sexual violence associated with high blood pressure in women
Sexual assault and workplace sexual harassment may increase women's long-term risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, a new study suggests.
Exercise may improve memory among seniors, study shows
Health News // 22 hours ago
Exercise may improve memory among seniors, study shows
New research shows that when sedentary older adults started to exercise, they showed improvements in episodic memory, or the ability to vividly recall meaningful moments and events.
Experimental drug shows promise for treating 'brittle bone' disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental drug shows promise for treating 'brittle bone' disease
An experimental drug may help build bone mass in some adults with a rare brittle-bone disease, a small preliminary study suggests.
Most parents would use CBD to treat a child, survey finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Most parents would use CBD to treat a child, survey finds
A new poll suggests that nearly three-quarters of U.S. parents think cannabidiol (CBD) products might be a good option for their kids when other meds don't work.
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Blocking an overactive signaling pathway in the brain during the first five weeks of life prevents mice from developing autism symptoms, a study published Monday by the journal JNeurosci found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams
Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams
Exercise may improve memory among seniors, study shows
Exercise may improve memory among seniors, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement