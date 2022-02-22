Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Exercise may improve memory among seniors, study shows

By HealthDay News
Exercise may improve memory among seniors, study shows
Exercise has shown promise in increasing brain health as people age, but when it comes to memory, studies have been mixed until now. Photo by qimono/Pixabay

Want to preserve all those precious memories, including your first kiss and how you felt the first time you got behind the wheel of a car?

If you do, start moving: New research shows that when sedentary older adults started to exercise, they showed improvements in episodic memory, or the ability to vividly recall meaningful moments and events.

Advertisement

These benefits were most pronounced among folks who weren't experiencing any memory loss yet, but everyone saw some benefit when they exercised consistently several times a week.

Episodic memory is the first to show changes in people living with Alzheimer's disease, said Dr. Neelum Aggarwal, a neurologist at Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center in Chicago, who was not involved in the new study.

RELATED COVID-19 survivors at higher risk for mental health problems up to year later

"As episodic memory is often tested in the physician office and is a complaint that is often cited by patients ... having a treatment plan that includes exercise is a positive and empowering way for patients to take care of their physical and brain health," she noted.

Advertisement

"Walking is the most underrated form of aerobic exercise, yet for many persons, is accessible, free to do and has multiple benefits beyond physical movement, namely reducing stress and enhancing well-being - all of which are important for brain health," Aggarwal said.

And you don't have to exercise every day, the study authors noted.

RELATED Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function

"Exercising for three times a week was enough to see a benefit, and it looks like it takes about four months to reap these benefits in episodic memory," said lead study author Sarah Aghjayan. She is a clinical and biological health psychology PhD student in the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh.

And this makes sense, Aghjayan said.

"We know that regular physical activity can improve and mood, improve your heart health, and impact your body weight, and all of these factors have an impact on brain and memory," Aghjayan explained.

RELATED Years of high blood pressure may increase risk for mental decline

Exercise has shown promise in increasing brain health as people age, but when it comes to memory, studies have been mixed until now, she noted.

For this latest study, Aghjayan and her colleagues reviewed 36 studies including 2,750 people (average age 71) who exercised for about 15 to 90 minutes three times a week for 18 to 39 weeks. Folks aged 55 to 68 showed the greatest improvements in memory when they exercised, the findings showed.

Advertisement

Still, some questions remain. "We don't know what intensity is needed to see these benefits," Aghjayan said.

Always get a green light from your doctor before embarking on a new exercise plan, and try to find something you enjoy doing so you will be more likely to stick with it, she advised.

"Our study looked at walking, dancing and swimming, but choose anything that piques and holds your interest, and choose something that a friend would want to do with you," Aghjayan suggested.

The findings were published online recently in the journal Communications Medicine.

"What's good for your heart is good for your brain," said Dr. Laura DeFina, president and chief executive officer of The Cooper Institute, in Dallas.

It's never too late to start exercising, said DeFina.

"If you are older than 50, you do want your doctor's approval if you are a complete non-exerciser or couch potato," she said.

The amount of exercise that most people in the new study reported falls just short of the current exercise guidelines, which call for at least 150 minutes to 300 minutes a week of moderate exercise, or 75 minutes to 150 minutes a week of vigorous exercise per week, she noted. But "anything is better than nothing, and all movement counts," DeFina said.

Advertisement

More information

Check out the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Experimental drug shows promise for treating 'brittle bone' disease
Health News // 2 hours ago
Experimental drug shows promise for treating 'brittle bone' disease
An experimental drug may help build bone mass in some adults with a rare brittle-bone disease, a small preliminary study suggests.
Most parents would use CBD to treat a child, survey finds
Health News // 11 hours ago
Most parents would use CBD to treat a child, survey finds
A new poll suggests that nearly three-quarters of U.S. parents think cannabidiol (CBD) products might be a good option for their kids when other meds don't work.
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Health News // 14 hours ago
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Blocking an overactive signaling pathway in the brain during the first five weeks of life prevents mice from developing autism symptoms, a study published Monday by the journal JNeurosci found.
New mothers faced challenges, had more quiet time during pandemic
Health News // 14 hours ago
New mothers faced challenges, had more quiet time during pandemic
While new mothers have faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had at least one positive impact, a new survey shows: They were able to have more quiet time with their newborns.
Scientists identify skin cell that may be key to better acne treatments
Health News // 15 hours ago
Scientists identify skin cell that may be key to better acne treatments
A type of skin cell that plays a significant role in fighting acne has been identified -- a finding researchers say could lead to new ways to treat the common skin ailment.
Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Health News // 16 hours ago
Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Researchers have discovered differences between the brains of girls and boys with autism that they say may improve diagnosis of the developmental disorder in girls.
Cancer patients at higher risk for death from COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Cancer patients at higher risk for death from COVID-19, study finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- People with cancer are more likely to suffer serious illness and die from COVID-19 than others infected with the virus, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Financial strain increases risk for death after heart attack, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Financial strain increases risk for death after heart attack, study finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Adults who experience stress related to their personal finances are up to twice as likely to die following a heart attack than those who worry less about money, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Eating vegetables may not help protect you against heart disease, according to a new study that's triggered strong reactions from critics.
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Health News // 1 day ago
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Outreach organizations such as Housing Works now offer free "test strips" that can spot even tiny amounts of fentanyl in a street drug.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement