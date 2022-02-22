Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 1:00 AM

Experimental drug shows promise for treating 'brittle bone' disease

By HealthDay News
Experimental drug shows promise for treating 'brittle bone' disease
When the researchers infused eight adult patients with a drug that inhibits the TGF-beta protein, five showed an increase in bone density. File Photo by Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock

An experimental drug may help build bone mass in some adults with a rare brittle-bone disease, a small preliminary study suggests.

The disease is called osteogenesis imperfecta. It's caused by defects in certain genes involved in making collagen -- a key protein in the body's connective tissue. Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is present at birth, and may leave children with soft bones that are deformed or break easily -- though the severity of the condition ranges widely.

Advertisement

While experts have known the culprit genes involved in osteogenesis imperfecta, the new study points to a mechanism in the disease process: overactivity in a protein called TGF-beta.

And when the researchers infused eight adult patients with a drug that inhibits the protein, five showed an increase in bone density.

RELATED Stem cells effective against rare bone disorder in trial with mice

The findings are preliminary, and much work remains ahead, stressed researcher Dr. Brendan Lee, a professor of molecular and human genetics at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Advertisement

"One has to be cautious," he said, "because more bone does not necessarily mean better bone."

But the broader hope is that by understanding the mechanisms of OI, better treatments -- possibly with benefits outside the bone -- can be developed, according to Lee.

RELATED Vitamin D alone doesn't prevent bone fractures, study shows

"This is not only a bone disease," he said. "This is a connective tissue disease."

Depending on the severity of the condition, people can also suffer unstable joints, weak muscles, skin that bruises easily, hearing loss or underdeveloped lungs.

At this point, Lee said, it is unknown whether the drug used in this study, called fresolimumab, can affect those kinds of symptoms.

RELATED Bone density loss symptoms appearing in younger patients

Osteogenesis imperfecta is rare, occurring in 1 out of every 10,000 to 20,000 births worldwide, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

There are no medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration specifically for the disease. But osteoporosis medications called bisphosphonates are a mainstay of treatment for children with osteogenesis imperfecta.

The drugs can increase kids' bone density and help them be more active, said Dr. Cathleen Raggio, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

But bisphosphonates are not specifically designed for OI. That means they target a symptom and not the disease process itself, said Raggio, who researches and treats osteogenesis imperfecta.

Advertisement

She agreed that having medications that target a "pathway" in the OI process could "treat the core problem, rather than symptoms."

Raggio, who was not involved in the new study, said she was "cautiously optimistic" about the findings. But like Lee, she stressed that much more work has to be done.

Larger studies of adults are needed, Raggio said, to look at the safety and longer-term effectiveness of fresolimumab -- and to better understand why some patients may respond, while others do not.

The study, published recently in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, involved two parts. First, the researchers analyzed bone tissue samples from a small group of children with and without the brittle bone disease.

In previous research, Lee's team had found that TGF-beta "signaling" is ramped up in lab mice with an OI-like condition. So they wanted to see whether that was true in human OI-affected bone.

It turned out that was the case.

Next, the researchers gave eight adult patients a single infusion of fresolimumab -- a lab-engineered antibody that inhibits TGF-beta. The drug has been under study as a treatment for certain cancers, among other conditions.

In bone, Lee explained, TGF-beta appears to be a "master orchestrator" of remodeling -- the continual process by which old bone is broken down and new bone is formed.

Advertisement

He and his colleagues found that five patients with more moderate OI showed increased bone density in the three to six months after the fresolimumab infusion. The three remaining patients, who had more severe disease, showed either no change or a decline in bone density.

Past research of fresolimumab for other conditions has turned up some potential risks, including bleeding and skin tumors.

In this study, patients had no serious side effects from the single infusion, according to Lee's team.

The research was supported by the Brittle Bone Disorders Consortium, and a research agreement with Sanofi Genzyme, the maker of fresolimumab.

The company will lead a larger trial of adults with osteogenesis imperfecta, to further test the drug's safety and effects on bone.

If adult studies prove positive, then the question will be whether the drug can benefit children with OI, too -- possibly added onto bisphosphonates, Raggio said.

For now, she said, parents should know that researchers are working on understanding the mechanisms of the disease, and translating that to treatment.

No one is saying fresolimumab, or any single drug, will be the answer to a complex disease like OI, Lee noted.

"Rarely in medicine does one size fit all," Lee said.

Advertisement

More information

The OI Foundation has more on osteogenesis imperfecta.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Most parents would use CBD to treat a child, survey finds
Health News // 9 hours ago
Most parents would use CBD to treat a child, survey finds
A new poll suggests that nearly three-quarters of U.S. parents think cannabidiol (CBD) products might be a good option for their kids when other meds don't work.
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Health News // 12 hours ago
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Blocking an overactive signaling pathway in the brain during the first five weeks of life prevents mice from developing autism symptoms, a study published Monday by the journal JNeurosci found.
New mothers faced challenges, had more quiet time during pandemic
Health News // 12 hours ago
New mothers faced challenges, had more quiet time during pandemic
While new mothers have faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had at least one positive impact, a new survey shows: They were able to have more quiet time with their newborns.
Scientists identify skin cell that may be key to better acne treatments
Health News // 13 hours ago
Scientists identify skin cell that may be key to better acne treatments
A type of skin cell that plays a significant role in fighting acne has been identified -- a finding researchers say could lead to new ways to treat the common skin ailment.
Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Health News // 14 hours ago
Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Researchers have discovered differences between the brains of girls and boys with autism that they say may improve diagnosis of the developmental disorder in girls.
Cancer patients at higher risk for death from COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Cancer patients at higher risk for death from COVID-19, study finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- People with cancer are more likely to suffer serious illness and die from COVID-19 than others infected with the virus, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Financial strain increases risk for death after heart attack, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Financial strain increases risk for death after heart attack, study finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Adults who experience stress related to their personal finances are up to twice as likely to die following a heart attack than those who worry less about money, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Health News // 15 hours ago
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Eating vegetables may not help protect you against heart disease, according to a new study that's triggered strong reactions from critics.
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Health News // 23 hours ago
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Outreach organizations such as Housing Works now offer free "test strips" that can spot even tiny amounts of fentanyl in a street drug.
Heart attack survivors may have lower risk for Parkinson's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Heart attack survivors may have lower risk for Parkinson's disease
A new study hints that heart attack survivors may have an unusual advantage over other people: a slightly lower risk of developing Parkinson's disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement