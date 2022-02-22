Watch Live
President Joe Biden gives update on Russia-Ukraine standoff as new sanctions loom
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 12:27 PM

Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams

By HealthDay News
Dermatologist warns against using unnecessary antibiotic creams
Topical antibiotics can irritate your skin and cause a painful and/or itchy rash called contact dermatitis. Photo by chezbeate/Pixabay

As winter winds leave your skin dry, cracked and prone to cuts and bleeding, a skin expert says you should resist the urge to use antibiotic creams or ointments.

While it might seem sensible to use antibiotic topicals to combat germs and prevent infection with cuts, they can irritate your skin even more and cause a painful and/or itchy rash called contact dermatitis, dermatologist Dr. Marcelyn Coley warned.

Advertisement

"In addition to causing irritation and a rash, the widespread use of antibiotics -- including in instances when they aren't needed -- has contributed to a major public health challenge known as antibiotic resistance," Coley said in an American Academy of Dermatology news release.

"Antibiotic resistance occurs when germs, such as bacteria, develop the ability to survive the drugs designed to kill them," she explained. "That means the germs continue to grow. This makes infections caused by antibiotic-resistant germs difficult -- and sometimes impossible -- to treat."

RELATED Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels

Most minor cuts and wounds, and even surgical wounds, do not require antibiotics, Coley said.

The only time antibiotics are typically needed is when there is an infection. Signs of infection include: pus, pain, yellow crusts, red or purple skin, reddish streaks, swelling or warmth, feeling very hot or cold, or fever.

Advertisement

If your wound doesn't have any signs of an infection, skip the antibiotics and take the following steps instead, Coley advised:

  • Keep your skin injury clean. Wash your hands before touching the wound, and gently wash the wound daily with mild soap and water to keep out germs. As long as the wound is cleaned daily, an antibiotic ointment isn't needed.
  • Apply plain petroleum jelly to keep the wound moist. Use petroleum jelly from a tube instead of a jar to prevent spreading dirt and bacteria.
  • Keep your wound covered with an adhesive bandage. For large scrapes, sores or burns, hydrogel or silicone gel sheets may be better.
RELATED Lower-cost formulations of prescription drugs could cut costs by 40%, study finds

"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of all antibiotics used in the U.S. are not needed," Coley said. "If you injure your skin and have questions about how to treat it, talk to a board-certified dermatologist."

More information

For more on treating common household injuries, see the American Academy of Family Physicians.

RELATED Hepatitis C drug may reduce antibiotic resistance, researchers say

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Risk of second allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine is low, study finds
Health News // 54 minutes ago
Risk of second allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine is low, study finds
Among more than 1,300 patients who had a severe allergic reaction to a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, nearly 100% tolerated a second shot, the researchers found.
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Red and processed meats don't raise risk for death, recurrence in colon cancer
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- People who have been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer are not at increased risk for disease recurrence or death if they eat red or processed meat, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Construction workers may expose families to toxic metals
Health News // 2 hours ago
Construction workers may expose families to toxic metals
Construction workers may bring home more than the bacon -- they may also be exposing their families to toxic metals, a new study reveals.
Sexual violence associated with high blood pressure in women
Health News // 2 hours ago
Sexual violence associated with high blood pressure in women
Sexual assault and workplace sexual harassment may increase women's long-term risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, a new study suggests.
Exercise may improve memory among seniors, study shows
Health News // 10 hours ago
Exercise may improve memory among seniors, study shows
New research shows that when sedentary older adults started to exercise, they showed improvements in episodic memory, or the ability to vividly recall meaningful moments and events.
Experimental drug shows promise for treating 'brittle bone' disease
Health News // 12 hours ago
Experimental drug shows promise for treating 'brittle bone' disease
An experimental drug may help build bone mass in some adults with a rare brittle-bone disease, a small preliminary study suggests.
Most parents would use CBD to treat a child, survey finds
Health News // 20 hours ago
Most parents would use CBD to treat a child, survey finds
A new poll suggests that nearly three-quarters of U.S. parents think cannabidiol (CBD) products might be a good option for their kids when other meds don't work.
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Blocking an overactive signaling pathway in the brain during the first five weeks of life prevents mice from developing autism symptoms, a study published Monday by the journal JNeurosci found.
New mothers faced challenges, had more quiet time during pandemic
Health News // 23 hours ago
New mothers faced challenges, had more quiet time during pandemic
While new mothers have faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had at least one positive impact, a new survey shows: They were able to have more quiet time with their newborns.
Scientists identify skin cell that may be key to better acne treatments
Health News // 1 day ago
Scientists identify skin cell that may be key to better acne treatments
A type of skin cell that plays a significant role in fighting acne has been identified -- a finding researchers say could lead to new ways to treat the common skin ailment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement