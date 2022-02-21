Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 12:48 PM

Scientists identify skin cell that may be key to better acne treatments

By HealthDay News
Scientists identify skin cell that may be key to better acne treatments
Hair follicles have been known to be major factors in acne development, but a new study suggests that other skin cells may have a larger impact. Photo by Kjerstin_Michaela/Pixabay

A type of skin cell that plays a significant role in fighting acne has been identified -- a finding researchers say could lead to new ways to treat the common skin ailment

Hair follicles have been known to be major factors in acne development, but this study suggests that other skin cells may have a larger impact.

Advertisement

"These findings may transform the way we treat acne," said study author Dr. Richard Gallo, professor and chairman of dermatology at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

"Previously, it was thought that hair follicles were most important for acne to develop," Gallo said in a university news release. "In this study, we looked at the cells outside of the hair follicle and found they had a major effect on controlling bacteria and the development of acne."

RELATED Genetic variants could hold the key to treatments for acne

The cells -- called fibroblasts -- are common in connective tissues throughout the body.

First author Alan O'Neill, a project scientist at UC San Diego, said the researchers specifically looked at the role of these cells, which typically provide structural support in the skin's deeper layers.

"What we uncovered instead was that these cells were activated to produce large amounts of an important antimicrobial, cathelicidin, in response to acne-causing bacteria called Cutibacterium acnes," O'Neill said.

Advertisement
RELATED Milk chocolate, dairy and fatty foods tied to acne in adults

The study, which included examination of skin biopsies from acne patients and research in lab mice, was published recently in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

"Cathelicidin being so highly expressed in acne biopsy tissue was a very interesting finding to us," Gallo said. "Knowing this will be helpful in developing a more targeted therapy to treat acne."

O'Neill said the findings could help scientists identify treatments that target the fibroblast's ability to produce cathelicidin, "thus creating a therapeutic for acne that would be more selective with potentially less harmful side effects."

RELATED E-cigarette devices, juices pose varied health risks to skin

Although acne affects up to 50 million Americans each year, it is one of the least studied skin diseases.

More information

There's more about acne and treatments at the American Academy of Dermatology.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Health News // 14 minutes ago
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Blocking an overactive signaling pathway in the brain during the first five weeks of life prevents mice from developing autism symptoms, a study published Monday by the journal JNeurosci found.
New mothers faced challenges, had more quiet time during pandemic
Health News // 18 minutes ago
New mothers faced challenges, had more quiet time during pandemic
While new mothers have faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had at least one positive impact, a new survey shows: They were able to have more quiet time with their newborns.
Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Health News // 2 hours ago
Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Researchers have discovered differences between the brains of girls and boys with autism that they say may improve diagnosis of the developmental disorder in girls.
Cancer patients at higher risk for death from COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Cancer patients at higher risk for death from COVID-19, study finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- People with cancer are more likely to suffer serious illness and die from COVID-19 than others infected with the virus, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Financial strain increases risk for death after heart attack, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Financial strain increases risk for death after heart attack, study finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Adults who experience stress related to their personal finances are up to twice as likely to die following a heart attack than those who worry less about money, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Eating vegetables may not help protect you against heart disease, according to a new study that's triggered strong reactions from critics.
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Health News // 10 hours ago
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Outreach organizations such as Housing Works now offer free "test strips" that can spot even tiny amounts of fentanyl in a street drug.
Heart attack survivors may have lower risk for Parkinson's disease
Health News // 12 hours ago
Heart attack survivors may have lower risk for Parkinson's disease
A new study hints that heart attack survivors may have an unusual advantage over other people: a slightly lower risk of developing Parkinson's disease.
Abbott recalls infant formula powders tied to infections
Health News // 2 days ago
Abbott recalls infant formula powders tied to infections
Several powdered infant formula products have been recalled by Abbott Inc., following reports of four infants developing bacterial infections after consuming the products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency room visits related to eating disorders among adolescents doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to pre-pandemic levels, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement