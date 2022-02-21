Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 1:43 PM

Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Antibiotic found to prevent autism development in mice, study says
Researchers have identified potential treatment targets for preventing autism development in newborns. Photo by ramosiquitios/Pixabay

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Blocking an overactive signaling pathway in the brain during the first five weeks of life prevents mice from developing autism symptoms, a study published Monday by the journal JNeurosci found.

Mice treated with the drug rapamycin early in life did not develop symptoms, the data showed.

Advertisement

The drug, an antibiotic that has been sold under the brand name Sirolimus, among others, works by blocking mTOR signaling, a pathway in the brain and central nervous system involved in cell growth and development, the researchers said.

Abnormal signaling in this pathway has been found in people and animals with tuberous sclerosis complex, a neurodevelopmental disorder closely linked with autism spectrum disorder, they said.

RELATED Mouse study may offer hope for autism

Treatment administered during critical periods of child development could prevent autism symptoms from ever manifesting, researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas said.

Because tuberous sclerosis complex often is diagnosed in humans, defining these critical periods may provide an opportunity to prevent development of autism behaviors, the researchers said.

Advertisement

After four weeks of treatment, starting at one week of life, mice displayed normal social behaviors and normal brain cell activity -- even after four weeks without treatment, according to the researchers.

RELATED Rare syndrome causing intellectual disability identified

Earlier research by this same team identified periods of early life during which treatment with rapamycin could help prevent the development of autism spectrum disorder, a developmental disorder that causes problems with social interaction and communication.

The disorder affects one in 44 children born in the United States, according to Autism Speaks.

In a separate study published last week by the journal Genome Biology, researchers identified a genetic mutation in the placentas of newborns later diagnosed with autism.

RELATED Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'

Their research also connected the mutated gene with maternal early prenatal vitamin use and placental oxygen levels, suggesting that steps taken early in fetal or newborn development could help prevent the disorder, they said.

The placenta supports fetal development in the uterus by regulating oxygen supply and metabolism and providing critical hormones and brain cells. During pregnancy, the fetus may experience oxidative stress, an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in the body that is common in normal brain development.

However, in some cases, exposure to environmental factors such as air pollution and pesticides can lead to excessive oxidative stress, which can lead to cell and tissue damage or delayed development, the researchers said.

Advertisement

They studied the development of 204 children born to mothers who had at least one older child with autism and were considered at higher risk for having another child with the disorder.

When these children were born, the mothers' placentas were collected and preserved for future analysis, said the researchers, who extracted and quantified the DNA from the placenta tissue.

These children were then assessed for the disorder at age 3. In their analysis of placenta tissue, the researchers identified mutations in a region of chromosome 22 not previously linked with autism, they said.

They also spotted a new gene in the region called LOC105373085, which they renamed NHIP, or neuronal hypoxia inducible, placenta associated.

In subsequent experiments, they found that NHIP is activated in neurons after hypoxia, a state of low oxygen levels, and regulates other gene pathways with functions in brain development and response to oxidative stress, they said.

"We found that the NHIP gene is active in the brain, responsive to oxidative stress, and influences expression of other known genes associated with autism," study co-author Janine LaSalle said in a press release.

"In most pregnancies, the placenta experiences some inevitable levels of stress, [and] we think that NHIP is there to buffer the effects of excessive oxidative stress," said LaSalle, a professor of microbiology and immunology at UC Davis Health in California.

Advertisement

This is important because in the placenta, hypoxia triggers placental cell division to make further contact with maternal blood vessels to supply enough oxygen for the developing brain, she said.

Conversely, NHIP was less activated in the placentas and brains of children later diagnosed with autism, which means the gene may help prevent the disorder from developing, she and her colleagues said.

The use of prenatal vitamins, which are high in folic acid and can reduce oxidative stress, during the first month of pregnancy showed a significant protective effect among individuals with genetic differences in NHIP region, the researchers said.

As a result, taking prenatal vitamins in the first month of pregnancy seems to provide essential metabolic elements to counteract the genetic inheritance of differences that may lead to autism development, they said.

"We found that taking a prenatal vitamin is essential when planning a pregnancy," LaSalle said.

"Findings from our study provide key insights that may help in identifying newborns more likely to develop autism and getting them into an earlier intervention or just knowing to watch them sooner," she said.

Latest Headlines

New mothers faced challenges, had more quiet time during pandemic
Health News // 14 minutes ago
New mothers faced challenges, had more quiet time during pandemic
While new mothers have faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had at least one positive impact, a new survey shows: They were able to have more quiet time with their newborns.
Scientists identify skin cell that may be key to better acne treatments
Health News // 1 hour ago
Scientists identify skin cell that may be key to better acne treatments
A type of skin cell that plays a significant role in fighting acne has been identified -- a finding researchers say could lead to new ways to treat the common skin ailment.
Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Health News // 2 hours ago
Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Researchers have discovered differences between the brains of girls and boys with autism that they say may improve diagnosis of the developmental disorder in girls.
Cancer patients at higher risk for death from COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Cancer patients at higher risk for death from COVID-19, study finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- People with cancer are more likely to suffer serious illness and die from COVID-19 than others infected with the virus, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Financial strain increases risk for death after heart attack, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Financial strain increases risk for death after heart attack, study finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Adults who experience stress related to their personal finances are up to twice as likely to die following a heart attack than those who worry less about money, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Eating vegetables may not help protect you against heart disease, according to a new study that's triggered strong reactions from critics.
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Health News // 10 hours ago
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Outreach organizations such as Housing Works now offer free "test strips" that can spot even tiny amounts of fentanyl in a street drug.
Heart attack survivors may have lower risk for Parkinson's disease
Health News // 12 hours ago
Heart attack survivors may have lower risk for Parkinson's disease
A new study hints that heart attack survivors may have an unusual advantage over other people: a slightly lower risk of developing Parkinson's disease.
Abbott recalls infant formula powders tied to infections
Health News // 2 days ago
Abbott recalls infant formula powders tied to infections
Several powdered infant formula products have been recalled by Abbott Inc., following reports of four infants developing bacterial infections after consuming the products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency room visits related to eating disorders among adolescents doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to pre-pandemic levels, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement