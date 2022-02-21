Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 11:45 AM

Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys

By HealthDay News
Autism appears differently in brains of girls, boys
Girls with autism had different patterns of connectivity from the boys with autism in several brain centers, including motor, language and visuospatial attention systems, researchers found. Photo by nito/Shutterstock

Researchers have discovered differences between the brains of girls and boys with autism that they say may improve diagnosis of the developmental disorder in girls.

"We detected significant differences between the brains of boys and girls with autism, and obtained individualized predictions of clinical symptoms in girls," said study senior author Vinod Menon, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at Stanford University.

Advertisement

"We know that camouflaging of symptoms is a major challenge in the diagnosis of autism in girls, resulting in diagnostic and treatment delays," Menon said in a university news release.

In the study, he and his university colleagues used artificial intelligence to analyze MRI brain scans from 637 boys and 136 girls with autism worldwide.

RELATED Autism, ADHD associated with higher risk for early death

Girls had different patterns of connectivity from the boys in several brain centers, including motor, language and visuospatial attention systems. The largest differences between the sexes were in a group of motor areas.

Among girls, the differences in motor centers were linked to the severity of their motor symptoms. Girls whose brain patterns were most similar to boys tended to have the most significant motor symptoms of autism.

The researchers also identified language areas that differed between boys and girls, and noted that previous studies have found greater language impairments in boys with autism than in girls with autism.

Advertisement
RELATED Children with insomnia at higher risk for sleep problems as adults, study finds

The brain differences between girls and boys with autism were not seen in youngsters without the condition.

The study was published online Feb. 15 in the British Journal of Psychiatry.

Autism is diagnosed in four times as many boys as girls, and most autism research has focused on males, the researchers noted.

RELATED Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'

"When a condition is described in a biased way, the diagnostic methods are biased," study lead author Kaustubh Supekar, clinical assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, said in the release. "This study suggests we need to think differently."

Girls with autism generally have fewer repetitive behaviors than boys, which may contribute to delays in diagnosing the condition, according to the researchers.

"Knowing that males and females don't present the same way, both behaviorally and neurologically, is very compelling," said Dr. Lawrence Fung, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences who treats patients with autism at Stanford. He was not part of the study.

"If the treatments can be done at the right time, it makes a big, big difference," said Fung. "The consequences are really serious if they are not getting diagnoses early."

More information

For more on autism, go to the Autism Society.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Cancer patients at higher risk for death from COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Cancer patients at higher risk for death from COVID-19, study finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- People with cancer are more likely to suffer serious illness and die from COVID-19 than others infected with the virus, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Financial strain increases risk for death after heart attack, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Financial strain increases risk for death after heart attack, study finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Adults who experience stress related to their personal finances are up to twice as likely to die following a heart attack than those who worry less about money, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Eating vegetables may not help protect you against heart disease, according to a new study that's triggered strong reactions from critics.
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Health News // 9 hours ago
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Outreach organizations such as Housing Works now offer free "test strips" that can spot even tiny amounts of fentanyl in a street drug.
Heart attack survivors may have lower risk for Parkinson's disease
Health News // 11 hours ago
Heart attack survivors may have lower risk for Parkinson's disease
A new study hints that heart attack survivors may have an unusual advantage over other people: a slightly lower risk of developing Parkinson's disease.
Abbott recalls infant formula powders tied to infections
Health News // 2 days ago
Abbott recalls infant formula powders tied to infections
Several powdered infant formula products have been recalled by Abbott Inc., following reports of four infants developing bacterial infections after consuming the products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency room visits related to eating disorders among adolescents doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to pre-pandemic levels, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Study: Political affiliation spurred hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin use for COVID-19
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Political affiliation spurred hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin use for COVID-19
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Regions of the United States that voted Republican in the 2020 presidential election saw far more more hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin prescriptions written for people with COVID-19 than in Democratic areas.
Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Treatment with the dewormer drug ivermectin failed to prevent patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 from progressing to serious illness, a study published Friday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Health News // 3 days ago
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
There's scant clinical evidence that supplements like black cohosh, soy isoflavone, Swedish pollen, magnolia bark and melatonin provide effective relief for menopause symptoms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
Study finds no heart benefits from vegetables, stirs controversy
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
'Party drug' test strips may help prevent fentanyl overdoses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement