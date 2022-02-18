Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 18, 2022 / 2:42 PM

CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic

By Brian P. Dunleavy
CDC: Children's ER visits for eating disorders, self-harm spike during pandemic
Emergency room visits related to eating disorders among adolescents doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared with pre-pandemic levels, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency room visits related to eating disorders among adolescents doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to pre-pandemic levels, data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed.

Similarly, trips to the ER due to injuries caused by "self-harm" among people ages 12 to 17 years rose by 50% or more over 2019 figures in each of the three years impacted by the pandemic, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the data showed.

Advertisement

Visits related to symptoms of mental health disorders in this age group increased by up to 60% over the same period, while those related to drug poisonings, or overdoses, spiked by up to 70%, the agency said.

These increases occurred despite an overall decline in ER visits among children and teens age 17 years and younger nationally since the start of the pandemic, it said.

RELATED Suicides by drug overdose rising among teens, young adults, seniors

Pediatric ER visits dropped by 51% in 2020, 22% in 2021 and 23% in January of this year, compared with 2019 levels, according to the CDC.

"Although there was some variation by pandemic year, increases in visits with certain injuries ... are consistent with reports of increased [drug] overdose and violence outcomes during the pandemic," the CDC researchers wrote.

Advertisement

"Factors affecting caregivers, including unavailable or unpredictable childcare, illness, financial hardship, and mental health concerns, might increase children and adolescents' vulnerabilities," they said.

RELATED Remote learning during pandemic leads to negative behavior in kids, study finds

Among children age 4 years and younger, ER visits related to marijuana consumption -- accidental or otherwise -- more than tripled between March 2020 and January of this year, compared with 2019 levels, according to the CDC.

Over the same period, ER visits due to firearm injuries among children in this age group increased four-fold, the agency said.

Children ages 5 to 11 years also saw ER visits related to marijuana consumption triple during the pandemic, while firearm injury visits doubled, it said.

RELATED Teen screen time doubled during pandemic, making mental health worse

ER visits related to self-harm injuries in this age group increased by up to 60% between 2020 and early 2022, compared with pre-pandemic levels, the data showed.

"Children and adolescents' loss of parents or other caregivers, increases in other adversities and disruptions in daily routine because of the COVID-19 pandemic might also increase [their] behavioral health concerns and unhealthy coping behaviors," the CDC researchers wrote.

"Strengthening supports to reduce family stress, enhancing access to services and resources, safe storage of firearms ... and limiting accessibility to drugs ... can help address these factors," they said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Abbott recalls infant formula powders tied to infections
Health News // 27 minutes ago
Abbott recalls infant formula powders tied to infections
Several powdered infant formula products have been recalled by Abbott Inc., following reports of four infants developing bacterial infections after consuming the products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
Study: Political affiliation spurred hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin use for COVID-19
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Political affiliation spurred hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin use for COVID-19
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Regions of the United States that voted Republican in the 2020 presidential election saw far more more hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin prescriptions written for people with COVID-19 than in Democratic areas.
Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Treatment with the dewormer drug ivermectin failed to prevent patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 from progressing to serious illness, a study published Friday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
Health News // 4 hours ago
Most supplements touted for menopause aren't effective, experts say
There's scant clinical evidence that supplements like black cohosh, soy isoflavone, Swedish pollen, magnolia bark and melatonin provide effective relief for menopause symptoms.
Analysis finds toxic chemicals in fracking wastewater
Health News // 5 hours ago
Analysis finds toxic chemicals in fracking wastewater
The wastewater produced by the fracking process is loaded with toxic and cancer-causing contaminants that threaten both people and wildlife, according to new research.
Researchers identify proteins that may be key to cystic fibrosis treatment
Health News // 6 hours ago
Researchers identify proteins that may be key to cystic fibrosis treatment
Hundreds of new proteins that may be linked to cystic fibrosis have been identified by researchers and could point the way to better treatments for people with the genetic disease.
Autism, ADHD associated with higher risk for early death
Health News // 12 hours ago
Autism, ADHD associated with higher risk for early death
Young people with autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a higher risk of dying early from a range of causes, a new research review suggests.
COVID-19 can affect mental health in year after recovery
Health News // 14 hours ago
COVID-19 can affect mental health in year after recovery
COVID-19 can take a heavy toll on the body, but new research shows that patients are also 60% more likely to suffer lingering mental and emotional woes in the year following their infection.
Unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors 5 times more likely to get reinfected
Health News // 1 day ago
Unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors 5 times more likely to get reinfected
After you have recovered from COVID-19, getting at least one dose of a vaccine provides added protection against reinfection, Israeli researchers report.
Study: Many long-term care facilities' surfaces haver disease-causing bacteria
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Many long-term care facilities' surfaces haver disease-causing bacteria
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- More than 90% of "high-touch" surfaces in long-term care facilities are contaminated with fecal matter and other potential sources of infectious disease spread, a study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Ivermectin does not prevent severe COVID-19, study finds
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
mRNA vaccine approach could boost bone regeneration, study finds
mRNA vaccine approach could boost bone regeneration, study finds
Unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors 5 times more likely to get reinfected
Unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors 5 times more likely to get reinfected
COVID-19 survivors at higher risk for mental health problems up to year later
COVID-19 survivors at higher risk for mental health problems up to year later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement