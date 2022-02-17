Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 1:00 AM

Type 2 diabetes associated with higher risk for ovarian cysts

By HealthDay News
Type 2 diabetes associated with higher risk for ovarian cysts
When a child with PCOS is also overweight or obese, lifestyle modifications such as diet and exercise are recommended. Photo by bikeriderlondon/Shutterstock

Here's yet another consequence of America's childhood obesity epidemic: New research shows that girls with Type 2 diabetes can set themselves up for developing a condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

PCOS occurs when a woman's ovaries or adrenal glands produce more male hormones than normal, and its many symptoms include painful cysts on the ovaries, irregular periods, excessive hair growth, acne, weight gain and infertility.

Advertisement

Exactly how Type 2 diabetes and PCOS are linked isn't fully understood yet.

"There's more work to be done to explore the genetic, epigenetic and environmental factors that can explain this association," said study author Dr. M. Constantine Samaan. He's an associate professor of pediatrics at McMaster University and McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

RELATED Benign ovarian cysts should not be removed, study suggests

Insulin resistance likely plays a central role in both conditions, Samaan said. When the body doesn't respond well to insulin, blood sugar can build up in your bloodstream, eventually leading to Type 2 diabetes. Many women with PCOS are also insulin-resistant.

Samaan and his colleagues conducted a review to get a better handle on the risk of PCOS in girls with Type 2 diabetes. Just shy of 20% of 470 girls with Type 2 diabetes from six studies conducted across several countries had PCOS. That rate is at least twice as high as it is in the general adolescent population, he noted.

Advertisement

"Previously, we knew that some girls with Type 2 diabetes can develop PCOS, and our paper defines the specific global prevalence of PCOS in Type 2 diabetes in girls," Samaan said.

RELATED Most simple ovarian cysts require no treatment, surveillance

Awareness of PCOS risk is the key, he said. "Girls with Type 2 diabetes need to be counseled about the risk of PCOS, and patients need to share information with their providers about irregular periods, acne or excessive hair growth, to allow appropriate investigations and treatments to be implemented," Samaan said.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Dr. Laurie Cohen, chief of the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore in New York City, points out that it's a two-way street when it comes to Type 2 diabetes and PCOS.

RELATED Study shows 'artificial pancreas' may be safe, effective for kids with diabetes

"Individuals with PCOS are at increased risk for metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes, so should be screened for these conditions, and individuals with obesity or Type 2 diabetes mellitus should be screened for PCOS," she said.

Treating PCOS can ease many of its symptoms, said Cohen, who has no ties to the new research.

In adolescents, the first line of treatment for PCOS is usually a combined oral contraceptive pill, she said. "If the excessive hair growth doesn't improve, an anti-androgen medication may be added," Cohen said.

Advertisement

When a child with PCOS is also overweight or obese, lifestyle modifications such as diet and exercise are recommended. "Sometimes a medication called metformin is used if there is prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes," Cohen explained.

More information

Nemours Children's Health has more on PCOS in tweens and teens.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 survivors at higher risk for mental health problems up to year later
Health News // 6 hours ago
COVID-19 survivors at higher risk for mental health problems up to year later
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- People have had COVID-19 are at higher risk for mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, drug and alcohol use disorders and sleep disturbances, a study published Wednesday by the BMJ found.
COVID-19 antibodies improve over time, study shows
Health News // 10 hours ago
COVID-19 antibodies improve over time, study shows
Antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 grow more effective in the months after a person gets the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new study.
mRNA vaccine approach could boost bone regeneration, study finds
Health News // 11 hours ago
mRNA vaccine approach could boost bone regeneration, study finds
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Using mRNA technology, the same approach used in two of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States, may help broken bones heal more effectively, a study published by the journal Science Advances found.
Britain will open COVID-19 vaccination to children ages 5 to 11 in April
Health News // 11 hours ago
Britain will open COVID-19 vaccination to children ages 5 to 11 in April
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- All children ages 5 to 11 in Britain will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine in April.
Poor dental health puts children with heart conditions at risk
Health News // 12 hours ago
Poor dental health puts children with heart conditions at risk
Kids with heart conditions are more likely than their peers to have frequent cavities, toothaches or bleeding gums, a new U.S. government study finds.
Cancer patients may be more susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation
Health News // 12 hours ago
Cancer patients may be more susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation
Cancer patients who are currently receiving treatment are more likely to believe COVID-19 lies than cancer survivors who've completed treatment and people who've never had cancer, a new study says.
Turkish man tests positive for COVID-19 for record 14 months
Health News // 13 hours ago
Turkish man tests positive for COVID-19 for record 14 months
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A middle-aged Turkish man with leukemia has tested positive for COVID-19 continuously over 14 months, setting a record for the longest continuous infection in Turkey.
Poor neighborhoods linked to delayed access to appendicitis care in kids, study finds
Health News // 14 hours ago
Poor neighborhoods linked to delayed access to appendicitis care in kids, study finds
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Children living in neighborhoods with lower-quality schools and housing, high crime, and limited economic opportunities are more likely to develop complicated appendicitis, an indication of delayed access to surgery.
Many haven't rescheduled healthcare delayed by COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 15 hours ago
Many haven't rescheduled healthcare delayed by COVID-19 pandemic
Many of the nearly one-third of older Americans who had a medical procedure, primary care visit or dental appointment canceled or postponed due to COVID still haven't received that care, a new poll finds.
Poor food labeling may lead to allergic reactions to sesame
Health News // 15 hours ago
Poor food labeling may lead to allergic reactions to sesame
Sesame isn't declared on more than half of food products that contain it, which could put some people at risk for an allergic reaction, researchers warn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Sex can benefit overall health in senior years
Sex can benefit overall health in senior years
COVID-19 antibodies improve over time, study shows
COVID-19 antibodies improve over time, study shows
mRNA vaccine approach could boost bone regeneration, study finds
mRNA vaccine approach could boost bone regeneration, study finds
Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement