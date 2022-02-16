Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 1:59 PM

Britain will open COVID-19 vaccination to children ages 5 to 11 in April

By Rich Klein
1/2
Britain will open COVID-19 vaccination to children ages 5 to 11 in April
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Wednesday that the offer of a COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 was "non-urgent." 
File photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- All children ages of 5 to 11 in Britain will soon have access to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) had recommended the action but described it as a "non-urgent offer."

Advertisement

"The NHS (National Health Service) will prepare to extend this non-urgent offer to all children during April so parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus," said Sajid Javid, the United Kingdom's health secretary.

U.K. regulators first approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December for those ages 5 to 11 but the rollout has been slow.

"We have carefully considered all the available data and reached the decision that there is robust evidence to support a positive benefit-risk for children in this age group," Dr. June Raine, chief executive of Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said at the time.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October authorized the emergency use of its vaccine for children in the same age group.

Read More

Report into 'partygate' finds 'serious failures' in British PM Boris Johnson's leadership COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy protects newborns, study shows Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster improves vaccine effectiveness, study finds

Latest Headlines

mRNA vaccine approach could boost bone regeneration, study finds
Health News // 33 minutes ago
mRNA vaccine approach could boost bone regeneration, study finds
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Using mRNA technology, the same approach used in two of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States, may help broken bones heal more effectively, a study published by the journal Science Advances found.
Poor dental health puts children with heart conditions at risk
Health News // 1 hour ago
Poor dental health puts children with heart conditions at risk
Kids with heart conditions are more likely than their peers to have frequent cavities, toothaches or bleeding gums, a new U.S. government study finds.
Cancer patients may be more susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation
Health News // 1 hour ago
Cancer patients may be more susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation
Cancer patients who are currently receiving treatment are more likely to believe COVID-19 lies than cancer survivors who've completed treatment and people who've never had cancer, a new study says.
Turkish man tests positive for COVID-19 for record 14 months
Health News // 2 hours ago
Turkish man tests positive for COVID-19 for record 14 months
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A middle-aged Turkish man with leukemia has tested positive for COVID-19 continuously over 14 months, setting a record for the longest continuous infection in Turkey.
Poor neighborhoods linked to delayed access to appendicitis care in kids, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Poor neighborhoods linked to delayed access to appendicitis care in kids, study finds
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Children living in neighborhoods with lower-quality schools and housing, high crime, and limited economic opportunities are more likely to develop complicated appendicitis, an indication of delayed access to surgery.
Many haven't rescheduled healthcare delayed by COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 4 hours ago
Many haven't rescheduled healthcare delayed by COVID-19 pandemic
Many of the nearly one-third of older Americans who had a medical procedure, primary care visit or dental appointment canceled or postponed due to COVID still haven't received that care, a new poll finds.
Poor food labeling may lead to allergic reactions to sesame
Health News // 5 hours ago
Poor food labeling may lead to allergic reactions to sesame
Sesame isn't declared on more than half of food products that contain it, which could put some people at risk for an allergic reaction, researchers warn.
CPAP may not benefit people older than 80 with sleep apnea
Health News // 12 hours ago
CPAP may not benefit people older than 80 with sleep apnea
New research suggests CPAP to help people with sleep apnea breathe better at night might not make any difference for patients over 80.
Study: Intolerance to cholesterol-lowering drug 'overestimated'
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: Intolerance to cholesterol-lowering drug 'overestimated'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Patients' intolerance to cholesterol-lowering statin drugs are "overestimated" and "over-diagnosed," a new study found.
Disney World to begin making face coverings optional for fully-vaccinated guests
Health News // 19 hours ago
Disney World to begin making face coverings optional for fully-vaccinated guests
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Walt Disney World Resort will begin making facial coverings optional for guests who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, the company said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Sex can benefit overall health in senior years
Sex can benefit overall health in senior years
Emergency calls rise as children mistake pot edibles for treats
Emergency calls rise as children mistake pot edibles for treats
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Study: Intolerance to cholesterol-lowering drug 'overestimated'
Study: Intolerance to cholesterol-lowering drug 'overestimated'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement