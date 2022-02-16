Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 11:50 AM

Turkish man tests positive for COVID-19 for record 14 months

By Rich Klein

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A middle-aged Turkish man with leukemia has tested positive for COVID-19 continuously over 14 months, setting a record for the longest continuous infection in Turkey.

Muzaffer Kayasan, 56, has received a positive test result 78 consecutive times and has not been permitted to be in physical contact with his family or venture outside for more than a year. Turkish law states that anyone who tests positive must self-isolate for seven days.

Advertisement

Since first testing positive in November 2020, he has spent nine months in the hospital and five months at home.

Kayasan said that his wife and son visit while adhering to safety protocols.

RELATED COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record

The son, Gokhan Kayasan, made light of the situation when he said: "We kept saying how positive he is and now the guy turned positive (from COVID) and can't go back to negative. "

"When they first told me I have COVID-19, since I have leukemia, I thought to myself this must be my destiny. This will kill me," Kayasan said in a Global News video report posted to YouTube. "Indeed, it almost killed me. At one stage my weight was below 50 kilograms (110 pounds). This is very difficult to explain."

Advertisement

He expressed sadness that he can only see his grandchildren mostly through a window.

RELATED FDA approves emergency use of Eli Lilly COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment

"Is there anything beyond this? Not really. Therefore, God forbid anyone else go through this. I am going through very difficult times," he said.

Dr. Cagri Buke, an infectious diseases specialist at Taksim hospital in Istanbul, said: "Because we cannot do a viral culture test, we cannot say for sure whether this virus is still active or not. However, there is a 99% possibility that this virus is no longer active and therefore is not contagious."

According to a May 2021 report by The Whitehead Institute, repeat positive tests might be caused by a process called reverse transcription, in which genetic sequences from the virus integrate into the host cell genome.

RELATED Chinese researchers develop 4-minute COVID-19 test

Latest Headlines

Cancer patients may be more susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation
Health News // 13 minutes ago
Cancer patients may be more susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation
Cancer patients who are currently receiving treatment are more likely to believe COVID-19 lies than cancer survivors who've completed treatment and people who've never had cancer, a new study says.
Poor neighborhoods linked to delayed access to appendicitis care in kids, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Poor neighborhoods linked to delayed access to appendicitis care in kids, study finds
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Children living in neighborhoods with lower-quality schools and housing, high crime, and limited economic opportunities are more likely to develop complicated appendicitis, an indication of delayed access to surgery.
Many haven't rescheduled healthcare delayed by COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 3 hours ago
Many haven't rescheduled healthcare delayed by COVID-19 pandemic
Many of the nearly one-third of older Americans who had a medical procedure, primary care visit or dental appointment canceled or postponed due to COVID still haven't received that care, a new poll finds.
Poor food labeling may lead to allergic reactions to sesame
Health News // 3 hours ago
Poor food labeling may lead to allergic reactions to sesame
Sesame isn't declared on more than half of food products that contain it, which could put some people at risk for an allergic reaction, researchers warn.
CPAP may not benefit people older than 80 with sleep apnea
Health News // 11 hours ago
CPAP may not benefit people older than 80 with sleep apnea
New research suggests CPAP to help people with sleep apnea breathe better at night might not make any difference for patients over 80.
Study: Intolerance to cholesterol-lowering drug 'overestimated'
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Intolerance to cholesterol-lowering drug 'overestimated'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Patients' intolerance to cholesterol-lowering statin drugs are "overestimated" and "over-diagnosed," a new study found.
Disney World to begin making face coverings optional for fully-vaccinated guests
Health News // 18 hours ago
Disney World to begin making face coverings optional for fully-vaccinated guests
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Walt Disney World Resort will begin making facial coverings optional for guests who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, the company said Tuesday.
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy protects newborns, study shows
Health News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy protects newborns, study shows
A new government study is the first to confirm that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy delivers real protection to newborns.
Sex can benefit overall health in senior years
Health News // 22 hours ago
Sex can benefit overall health in senior years
Sex, which has been linked to heart health, as well as overall mental and physical health, brings many benefits to seniors.
Inhaled COVID-19 vaccine could offer benefits over shots
Health News // 22 hours ago
Inhaled COVID-19 vaccine could offer benefits over shots
Some experts believe that an inhaled vaccine could be a checkmate move in the world's ongoing chess match against COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Emergency calls rise as children mistake pot edibles for treats
Emergency calls rise as children mistake pot edibles for treats
Sex can benefit overall health in senior years
Sex can benefit overall health in senior years
Women have more side effects from cancer treatments than men
Women have more side effects from cancer treatments than men
Study: Intolerance to cholesterol-lowering drug 'overestimated'
Study: Intolerance to cholesterol-lowering drug 'overestimated'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement